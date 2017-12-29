Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the faces of some of the most shameless criminals in Chester and Ellesmere Port who were taken off the streets and put behind bars over the past 12 months.

We covered three horrific murder cases, including that of young mum Ellia Arathoon's twisted killer Craig Procter.

Other harrowing cases included a teenager who stabbed another boy because he was 'showing off' to his mates, a pervert who tried to bring a child-like sex doll into the country, and a robber who deliberately targeted an elderly Parkinson's sufferer.

2017 was a busy year for our courts – Here we name and shame 16 convicts whose crimes were so serious only custodial sentences would do.

CRAIG PROCTER

'Highly dangerous and manipulative' Procter murdered young mum Ellia Arathoon before burning her body.

He brutally smashed 29-year-old Ellia over the head with a glass, put her body in a suitcase and set fire to it in secluded woodland near his home in Ellesmere Port.

He later moved her remains to a secluded embankment near the M53, fearing they would be discovered.

But the 40-year-old factory worker, of Shephard Close, admitted his horrific crime to his ex-girlfriend and mum, who reported him to police.

He was due to stand trial in October but dramatically changed his plea to guilty at the eleventh hour. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

In a statement, Ellia's family said: "We have no idea who the defendant is. The only way we know him is that he murdered our daughter. He has changed so many lives in so many ways, that I doubt he could ever possibly understand. He has taken a mother away from a nine-year-old child."

MANUEL WAGNER

In June, 29-year-old Wagner was convicted of the murder of his housemate Christophe Borgye. He carried out the killing alongside his cousin Dominik Kocher and their friend Sebastian Bendou in April 2009.

Ryanair flight attendant Mr Borgye was buried in a homemade tomb under the shed at the house in Ellesmere Port.

Wagner, from Toxteth, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 16 years, joining his fellow murderers who had already been convicted.

Judge Clement Goldstone QC, the honorary recorder of Liverpool said it was a 'truly wicked crime', and slammed Wagner, who has never admitted any part in the crime, for 'totally lacking remorse'.

JORDAN DAVIDSON

Davidson – who called himself the devil – murdered retired Tarporley restaurateur Nicholas Churton and described it as the ‘greatest day of his life’.

The 26-year-old killer, from Wrexham, who had earlier posed for a mobile phone picture with the murder weapon – a machete which he called ‘his new toy’ – received life imprisonment at Mold Crown Court in December. He also admitted 12 other charges including robberies and a hammer attack on a security guard in Handbridge.

Mr Justice Clive Lewis ruled that Davidson would have to serve a minimum of 23 years and four months years before he can apply for parole.

The judge said of the murder: “This was a brutal attack on a vulnerable, frail and defenceless old man.”

GAYLE NEWLAND

Former University of Chester student Gayle Newland was jailed for the second time for tricking her friend into wearing a blindfold and sexually assaulting her using a prosthetic penis.

In a case which made international headlines, Newland created the 'disturbingly complex' online persona of a man named Kye Fortune to seduce the woman before using bandages, a woolly hat and a swimsuit to hide her body.

In an extraordinary two-year deception Newland also befriended the victim, who never suspected her friend Gayle and her ‘fiancé’ Kye were the same person, even after around 10 sexual encounters involving the strap-on sex toy.

Newland, of Hooton Road in Willaston, broke down in the dock as she was convicted of three counts of sexual assault by penetration after a re-trial at Manchester Crown Court in June.

ANDREW DOBSON

Perverted Dobson was jailed for attempting to bring an obscene child-like sex doll into Cheshire from Hong Kong, in addition to a string of child sex offences.

'Selfish' Andrew Dobson's June conviction for the bizarre and 'sickening' crime was believed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

The 49-year-old, of Merrivale Road in Crewe, was locked up for two years and eight months after admitting one count of importing an indecent object, two counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing indecent images of children.

But the Court of Appeal reduced his sentence to a total of 18 months in October.

Detective Constable Andy Kent, of Cheshire Constabulary's Paedophile and Cyber Investigation Unit, said: "For Dobson to go to great lengths to import one for his own sexual gratification shows the extent of his paraphilic interest in children."

CHANCE BEARDMORE

The teenage thug stabbed a boy three times because he was ‘showing off’ to his mates – then bragged about the ‘cutting’ in text messages.

Chance Beardmore, of Hoole Road in Woodchurch, plunged a knife into his 17-year-old victim’s back in broad daylight on a quiet, residential street in Neston in 2016.

The dangerous 19-year-old was flanked by his gang when he launched the terrifying and unprovoked attack as they chased the victim and his friends.

Left ‘in no doubt’ that Beardmore poses a serious risk to other young men, a judge jailed him for six years at Chester Crown Court back in March.

STEPHEN REID

Convicted drug dealer Reid was jailed for five years for his part in a brutal attack in the street in Blacon. The 33-year-old was involved in the violent assault which left a man needing to be airlifted to hospital.

The 50-year-old victim was beaten by three gang members with baseball bats over a drugs debt.

