Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have signed experienced goalkeeper Nathan Vaughan.

The 36-year-old has sealed his move to the Blues in time to take his place on the coach for tomorrow's trip to Eastleigh.

Vaughan returned to Solihull Moors in the summer from Worcester City after previously playing for the club during Marcus Bignot's time in charge.

But now Bignot has been reunited with the shot-stopper after making him his latest signing since taking over Chester.

Vaughan left Solihull earlier this week.

He made 12 appearances for Moors this season and famously scored in their win at Torquay United in August.

The goal led Vaughan to being named the Vanarama National League player of the month.