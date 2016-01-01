chesterchronicle
Beth Tweddle
Cheshire sporting star Beth Tweddle helps terminally ill mum watch daughter's dream come true
Olympic gymnast choreographed dance routine for eight year old Lauren Lanceley
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Chester council calls for ban on £100 a go gambling machines
Tory and Labour members unite in calling for more powers to control industry that targets poorest communities
Chester
New businesses that came to Chester in 2016
Shops, restaurants and the UK's largest trampoline park all opened this year
Airbus
Airbus outline key differences between Beluga ST and new Beluga XL version
Several important differences between the two giants of the skies
Chester
Celebrities who visited Chester in 2016
Did you spot any of these famous faces while they were in the city?
New Year's Honours
New Year's Honours list rewards incredible Chester volunteers
Annual recognition of those who have made outstanding contributions to their community
RSPCA
RSPCA shares its pet protection advice ahead of New Year fireworks
Charity wants owners to plan ahead to protect their companion’s welfare
Chester
New Year's Day family quiz: How much can you remember from 2016?
Part two of our quiz looking back at the big stories in The Chronicle this year
Save the Family
Chester charity Save The Family welcomes gift donations from Sykes Cottages
Holiday rental agency teamed up with family charity to ensure children would get a gift at Christmas
Chester
Chester Music Society reveals details of first 2017 recital
Baritone Daniel Shelvey will perform at St Mary's Creative Space in Chester on January 11
Cheshire weather
GALLERY: Frosty morning across Chester and Ellesmere Port
Our readers share their stunning pictures of the winter frost
Echo Arena
Liverpool International Horse Show line-up announced
World stars will take centre-stage at The Equestrian.com event at Echo Arena
Grosvenor Shopping Centre
Chester Grosvenor Shopping Centre welcomes new street art inspired sneaker store
Grafficks has moved into St Michael's Row in the city centre
River Dee
Chester's £2.5m water sports vision lodged with council
New hub aims to promote increased community participation in water sports like rowing and canoeing
Chris Matheson
Chester MP to Boris Johnson: 'You sir, are a snollygoster!'
Chris Matheson uses term to criticise Vote Leave campaigners including foreign secretary
Newton
Brook Lane bridge closure means unhappy New Year for motorists
Phase two closure will see old railway bridge removed and new one swung into place using giant crane
Northwich
Birds strangled at Northwich lake by discarded fishing line
WARNING: GRAPHIC PICTURE OF DEAD GOOSE DO NOT CLICK IF UPSET BY SUCH IMAGES
Manchester United FC
Manchester United star takes in Chester's sights amidst busy festive fixture list
Can you tell who it is without seeing their face?
Crime
Sex offender on run from new home in Cheshire wanted by police
Christopher Spelman failed to register at his new address in the county
Saughall
Chester offered ultrafast broadband in £20m-plus project
Virgin Media targets Saughall and Mollington for first phase of superfast fibre network roll-out
Greyhound Retail Park
Chester's Greyhound Retail Park 'mad' busy
Bargain-hunters have descended on shopping centres across the region
Ellesmere Port
Appeal following Ellesmere Port street mugging
Offender threatened local man before making off with his possessions
Chester
Relive waterlogged Chester of this time last year
River Dee burst its banks and flooded the Meadows in late 2015
Ellesmere Port
Woman struck by vehicle on M53 at Ellesmere Port
Accident victim taken to hospital by ambulance
Bishops' Blue Coat CE High School
Chester Bishops’ Blue Coat High School celebrates its awards evening
Former pupil turned musical director Matt Baker provides inspirational speech
Deeside Dragons
Deeside Dragonflies cheerleading team go from strength to strength
Young girls aged 7-16 hoping to cheer Deeside Dragons to success
Newtown
Newtown church celebrates major refurbishment project
Almost £60,000 in grants received for revamp of Christ Church Chester
Wervin
Italian family seeks relatives of Chester soldier
Damiani family hid 16 Allied soldiers in Lucignana
Hospice of the Good Shepherd
Recycle your Christmas tree and raise cash for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd
Do your bit for the environment at the same time as raising funds for charity
Chester
Where to go on New Year's Eve in Chester 2016
We hope everybody has a brilliant night!
