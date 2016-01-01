chesterchronicle
Load mobile navigation
News
Latest News
Chester & Cheshire News
Crime
Education
Health
Politics
Motors
History
Showbiz
Traffic & Travel
Expand
What's On
Latest What's On
Arts & Culture
Family & Kids
Food & Drink
Comedy
Music & Nightlife
Film & TV
Expand
Chester FC
Sport
Latest Sport
Chester FC
Vauxhall Motors FC
Football
Cheshire Phoenix
Rugby Union
Cricket
Amateur Sport
Junior Sport
Other Sport
Expand
Ellesmere Port
Traffic & Travel
Business
In Your Area
Chester
Ellesmere Port
Frodsham And Helsby
Neston
See all locations
Expand
Sign in
My Account
Sign Out
facebook
twitter
instagram
Jobs
Motors
Property
Directory
Dating
Family Notices
BuySell
Public Notices
Book an Ad
Buy Tickets
About Us
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
Terms & Conditions
Goal Time
How to Complain
Cookie Policy
Google Survey
Competition Rules
Corrections and Clarifications
Privacy Policy
© 2016 Trinity Mirror Merseyside
Courts
Elton men on trial over rape of Deeside girl 'filmed on mobile phone'
The case against six men, including two from Elton, has opened at Mold Crown Court
Upton
Travellers leave Chester Morrisons car park
Caravans went from car park over the weekend after legal action was threatened
Gary Barlow
Gary Barlow's talent show blasted by critics but it proves a ratings hit
Let It Shine, dubbed 'awkward' and 'low rent', beats ITV rival in ratings war
Chester
'Blizzard conditions' and lightning storms forecast for Chester and Ellesmere Port
Weather warning issued as chilliest spell of the season is on it way
North Wales Police
Missing teenager has links to Chester and Deeside
North Wales Police widening search for 15-year-old Jade Howarth
Elton
Identities of tragic Elton twins found dead at Dover cliffs revealed
Pair's deaths are not being treated as suspicious, police say
Broughton
Pedestrian hit by van in Broughton dies in hospital
The man was hit by a Ford Transit van on Saturday night
Cinema
2017 films not to be missed on the big screen
Michael Green makes his personal choice of the movie gems coming our way in the next 12 months
Liverpool
Disney Magic cruise ship returns to Liverpool in 2017
Here's everything you need to know about the latest visit
The Voice
Chester busker performs on hit TV show The Voice
Jenny Jones gives a rousing performance of Dangerous Woman
Cheshire Constabulary
Cheshire Police dog plea: 'Help give me a name'
Public can help choose a name on social media for puppy that will be trained up to become a police dog
The Lowry
The Lowry to stage hit play by Caryl Churchill
Escaped Alone comes to Salford Quays venue from March 7-11
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port care home assistant wins prestigious award
Kate Bunting declared Outstanding Staff Member in Caring Hearts awards
News
Best music festivals in 2017: Glastonbury, Creamfields, Isle of Wight and more - who is headlining and how can I buy tickets?
Here is everything you need to know about this year's top music events
Easter
Easter eggs in Chester supermarket already!
No sooner have the Christmas decorations come down... and Easter is already being marketed by the retail giants
European Union
Dozens of new Cheshire jobs created thanks to EU grant boost
Rural development projects benefit from £270,000 in additional funds
Cheshire Constabulary
Are you willing to pay more for policing in Cheshire?
