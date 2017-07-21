Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug who mugged a vulnerable pensioner as she walked home using her zimmer frame after collecting her pension has been locked up.

Lewis Frawley, 21, was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery today (July 21).

Due to his guilty plea, and the fact that he has been on remand since he was charged, Frawley will serve 5 years 8 months in prison.

The charge related to an incident that took place at 10.20am on May 22 when he mugged a 68-year-old woman as she walked home from Ellesmere Port Town Centre after withdrawing her pension.

Frawley, of Princes Road, Ellesmere Port, attacked the pensioner from behind, snatching her handbag and causing her to fall to the ground. After stealing the victim’s bag, which contained her pension, Frawley simply cycled away and left her in agony on the pavement.

As a result of the incident the victim sustained a large cut to her leg which required 18 stitches; she was also left extremely distraught as a result of her ordeal.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Kevin Hole said: “I would like to take this as an opportunity to thank all of the witnesses who came forward following this incident, along with all those who attempted to stop Frawley following the attack.

“As a result of all the statements provided by these people, along with all of the evidence we gathered, Frawley was left no option but to plead guilty to the charge placed against him.

“I would also like to thank the people who stopped at the scene of the incident and provided medical assistance to the victim until the emergency services arrived at the scene.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and she is still recovering from the injuries she sustained - requiring treatment on a requiring treatment on a regular basis. However, I hope that the sentence handed to Frawley today will provide some closure and help her move on with her life.”