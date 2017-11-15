Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot has bolstered his injury-hit squad with the loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ryan Rainey.

The 21-year-old, who can play in midfield as well as right-back, joins the Blues on a short-term basis.

Rainey, who has played for Wolves at both under-18 and U23 level, made his debut for Chester in last night's Cheshire Senior Cup clash at Altrincham.

The Irishman converted his penalty but the Blues lost 7-6 on spot-kicks after the preliminary round tie ended 2-2 after extra-time.