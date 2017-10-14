Marcus Bignot has made his first signing as Chester FC manager after swooping to land Derby County starlet Offrande Zanzala on loan.
The highly-rated 20-year-old Rams striker has been an impressive performer for their under-23 development side and was rewarded with a new two-year deal earlier this year.
Zanzala has signed for the Blues on a one-month youth loan from the Championship side and could make his Chester debut in the FA Cup clash at Kidderminster Harriers today.
Congo-born Zanzala missed much of last season after an ACL injury and the Rams are hoping that a spell in the National League will aid his development as he bids to push for a first-team place at Pride Park.
Zanzala, who moved to Britain as an eight-year-old, had a brief spell on loan at League Two Stevenage in 2016.
Standing at 5ft 10ins tall, Zanzala's pace and eye for goal saw him become a regular marksman for the Rams' academy sides, and he continued that goalscoring form for the U23s before suffering his injury last season.