Police and crime commissioner offering residents the choice of 2%, 1% or no increase in policing precept
Tattenhall
Former Chester mayor recognised in New Year Honours
Tattenhall community stalwart may be in his 80s but he's still active in supporting his fellow man and woman
Newton
Chester residents disturbed by late night fireworks
Celebration keeps some householders awake on a Sunday night
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port council housing decision due mid January
Change ahead as existing provider Plus Dane decides not to bid for new contract
Traffic and Travel
Misery for Chester rail commuters
Monday morning blues just got worse with problems on the railway
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Chester food and drink festival tickets on sale now
Chester Racecourse event expected to be the biggest ever
Blacon
Blacon residents invited to 'keep dancing' at Strictly-inspired ballroom lessons
Expert coaching will be provided over 12 weekly sessions starting soon
Chester
Legacy of Chester fundraiser Margaret McKeegan lives on through granddaughter
Cassie Simpson vows to continue to support charities in memory of her nan
NHS
Hacking cough 'lasting weeks' is sweeping the UK and cannot be cured, warn doctors
Medical professionals say the lingering illness does not respond to antibiotics
Chester & Cheshire News
Chester firm's school playground design gets football star's approval
Creative Play project at Wirral school praised by captain of Tranmere Rovers
Countess of Chester Hospital
Countess of Chester Hospital sister highlights value of alternative NHS services
Senior sister says calling 111 or seeing a pharmacist might be more appropriate than hospital
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port donation by group supporting those living with dementia
Plans to support as many Cheshire West people as possible in 2017
Malpas
Malpas woman pens poem to GP after alternative prescription
Audrey Thomas is enjoying sketching and Scrabble thanks to Brightlife charity
Upton Heath CE Primary School
Cheshire primary school pupils opt to Smile for a Mile
Keep fit initiative is giving fitting name
Chester
Gym offers in Chester this January
Plenty of gyms in the area have some great offers to get you fit in the New Year
Chester
January restaurant offers in Chester
Start 2017 with a bargain
Chester
Amazing footage shows how Chester's Northgate Street once looked
Stunning video takes us back to the early 17th century
Chester
22 top tips for saving money in the new year
Here's how you can cut your Christmas debt or start saving for your 2017 dream
Rosies
Eastenders Phil Mitchell is coming to Chester later this month
Actor Steve McFadden will be holding a meet and greet at Rosies nightclub on January 25
Chester Zoo
This adorable Chester Zoo newborn giraffe has been given a fitting name
Staff 'absolutely delighted' with the new arrival
Ellesmere Port
Police reveal fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop was arson
Two men arrested as Age UK say the blaze has 'destroyed' all its stock
Chester Zoo
Chester Zoo visitor numbers break national records
Figures are the highest in the attraction's 85-year history
University of Chester
Struggling University of Chester Academies Trust comes under fire
Ofsted say all but one of the seven schools in the academy chain require improvement
Northwich
The Northwich link at the heart of £2k Beatles 'forgery'
Newspaper front page signed by John Lennon goes under the hammer, but there's a local connection
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cheshire Fire Service slammed by union over 'worse' service despite millions spent
West Cheshire Trades Union Council claims new fire stations can't make up for delays in getting enough firefighters on scene
Chester City Centre
Chester mocked by Kiwi cousins over 'steepest street' claim
Dunedin hits back in tongue-in-cheek article after Chester data analyst queried New Zealand city's Guinness World Record
Chester FC
'Alabi is proving his critics wrong': Chester FC manager, player and fan reaction from Braintree win
Macca deflects praise on to his players but there's also plenty of credit for the Blues boss
Tattenhall
Tattenhall playground to be improved thanks to £7,000 grant
Redevelopment of the village playground is on track to finish this year
Neston
Neston teenagers hope to make a difference in Africa
Chance of 10 day trip to teach in disadvantaged schools
Countess of Chester Hospital
Countess of Chester Hospital domestic assistant stars in second winter campaign video
Pat talks of issues arising from icy weather
River Dee
Amazing River Dee views come as standard with £1.35m home up for sale
Take a peek inside the stunning home recently put on the market
Northwich
Weaver Square to be revamped in Northwich redevelopment bid
Organisations team up for project beginning this month
University of Chester
University of Chester congratulated for eco efforts
Green Gown Awards highlight successes including Eco-Box project
Claire House Hospice
Claire House Hospice fundraiser is all present and correct
Gift-wrapping service at Santa's Workshops raises cash for charity
Gary Barlow
Gary Barlow ready for Let It Shine launch to search for Take That next generation
BBC One talent contest searching for five boys to follow in Gary's footsteps
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Erin Cross
Mystery Erin Cross bone marrow donor gives Chester schoolgirl second chance at life
Transplant is 'final piece of the jigsaw' as six-year-old fights leukaemia
Cheshire Oaks
Cheshire Oaks' Christmas Corner to run until Sunday
Outlet village's busy two-month festive season is almost over
Ellesmere Port
Shock as Ellesmere Port nursery to close for good at end of month
No warning of decision to shut Rivacre Academy, says parent
Chester
When the £1 coin in YOUR pocket will cease to be legal tender
Government launches awareness campaign as a new quid on the block is due
What's On
Cinema
2017 films not to be missed on the big screen
Michael Green makes his personal choice of the movie gems coming our way in the next 12 months
Liverpool
Disney Magic cruise ship returns to Liverpool in 2017
Here's everything you need to know about the latest visit
News
Best music festivals in 2017: Glastonbury, Creamfields, Isle of Wight and more - who is headlining and how can I buy tickets?
