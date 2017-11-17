Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot has made his eighth signing since taking over as Chester FC manager.

Defender Myles Anderson has joined the Blues from Vanarama National League rivals Torquay United on loan until the end of January.

And a deal for the 27-year-old, who can play at centre-back and full-back, has gone through in time for tomorrow's trip to Bromley (Saturday, 3pm).

Anderson signed for Torquay from Barrow AFC in February and penned a new contract in the summer after helping the club avoid relegation.

He has made nine appearances for the Gulls this season including the 1-1 draw with Chester in September.

But, after returning from a knee injury, Anderson did not feature in Torquay's 1-0 home loss to Maidstone United last Saturday that left them second-bottom in the standings.

And he has now been allowed to join the third-from-bottom Blues, who earlier this week completed the loan signing of Wolves' versatile midfielder Ryan Rainey.

Bignot has also brought in Offrande Zanzala and Ryan Crump, Reece Hall-Johnson, Jordan Gough and Jordan Archer, and Nathan Vaughan.

But striker Zanzala is unlikely to return for a second loan spell from Derby County.

Anderson started his career at Leyton Orient before moving to then Premier League Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011 from Aberdeen.

He left Rovers in the January 2013 without making a single appearance and went on to play for Aldershot Town and Exeter City and a number of clubs in Italy before returning to British football with Barrow last year.

Anderson is the son of football agent Jerome Anderson, who advised Indian poultry conglomerate Venky's during their November 2010 takeover of now League One Blackburn.