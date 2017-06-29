Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the man jailed for subjecting a teenager to a terrifying robbery outside a Chester ATM.

Cheshire police have released the image of Brian Charles Evans who was yesterday given a three-year jail sentence for the incident which happened on Brook Street on May 9 this year.

Evans, 43, of Leaches Lane in Deeside approached the teenager as he was drawing money out of the cash machine, and threatening him with a small knife.

He pushed him and grabbed the victim's cash before fleeing the scene .

Evans was jailed for three years at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to robbery charges.

His young victim was not hurt in the incident, but police say he was left 'traumatised' by the ordea