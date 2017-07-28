Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted drug dealer has been jailed for his part in a brutal attack in the street in Blacon.

Stephen Reid, 33, was involved in the violent assault which left a man needing to be airlifted to hospital.

The 50-year-old victim was beaten by three gang members with baseball bats over a drugs debt.

Reid had admitted a charge of wounding and was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on July 27.

Andrew McInnes, defending, claimed his client had only been the getaway driver.

The victim was attacked as he walked along Hatton Road at about 4pm on April 4.

Three men with baseball bats leapt out of a silver Audi A3 as the victim passed by.

The gang struck him from behind as they started the sustained assault.

A delivery driver who witnessed the attack said he heard the victim’s screams and ‘between 15 to 20 strikes’ with the bats.

After leaving the man ‘covered in blood’, the gang ran back across the road and into their getaway car.

Paulinus Barnes, prosecuting, said this was ‘the enforcement of a drugs debt’.

He added the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the major trauma ward at Aintree Hospital.

Mr McInnes said Reid had been ‘recruited’ to be the driver of the Audi.

Cheshire Constabulary were able to find footage of the vehicle, which was registered to Reid, travelling back through the Mersey Tunnel on the day of the attack.

The 33-year-old, of Dylan Close in Liverpool, is already serving a three-year prison sentence for a series of drug offences.

Two other men had also been charged over the attack, but the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence at their trial as the complainant did not attend court.