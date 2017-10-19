Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have signed Grimsby Town right back Reece Hall-Johnson on loan - just three days after he signed for the Mariners.

Hall-Johnson, 22, has penned a deal until January with the Blues having only joined Grimsby at the start of the week from National League South side Braintree Town on a one-year deal.

He played 25 times in the National League for Braintree last season and weighed in with five goals and five assists and will likely make his Chester debut on Saturday at home to Boreham Wood after regular right back Andy Halls picked up his fifth booking of the season at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup defeat.

Hall-Johnson began his career in the academy at Norwich City and has also taken in spells at Maidstone United and Bishops Stortford.