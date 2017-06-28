Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murderer was jailed for life for his part in the disturbing killing of a Ryanair flight attendant.

Manuel Wagner, 29, must serve a minimum of 16 years in prison for killing his housemate Christophe Borgye.

Mr Borgye, 35, was brutally attacked with a claw hammer and paring knives in April 2009.

His corpse was sealed in a concrete tomb under a shed at the house they shared in Hylton Court in Ellesmere Port.

Already serving life sentences are the 'leader' Dominik Kocher, with a minimum 23 years, and Sebastian Bendou, with a minimum 13 years.

The trio of killers lured their victim into the kitchen where they had already laid tarpaulin ready to wrap up the body.

Judge Clement Goldstone QC, the honorary recorder of Liverpool said it was a 'truly wicked crime'.

Kocher, 38, 'planned and orchestrated' the murder for a motive which remains unclear.

(Photo: Cheshire police)

His younger cousin Wagner and easily influenced childhood friend Bendou, 39, a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, were his 'recruits'.

Judge Goldstone said: "I accept you were under the influence of Dominik Kocher.

"But you voluntarily went along with the plan and took part in a brutal killing.

"All three of you bludgeoned or stabbed this tragic and unfortunate man to death. It was a cowardly attack."

Mr Borgye's body was only discovered after Bendou confessed to police and showed them the location of the chamber four years later.

Mark George QC, defending, said his client's age at the time (21) and the hold his older cousin had on him were mitigating factors.

He said: "The influence of Dominik Kocher has been a very significant part of his life. He has lived with his cousin since before he would be able to remember.

"We submit if Kocher is the top end of the sentencing and Bendou is the bottom end we indicate it is closer to the latter."

Mr Borgye's killers were also responsible for 'deceiving' his family and police after the air steward went missing.

They told them he was 'living happily ever after' in China.

Even hacking the victim's email account to send a message to his family assuring them of his safety.

Wagner, who has never admitted any part in the crime, was slammed for 'totally lacking remorse'.

Kocher knew his younger cousin would never 'breach his trust'.

Judge Goldstone added: "It's impossible to imagine the pain and agony which Christophe Borgye suffered, albeit not for long, in the minutes following the attack on him.

"I only hope by the time he was wrapped up and to his tomb that he was dead.

"He was a man much loved by his family and friends. I am sure he is still acutely missed by them.

"For them the horrific circumstances of his death are a life sentence. I hope this will give them the full degree of closure which they crave."