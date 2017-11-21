Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Injury-hit Chester FC have made their ninth signing since new manager Marcus Bignot took charge.

The busy Bignot has completed a deal for teenage striker Jorome Slew.

The 19-year-old arrives from Northern Premier League Division One North outfit Goole AFC.

Slew came through the ranks at Sheffield United and has been on trial at their Championship rivals Barsnley.

But most of his football has been played in non-league with loan spells at Mickleover Sports, Matlock Town, Worksop Town and Harrogate Town.

Bignot has also brought in Offrande Zanzala and Ryan Crump , Reece Hall-Johnson , Jordan Gough and Jordan Archer , Nathan Vaughan , Ryan Rainey , and Myles Anderson .

But striker Zanzala is unlikely to return for a second loan spell from Derby County.

Chester are in Vanarama National League action tonight at fellow strugglers Leyton Orient (7.45pm).