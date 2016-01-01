chesterchronicle
Chester Crown Court
Former Cheshire football coach Barry Bennell denies child sex abuse offences
The ex-Crewe Alex youth coach, 63, appeared at Chester Crown Court via video link
Traffic and Travel
Brook Lane bridge in Chester vanishes overnight
Aging structure is removed ready for new bridge to be lifted into place
Malpas
Firefighters revive newborn lambs after barn fire in Malpas
The affected farm animals were given oxygen therapy
Elbow
Elbow announce summer Delamere Forest gig
Mercury Prize-winning band have had four top 10 albums
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port council homes decision day looms
Ten-year contract will include 5,500 properties in the former borough
Traffic and Travel
Removal of Brook Lane railway bridge hampered by high winds
Contractors decided it was unsafe to use giant crane in windy conditions
Traffic and Travel
Roadworks on A550 Welsh Road will last up to SIXTEEN weeks
Junction with Ledsham Road is being signalised
Chester
Blue Monday: 14 ways to stay cheery in Chester
Don't let this Monday bring you down – there are so many reasons to keep smiling!
Cheshire
Visionary volunteers needed to shape future of region's canals
Deadline for applications is February 17
Telford's Warehouse
Chester Telford's Warehouse to welcome Luke Jackson and Amy Wadge
Dazzling double header comes to Tower Wharf venue on January 31
Chester
Chester happiness ninja has healthy tips to make your 2017 awesome
Feel-good advice on offer for people to help themselves and others
Winsford
Bin it for Good campaign in Winsford benefits charities
Council has joined forces with Keep Britain Tidy and The Wrigley Company
Chester
Dog grooming van hits the streets of Chester
The animal salon is the brainchild of entrepreneur Liz Carter
Chester City Centre
Chester ShareShop charity takes to city streets in van to help homeless
Initiative aims to keep rough sleepers alive during the cold winter months
Little Mix
Little Mix to perform at Prenton Park and Colwyn Bay
Tickets are expected to sell out fast for the shows in Wirral and North Wales
Chester
22 top tips for saving money in the new year
Here's how you can cut your Christmas debt or start saving for your 2017 dream
Rosies
Eastenders Phil Mitchell is coming to Chester later this month
Actor Steve McFadden will be holding a meet and greet at Rosies nightclub on January 25
Easter
Easter eggs in Chester supermarket already!
No sooner have the Christmas decorations come down... and Easter is already being marketed by the retail giants
Chester FC
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy on possibility of extending his deal
McCarthy's one-year deal expires in the summer and the club are keen to extend it
Traffic and Travel
Brook Lane railway bridge being lifted out by giant crane
Work taking place to remove old structure ready for new bridge to be installed next weekend
Chester City Centre
Chester businessman may sue council over delayed Frodsham Street works
Project to improve Frodsham Street behind schedule partly due to stone sett supplier going bust
Waitrose
Waitrose Chester targeted by animal rights activists
Demonstration inside and outside Boughton store sparked by accident involving lorry carrying pigs to slaughterhouse
Chester
Watch Chester sky fly by in this beautiful timelapse video
A night over the city in less than 90 seconds
Chester Magistrates Court
Anyone entering this Blacon house in the next three months could be arrested
Reports of 'persistent' drug dealing at the property in Hatton Road
Upton-by-Chester High School
Chester teenager shaves head for charity
Upton High School pupil has raised almost £500 for Myeloma UK
Upton
Sisters entertain at Upton Village Hall Lunch Club
Performance by Travis Academy Ballet and Theatre School
Chester
Duke's Drive Chester gains new community garden
Contractors and volunteers help council create new resource for residents
Tarporley
Tarporley shoe shop celebrates successful opening
Hoity Toity has been trading since September 2016
University of Chester
Chester gap year volunteer embarks on a journey of a lifetime
Lizzie Haydon will travel to Cambodia with CAFOD
University of Chester
Chester university students go the extra mile for worthy causes
Fundraising, volunteering and charity work adds up to a successful first term
Chester FC
Graham Taylor's letters to Chester FC supporter show his true class
Former England manager sadly passed away this week
John Lewis
How did Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Primark, Debenhams and more fare over Christmas?
The retail market's 'big beasts' have announced their festive trading figures
Education
When are the school holidays in Chester and Ellesmere Port 2017?
Here are some important dates for parents' diaries
European Union
Dozens of new Cheshire jobs created thanks to EU grant boost
Rural development projects benefit from £270,000 in additional funds
Travel
WATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Cheshire Constabulary
Are you willing to pay more for policing in Cheshire?
Police and crime commissioner offering residents the choice of 2%, 1% or no increase in policing precept
Tattenhall
Former Chester mayor recognised in New Year Honours
Tattenhall community stalwart may be in his 80s but he's still active in supporting his fellow man and woman
Storyhouse
How is the Chester Storyhouse build progressing?
Opening of long-awaited cultural centre is just months away
Chester FC
Chester FC 0 Forest Green Rovers 2: Dave Powell's report
The Blues bow out of the FA Trophy at the hands of big-spending Rovers.
Chester FC
Chester FC v Forest Green Rovers LIVE: The Blues look to progress in the FA Trophy
Blues aiming to end a run of eight successive defeats against Rovers
Chester
Tributes pour in for Chester Labour stalwart John Crawford
Former mayor has passed away at the age of 101
Chester & Cheshire News
Can you help British Transport Police find this woman?