Farndon
Farndon Community Club renovation to get cash boost from homebuilder
Taylor Wimpey have promised £1,000 towards community project
Chester
Chester and Ellesmere Port volunteer drivers needed by cancer charity
Macmillan Cancer Support is looking for new recruits
Chester
Where to go on New Year's Eve in Chester 2016
We hope everybody has a brilliant night!
Chester Zoo
Chester Zoo rare giraffe calf up on its feet after Boxing Day birth
Zoo keeper says the birth was ‘the best Christmas gift we could have ever wished for’
Manchester United FC
Manchester United fan from Frodsham in bid to track down Munich flag
The flag was reportedly snatched from outside a pub before United's match against Sunderland at Old Trafford
Chester
Nine things Chester lost in 2016
A look back at what disappeared from our city over the past 12 months
Tom Hughes
Former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman spotted in Chester
TV couple Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes, who played Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on ITV, were seen walking in the city on Boxing Day
Blue Planet Aquarium
Blue Planet Aquarium helping to ‘fish out’ two missing lottery winners
Tourist attraction trying to locate someone who is in for a million pound treat
Vicars Cross
Chester's Centurion pub is 50 not out
Pub once threatened by bulldozer celebrates its half century and coming runner-up in national competition
Upton
Plea to help plant Chester country park forest
Wet woodland could feature up to 3,000 trees
Chester
When International Space Station can be seen from Chester this week
Early risers have the best chance of spotting this one
Cheshire Constabulary
Thieves swipe iPhones and cigarettes in Northwich Christmas raids
It is not known if burglaries on the same street are linked
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port to get a Wok & Go
Noodle bar chain gains planning permission to open in town centre
Carden Park
Carden Park hosts Morgan Foundation children’s Christmas party
200 youngsters from across the region treated to an afternoon of festive fun
Ledsham
Ellesmere Port housing development holds festive event for Claire House
Redrow catered for at their Ledsham Garden Village venture
Charities
Cheshire autism charity gets a £410,000 Christmas present
Cheshire Autism Practical Support (ChAPS) supports children and adults with autism plus their families
Countess of Chester Hospital
Ellesmere Port couple donate 'thank you' Christmas tree to Countess of Chester
Staff at the hospital incredibly touched by their gift
West Cheshire AC
Chester Round the Walls Race makes welcome return
Almost 500 finishers complete annual Boxing Day run
Chester
Chester Grosvenor Round Table hold pensioners' Christmas party
Event was held at Cheshire View in Christleton
Chester
Chester youngsters celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouts
Blacon High School hosts party and sleepover for more than 200 Cubs
Theatre in the Quarter
Chester St Mary's Creative Space celebrates festive season success
Record numbers attending cabaret, classical music and young people’s theatre at city centre venue
Kelsall
Kelsall vet comes to rescue of tiny kitten abandoned on roadside
Nala the ginger kitten was spotted by quick-thinking cat lover Rachael Evans lying helplessly on a grass verge
Chester
Has Chester got a problem with giant rats?
One resident is asking Cheshire West and Chester Council to release feral cats
The Rt Rev Dr Peter Forster
Bishop of Chester believes gender diversity book will confuse children
Schools told to stop calling pupils boys and girls in gender diversity drive
Cheshire Constabulary
When is it safe to drive after drinking the night before?
The question comes up a lot during the festive season – so here are the facts
Chester
Night bus serving Chester and Ellesmere Port revellers now permanent
Late night bus, which operates between Chester and Liverpool, will be handy for Christmas revellers
What's On
Chester
New Year's Day family quiz: How much can you remember from 2016?
Part two of our quiz looking back at the big stories in The Chronicle this year
Chester
New businesses that came to Chester in 2016
Shops, restaurants and the UK's largest trampoline park all opened this year
Chester
Celebrities who visited Chester in 2016
Did you spot any of these famous faces while they were in the city?
