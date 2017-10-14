Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot has made his first signing as Chester FC manager after swooping to land Derby County starlet Offrande Zanzala on loan.

The highly-rated 20-year-old Rams striker has been an impressive performer for their under-23 development side and was rewarded with a new two-year deal earlier this year.

Zanzala has signed for the Blues on a one-month youth loan from the Championship side and could make his Chester debut in the FA Cup clash at Kidderminster Harriers today.

Congo-born Zanzala missed much of last season after an ACL injury and the Rams are hoping that a spell in the National League will aid his development as he bids to push for a first-team place at Pride Park.

Zanzala, who moved to Britain as an eight-year-old, had a brief spell on loan at League Two Stevenage in 2016.

Standing at 5ft 10ins tall, Zanzala's pace and eye for goal saw him become a regular marksman for the Rams' academy sides, and he continued that goalscoring form for the U23s before suffering his injury last season.