Here is everything you need to know about this year's top music events
The Lowry
The Lowry to stage hit play by Caryl Churchill
Escaped Alone comes to Salford Quays venue from March 7-11
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Chester food and drink festival tickets on sale now
Chester Racecourse event expected to be the biggest ever
Chester FC
Chester FC
Twitter chancers, derby tickets, Crewe strife, and last-gasp wins: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Monday, January 9
Chester FC
What's happening with Chester FC duo James Alabi and Sam Hughes?
Social media rife with rumours of potential exit for Blues striker, but don't panic just yet
Chester FC
Chester FC player ratings: Alabi's star turn helped the Blues turn it around at Braintree Town
The Blues overcame a lacklustre first half in Essex to register their first win of 2017
Chester FC
'He's a step ahead': Chester FC boss praises 'special' Elliott Durrell
James Alabi may have grabbed the glory in Braintree Town win but Jon McCarthy was quick to hail playmaker too
Chester FC
'Alabi is proving his critics wrong': Chester FC manager, player and fan reaction from Braintree win
Macca deflects praise on to his players but there's also plenty of credit for the Blues boss
Business
Chester & Cheshire News
Chester firm's school playground design gets football star's approval
Creative Play project at Wirral school praised by captain of Tranmere Rovers
Little Sutton
Ellesmere Port wedding stylist heads for national final
Gillian Roslan runs Kreative Hairdressing in Little Sutton
Save the Family
Chester charity Save The Family welcomes gift donations from Sykes Cottages
Holiday rental agency teamed up with family charity to ensure children would get a gift at Christmas
Grosvenor Shopping Centre
Chester Grosvenor Shopping Centre welcomes new street art inspired sneaker store
Grafficks has moved into St Michael's Row in the city centre
Chester
Chester award-winner provides support for mums in business
Business mastermind Nicola Huelin presented with Mentor of the Year award
Sport
Chester FC
Twitter chancers, derby tickets, Crewe strife, and last-gasp wins: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Monday, January 9
Chester FC
What's happening with Chester FC duo James Alabi and Sam Hughes?
Social media rife with rumours of potential exit for Blues striker, but don't panic just yet
Chester FC
Chester FC player ratings: Alabi's star turn helped the Blues turn it around at Braintree Town
The Blues overcame a lacklustre first half in Essex to register their first win of 2017
Cheshire Phoenix
Club legend Robbie Peers makes return to Cheshire Phoenix
Peers, who led the Chester Jets to unprecedented success in the early 2000s, is the new head coach of the BBL side
Chester FC
'He's a step ahead': Chester FC boss praises 'special' Elliott Durrell
James Alabi may have grabbed the glory in Braintree Town win but Jon McCarthy was quick to hail playmaker too
Politics
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port council housing decision due mid January
Change ahead as existing provider Plus Dane decides not to bid for new contract
Blacon
Blacon residents invited to 'keep dancing' at Strictly-inspired ballroom lessons
Expert coaching will be provided over 12 weekly sessions starting soon
Ellesmere Port
Former Chester Grosvenor Hotel head waiter awarded British Empire Medal
Sean Boyle honoured for promotion of British business and his charity work
Vicars Cross
Chester's Centurion pub is 50 not out
Pub once threatened by bulldozer celebrates its half century and coming runner-up in national competition
Chris Matheson
Chester MP to Boris Johnson: 'You sir, are a snollygoster!'
