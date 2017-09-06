Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port man who disguised a taser as a knuckle duster and harboured thousands of pounds worth of drugs has been jailed for almost eight years.

Daniel Burrows, 33, had tried to disguise the firearm as a knuckle duster but after police carried out search warrants at his home in Newton Road they discovered the weapon, along with amphetamine, cannabis and high purity cocaine to the combined street value of £1,200, as well as messages on a mobile phone which showed drugs supply.

Burrows had pleaded not guilty to supplying cocaine and to possessing a disguised firearm, claiming the firearm was not a disguised knuckle duster and the cocaine was for his own personal use.

But last Tuesday (August 29) a jury at Liverpool Crown Court unanimously found him guilty and he was convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of a prohibition weapon (disguised firearm).

His Honour Judge Neil Flewitt sentenced Burrows to a total of seven and a half years in prison - two and a half for possession with intent to supply cocaine and five years for the disguised firearm.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "This is an excellent sentence that should serve as a deterrent to others; not only was Burrows involved in drugs supply but he was found in possession of a dangerous firearm which has been taken off the streets.

"It should be a warning to others that possession of a firearm that has been disguised as another item carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years imprisonment."

Anyone who has concerns about drug activity in their area is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101