CCTV footage of woman taken at Overpool station
Labour Party
Chester and Ellesmere Port MPs under parliamentary standards investigation
Labour MPs have allegedly breached rules over registering interests
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port Christmas cake gains international acclaim
Festive feature by mystery baker delights Reutlingen family
Countess of Chester Hospital
Countess of Chester Hospital discharge team leader discusses leaving hospital
Tracy says its about looking at the practical things when supporting someone to go home
Chester History and Heritage
11 lost Chester clubs and restaurants you might remember
Did you go for a dance, a drink or eat out at any of these city haunts?
Education
Deadline for university UCAS applications this weekend
It is not too late to apply for a university course starting in September 2017
Chester Theatre Club
Chester Little Theatre opens 2017 with new play
Theft by Eric Chapell is performed from January 14-21
Chester
January restaurant offers in Chester
Start 2017 with a bargain
Cherry Grove Primary School
Cherry Grove pupil is sports star
Year 6 pupil has been great say staff
Peckforton Castle
Peckforton Castle welcomes new executive head chef
Jason Hodnett takes over from Mark Ellis at AA-rosette-rated venue
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Chester
When the £1 coin in YOUR pocket will cease to be legal tender
Government launches awareness campaign as a new quid on the block is due
Little Sutton
Police reveal fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop was arson
Two men arrested as Age UK say the blaze has 'destroyed' all its stock
Erin Cross
Mystery Erin Cross bone marrow donor gives Chester schoolgirl second chance at life
Transplant is 'final piece of the jigsaw' as six-year-old fights leukaemia
Ellesmere Port
Shock as Ellesmere Port nursery to close for good at end of month
No warning of decision to shut Rivacre Academy, says parent
What's On
Telford's Warehouse
Chester Telford's Warehouse to welcome Luke Jackson and Amy Wadge
Dazzling double header comes to Tower Wharf venue on January 31
Elbow
Elbow announce summer Delamere Forest gig
Mercury Prize-winning band have had four top 10 albums
Chester
Blue Monday: 14 ways to stay cheery in Chester
Don't let this Monday bring you down – there are so many reasons to keep smiling!
Storyhouse
WayWord festival returns for February half term
Storyhouse event is fun for all the family
Chester
Watch Chester sky fly by in this beautiful timelapse video
A night over the city in less than 90 seconds
Chester FC
Chester FC
Chester FC trying to secure return of Walsall defender Theo Vassell
Chester FC are hopeful of securing a deal to bring defender Theo Vassell back to the club.
Chester FC
Chester FC player ratings: Durrell and Waters impress in Forest Green defeat
The Blues exited the FA Trophy at the second-round stage at the hands of big-spending Rovers
Chester FC
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy on possibility of extending his deal
McCarthy's one-year deal expires in the summer and the club are keen to extend it
Chester FC
'Sometimes you have to say the other team are better': Chester FC manager and fan reaction to FA Trophy loss
Jon McCarthy and supporters shared the same view after the Blues were knocked out by bogey side Forest Green Rovers
Chester FC
Chester FC 0 Forest Green Rovers 2: Dave Powell's report
The Blues bow out of the FA Trophy at the hands of big-spending Rovers.
Business
Chester
Dog grooming van hits the streets of Chester
The animal salon is the brainchild of entrepreneur Liz Carter
Hartford
Travel boss tells how he overcame fear of flying
Trevor Vanzie of The Perfect Getaway overcame fear to offer clients a bespoke service
Chester
Watch a Chester-based travel agent star in new Flight Centre ad
Tess McMinn was chosen from over 500 travel agents nationwide
Chester City Centre
Veeno Chester opens in February
New venue will offer imported Italian wines as well as nibbles like bread, cheese and cold meats
Chester & Cheshire News
Chester firm's school playground design gets football star's approval
Creative Play project at Wirral school praised by captain of Tranmere Rovers
Sport
Chester FC
Chester FC trying to secure return of Walsall defender Theo Vassell
Chester FC are hopeful of securing a deal to bring defender Theo Vassell back to the club.
Chester FC
Chester FC player ratings: Durrell and Waters impress in Forest Green defeat
The Blues exited the FA Trophy at the second-round stage at the hands of big-spending Rovers
Darts
Anastasia Dobromyslova's dreams of unique BDO World Darts Championship title dashed
Heavily pregnant Ellesmere Port ace loses semi-final clash to eventual runner-up Lisa Ashton
Chester FC
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy on possibility of extending his deal
McCarthy's one-year deal expires in the summer and the club are keen to extend it
Chester FC
'Sometimes you have to say the other team are better': Chester FC manager and fan reaction to FA Trophy loss
Jon McCarthy and supporters shared the same view after the Blues were knocked out by bogey side Forest Green Rovers
Politics
Chester
Tributes pour in for Chester Labour stalwart John Crawford
Former mayor has passed away at the age of 101
Labour Party
Chester and Ellesmere Port MPs under parliamentary standards investigation
Labour MPs have allegedly breached rules over registering interests
Antoinette Sandbach
Eddisbury MP questions Prime Minister over rural schools funding 'discrepancies'
Antoinette Sandbach raises issue of controversial funding proposals in parliament
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port council housing decision due mid January
Change ahead as existing provider Plus Dane decides not to bid for new contract
Blacon
Blacon residents invited to 'keep dancing' at Strictly-inspired ballroom lessons
Expert coaching will be provided over 12 weekly sessions starting soon
History
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Chester
Chester author claims cold caused City Walls to fall down
Geoff Nelder's book Chester Climate: Past and Present has been reissued
Chester
Amazing footage shows how Chester's Northgate Street once looked
Stunning video takes us back to the early 17th century
Remembrance
Chester pub helps Churton War Memorial fund
Customers at The Albion raise cash to remember men who died in war
Christmas in Chester
Chester Christmas parades reflect city's history
Roman Saturnalia Parade and Medieval Winter Watch to brighten city streets
Home
all