Chester
Chester Music Society reveals details of first 2017 recital
Baritone Daniel Shelvey will perform at St Mary's Creative Space in Chester on January 11
Cheshire weather
GALLERY: Frosty morning across Chester and Ellesmere Port
Our readers share their stunning pictures of the winter frost
Chester FC
Chester FC
Chester FC aiming to make amends for Solihull Moors 'injustice'
Boss plotting downfall of rivals who edged to controversial Boxing Day victory
Chester FC
Chester FC's highs and lows of 2016 in pictures
A recap of the images which defined the Blues' year
Chester FC
What's the latest on Chester FC winger Craig Mahon?
Mahon has missed the last four matches after starting the previous 17
Chester FC
Jon McCarthy desperate to keep Chester FC squad together
But Blues boss admits players could be targets of Football League clubs in January transfer window
Chester FC
The 10 most popular Chester FC stories of 2016 revealed
A rundown of the articles which got Blues fans talking over the last 12 months
Business
Save the Family
Chester charity Save The Family welcomes gift donations from Sykes Cottages
Holiday rental agency teamed up with family charity to ensure children would get a gift at Christmas
Grosvenor Shopping Centre
Chester Grosvenor Shopping Centre welcomes new street art inspired sneaker store
Grafficks has moved into St Michael's Row in the city centre
Chester
Chester award-winner provides support for mums in business
Business mastermind Nicola Huelin presented with Mentor of the Year award
Business
Chester council drops action against fragrance manufacturer
Terms of agreement between council and company are being kept secret
Chester
Aldi's plan for third Chester supermarket attracts mixed views
Many welcome the reputable discount retailer while others say Chester already has enough supermarkets
Sport
Chester FC
Chester FC aiming to make amends for Solihull Moors 'injustice'
Boss plotting downfall of rivals who edged to controversial Boxing Day victory
Chester FC
Chester FC's highs and lows of 2016 in pictures
A recap of the images which defined the Blues' year
Chester FC
What's the latest on Chester FC winger Craig Mahon?
Mahon has missed the last four matches after starting the previous 17
Chester FC
Jon McCarthy desperate to keep Chester FC squad together
But Blues boss admits players could be targets of Football League clubs in January transfer window
Deeside Dragons
Deeside Dragonflies cheerleading team go from strength to strength
Young girls aged 7-16 hoping to cheer Deeside Dragons to success
Politics
Vicars Cross
Chester's Centurion pub is 50 not out
Pub once threatened by bulldozer celebrates its half century and coming runner-up in national competition
Chris Matheson
Chester MP to Boris Johnson: 'You sir, are a snollygoster!'
Chris Matheson uses term to criticise Vote Leave campaigners including foreign secretary
The Rt Rev Dr Peter Forster
Bishop of Chester believes gender diversity book will confuse children
Schools told to stop calling pupils boys and girls in gender diversity drive
Justin Madders
Ellesmere Port MP has firm 'no' from Prime Minister
Justin Madders accuses Theresa May of abandoning party pledge on council tax
Business
Chester MP to meet MBNA and Lloyds over buy-out
Cheshire West and Chester Council leader does not believe take-over would affect sponsorship deal at new theatre
History
Remembrance
Chester pub helps Churton War Memorial fund
Customers at The Albion raise cash to remember men who died in war
Christmas in Chester
Chester Christmas parades reflect city's history
Roman Saturnalia Parade and Medieval Winter Watch to brighten city streets
Chester Amphitheatre
Has a brutal Chester Amphitheatre execution mystery been solved?
New scientific tests carried out on 13th century jawbone produce surprise results
Farndon
Metal detectorist in Farndon found beautiful Roman pendant covered in mud
Lee Sansom discovered the piece, which is set with a stunning carnelian gemstone
Grosvenor Museum
Treasure trove of Roman coins dug up in Tarvin
Grosvenor Museum have expressed interest in taking the find