Chris Matheson uses term to criticise Vote Leave campaigners including foreign secretary
History
Chester
Amazing footage shows how Chester's Northgate Street once looked
Stunning video takes us back to the early 17th century
Remembrance
Chester pub helps Churton War Memorial fund
Customers at The Albion raise cash to remember men who died in war
Christmas in Chester
Chester Christmas parades reflect city's history
Roman Saturnalia Parade and Medieval Winter Watch to brighten city streets
Chester Amphitheatre
Has a brutal Chester Amphitheatre execution mystery been solved?
New scientific tests carried out on 13th century jawbone produce surprise results
Farndon
Metal detectorist in Farndon found beautiful Roman pendant covered in mud
Lee Sansom discovered the piece, which is set with a stunning carnelian gemstone
Home
all
Most Read
Most Recent
Chester
'Blizzard conditions' and lightning storms forecast for Chester and Ellesmere Port
Weather warning issued as chilliest spell of the season is on it way
Newton
Chester residents disturbed by late night fireworks
Celebration keeps some householders awake on a Sunday night
Elton
Identities of tragic Elton twins found dead at Dover cliffs revealed
Pair's deaths are not being treated as suspicious, police say
Broughton
Pedestrian hit by van in Broughton dies in hospital
The man was hit by a Ford Transit van on Saturday night
Courts
Elton men on trial over rape of Deeside girl 'filmed on mobile phone'
The case against six men, including two from Elton, has opened at Mold Crown Court
Countess of Chester Hospital
Countess of Chester matron discusses the pressures of A&E
Clare discusses busyness of the hospital wards
Cinema
2017 films not to be missed on the big screen
Michael Green makes his personal choice of the movie gems coming our way in the next 12 months
Liverpool
Disney Magic cruise ship returns to Liverpool in 2017
Here's everything you need to know about the latest visit
The Voice
Chester busker performs on hit TV show The Voice
Jenny Jones gives a rousing performance of Dangerous Woman
Gary Barlow
Gary Barlow's talent show blasted by critics but it proves a ratings hit
Let It Shine, dubbed 'awkward' and 'low rent', beats ITV rival in ratings war
Most Read
Most Recent
Chester
'Blizzard conditions' and lightning storms forecast for Chester and Ellesmere Port
Weather warning issued as chilliest spell of the season is on it way
Newton
Chester residents disturbed by late night fireworks
Celebration keeps some householders awake on a Sunday night
Elton
Identities of tragic Elton twins found dead at Dover cliffs revealed
Pair's deaths are not being treated as suspicious, police say
Broughton
Pedestrian hit by van in Broughton dies in hospital
The man was hit by a Ford Transit van on Saturday night
Courts
Elton men on trial over rape of Deeside girl 'filmed on mobile phone'
The case against six men, including two from Elton, has opened at Mold Crown Court
Countess of Chester Hospital
Countess of Chester matron discusses the pressures of A&E
Clare discusses busyness of the hospital wards
Cinema
2017 films not to be missed on the big screen
Michael Green makes his personal choice of the movie gems coming our way in the next 12 months
Liverpool
Disney Magic cruise ship returns to Liverpool in 2017
Here's everything you need to know about the latest visit
The Voice
Chester busker performs on hit TV show The Voice
Jenny Jones gives a rousing performance of Dangerous Woman
Gary Barlow
Gary Barlow's talent show blasted by critics but it proves a ratings hit
Let It Shine, dubbed 'awkward' and 'low rent', beats ITV rival in ratings war
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices
here
.
Close cookie policy overlay