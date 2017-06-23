Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pervert has been jailed for attempting to bring an obscene child-like sex doll into Cheshire from Hong Kong, as well as a string of child sex offences.

'Selfish' Andrew Dobson's conviction for the bizarre and 'sickening' crime is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

The 49-year-old, of Merrivale Road in Crewe, was locked up for two years and eight months after admitting one count of importing an indecent object, two counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing indecent images of children.



Chester Crown Court court heard how his offences were uncovered following an incident at East Midlands Airport.

Border Force officers, acting under the direction of the Fast Parcel Joint Border Intelligence Unit, identified a parcel labelled as a mannequin, but which was found to contain the sex doll, which was addressed to Dobson and had been purchased from Hong Kong.

The package was immediately withheld and Cheshire Constabulary was notified.

Dobson was arrested at his home and following a search indecent images of children were found on his computer.



During his police interview, Dobson admitted buying the child-like doll to use for sex and for his own sexual gratification.

He also admitted downloading child abuse images and movies online.

'Knowing these dolls exist is sickening'

Detective Constable Andy Kent, of Cheshire Constabulary's Paedophile and Cyber Investigation Unit, said: “Knowing child sex-dolls exist and are available for sex offenders to buy is sickening.

"For Dobson to go to great lengths to import one for his own sexual gratification shows the extent of his paraphilic interest in children.



“This conviction is the first of its kind for Cheshire, cases like these are also very rare across the country, however I want to make it clear that importing a child sex-doll is a criminal offence. Dobson should serve as an example to those who think they can also commit this crime for their own selfish needs.”



Border Force’s Julian Doughty, senior manager at the Fast Parcel Joint Border Intelligence Unit, added: “The Border Force detection at East Midlands Airport was the vital first step in the identification and conviction of an individual who was found to be involved in other serious offences against children.

“The importation of dolls likes this is a new phenomena and Dobson is one of the first people sentenced in the UK in relation to such an item.

"Working closely with law enforcement partners, Border Force is determined to bring those involved in this type of offence to justice.”