Reid had admitted a charge of wounding and was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on July 27.

LEWIS FRAWLEY

Despicable Frawley mugged a vulnerable pensioner as she walked home using her zimmer frame after collecting her pension.

Frawley, of Princes Road, Ellesmere Port, attacked the pensioner from behind, snatching her handbag and causing her to fall to the ground. After stealing his victim’s bag, which contained her pension, he simply cycled away and left her in agony on the pavement.

As a result of the incident the victim sustained a large cut to her leg which required 18 stitches; she was also left extremely distraught as a result of her ordeal.

In July, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery but due to his guilty plea and the fact that he has been on remand since he was charged, Frawley will serve five years and eight months in prison.

STANISLAW MICHALSKI

Michalski, 53, from Tuchowicz, Poland, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison in July after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The drink-driving lorry driver caused a head-on collision which left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Michalski was driving a black Mercedes lorry when it was involved in the collision with a grey Seat Ibiza, on the A533 Davenham Bypass, just outside Winsford, on June 19.

He was driving on the wrong side of the road and was drunk, with a reading of 78mg per 100ml, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Michalski failed to stop following the crash; instead he continued to drive on the wrong side of the road towards Northwich.

As well as a custodial sentence, he was also banned from driving for five years and six months and will be required to take an extended driving test before he regains his licence.

MICHAEL ALLEN AND MARK BENNETT

Two masked robbers who subjected the occupants of a house in Tarvin to a terrifying armed robbery were locked up in July.



Allen, 53, and Bennett, 46, along with an unknown third accomplice, forced their way into a large detached farmhouse on the outskirts of Tarvin on the evening of Saturday, February 11 this year, and threatened the occupants with weapons, leaving one of them seriously injured.

Disguised in balaclavas, the thugs went on to ransack the property, stealing a number of items before fleeing the scene.

Allen and Bennett, of St Helens, were both sentenced to nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to robbery.

Detective Constable Stephen Owens from Cheshire Constabulary said: “These men left their victims distraught and violated, having been targeted in their own their own homes, a place where people should be able to feel safe and secure."

LEE FLAHERTY

A man who burgled and set fire to charity shops across Cheshire, Wirral and Middlesbrough has been jailed for seven years.

Lee Flaherty, 30, torched three shops – Age UK in Little Sutton, Claire House in Bromborough and a clothes shop in Middlesbrough – between January 2016 and May 2017.

He was also sentenced for burgling the Claire House store, the Middlesbrough shop and an attempted break-in at Barnados in Bebington.

On each occasion Flaherty would visit the stores in advance, posing as a security guard, tradesman or police officer, in order to ascertain what levels of security the stores had in place. He then returned to the shops once they had closed in order to commit his crimes.

DANIEL BURROWS

Burrows, from Ellesmere Port, disguised a taser as a knuckle duster and harboured a large quantity of drugs at his home on Newton Road in Ellesmere Port.

The 33-year-old had tried to disguise the firearm as a knuckle duster but after police carried out search warrants at his home address they discovered the weapon, along with amphetamine, cannabis and high purity cocaine to the combined street value of £1,200, as well as messages on a mobile phone which showed drugs supply.

He denied supplying cocaine and possessing a disguised firearm, but a jury unanimously found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison – two and a half for possession with intent to supply cocaine and five years for the disguised firearm.

BRIAN CHARLES EVANS

Evans subjected a teenager to a terrifying robbery outside a cash machine on Brook Street in May.

The 43-year-old approached the boy as he withdrew money and threatened him with a small knife. He pushed him and grabbed his money before fleeing the scene.

Evans, of Leaches Lane in Deeside, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to robbery charges.

Police say his young victim was left 'traumatised' by the ordeal.

JONATHAN HUGHES

Hughes was jailed for three years and four months in March for the despicable robbery of an elderly Parkinson’s sufferer’s home in Ellesmere Port in order to feed his drug habit.

Hughes, of Wilkinson Street in Ellesmere Port, posed as a window cleaner to trick his way into the victim’s house.

It's thought he deliberately targeted the vulnerable 71-year-old man, who was knocked to the ground as Hughes made his getaway.

But his victim courageously picked him out of a police line-up, bringing him to justice.

CARL CUMISKEY

Carl Cumiskey, of Eggbridge Lane, Chester, who worked for of H2O Networks Limited, was one of four defendants jailed for their part in a fraud totalling almost £160m in February.

He was convicted by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud for which he received sentences of seven years and three years, to run consecutively.

The jury was told by counsel for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that there was no dispute that fraud on a massive scale had occurred but the defendants denied involvement and, in the main, blamed each other.

His Honour Judge Gledhill QC said: “The evidence against each of you was compelling. Not one of you has accepted dishonest involvement in these offences. Of course, you have each accepted that with hindsight that fraud was committed, but have sought to exonerate yourselves. One of the least attractive aspects of the case has been the attempts of each of you to blame others, including each other, for what happened.”