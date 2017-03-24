Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage thug stabbed a boy three times because he was ‘showing off’ to his mates – then bragged about the ‘cutting’ in text messages.

Chance Beardmore plunged a knife into his 17-year-old victim’s back in broad daylight on a quiet, residential street in Neston last year.

The dangerous 19-year-old was flanked by his gang when he launched the terrifying and unprovoked attack as they chased the victim and his friends.

Left ‘in no doubt’ that Beardmore poses a serious risk to other young men, a judge jailed him for six years at Chester Crown Court today (March 24).

The court heard that the two groups of boys encountered one another at Stanney Fields Park at about 3pm on September 8, 2016.

Beardmore, of Hoole Road in Woodchurch, and his pals hurled abuse at the victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – and the five lads he was with, trying to ‘goad’ them into fighting.

Sarah Badwary, prosecuting, said the victim was understandably scared when he realised that a few of them were brandishing knives – one even held what looked like a machete – and ran away, soon joined by the rest of his group.

But Beardmore and his gang ruthlessly chased them through the streets.

The victim, who is local to Neston, was on Tannery Lane when he felt three blows to his back and turned round only to see Beardmore land a punch on his face.

(Photo: Google Street View)

Thankfully, he managed to get away and caught up with his friends at Neston railway station, where the horror of what had happened dawned on him, and he was airlifted to hospital.

Two of the three blows broke the skin, leaving wounds just centimetres away from his heart and lungs.

But Beardmore inflicted yet more agony on his victim by initially denying his crimes.

He only changed his pleas to the wounding with intent and possession of a knife charges to guilty the week before he was due to stand trial.

In his impact statement, the victim revealed he has made a full recovery physically but still struggles with the emotional scars.

Nightmares

“I was finding it hard to sleep and had nightmares of being chased by someone with a knife,” he said.

“There was a strange incident afterwards where we found pink arrows outside my house and I was stressed thinking that the gang who attacked me were behind it.”

Beardmore was convicted for driving a car at speed at an unsuspecting boy who was out cycling with a friend in Thurstaston three years ago.

Miraculously, his victim on that occasion escaped with only superficial injuries.

The court was also told that Beardmore sent ‘bragging’ texts about ‘cutting’ someone following the Tannery Lane attack.

In mitigation, barrister Lionel Greig described his client as ‘a very young adult’ who has shown ‘genuine remorse’ for his behaviour that day.

“There was an element of bravado, showing off and trying to impress his peers,” Mr Greig said.

“He knows he cannot keep going the way he has."

His Honour Judge Simon Berkson handed Beardmore a 10-year sentence – six of which are custodial and four on licence.

“It was only good fortune that he did not suffer from more serious injuries,” said the judge.

“Following your arrest, you were bragging on your mobile phone about cutting someone.

“The pre-sentence report points out that you are a high risk of causing harm to other young men.

“I am in no doubt that you do represent a serious and significant risk of causing serious harm by further offending.”