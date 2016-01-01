chesterchronicle
Chester
Erin Cross's name chanted by Britain's Got Talent audience
Chorus of thousands to make six-year-old Erin smile after her bone marrow transplant
Chester FC
Ugly scenes on the pitch sour Chester FC draw with Wrexham AFC as punches thrown
A fracas at the final whistle and allegations of punches thrown and spitting
Football News
Chester FC 1 Wrexham AFC 1: Dave Powell's verdict
James Alabi saves a point from the spot after John Rooney bags on his return in a pulsating encounter
Chester FC
Chester FC 1 Wrexham AFC 1 RECAP: James Alabi earn 10-man Blues derby draw
Top-scorer Alabi cancels out returning John Rooney's opener before Luke George is sent off
Traffic and Travel
Delays on M53 in Cheshire after five-vehicle crash
Disruption on the motorway following incident near Ellesmere Port
Eastgate Clock
Chester's Eastgate Clock is shrouded in anti-Trump banners
Cheers ring out as campaigners take over iconic landmark
Saltney Ferry
Saltney Ferry man waved metal pole during erratic behaviour incident
Dalton Adrian Parsons told court he had no idea why he acted in such a way
Clatterbridge Cancer Centre
Johnny Vegas backs Clatterbridge Cancer Centre with 'go green' campaign
The comedian wants as many people as possible to help the cancer campaign
Glyndwr University
Wrexham William Aston Hall to welcome Black Star Riders
Former Thin Lizzy members coming to Glyndwr University on March 3
Boughton
Radio presenter is in the saddle thanks to Bike Factory Boughton
Chester store is Royal Dutch Gazelle dealer
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cheshire firefighters launch initiative to improve health in community
Safe and Well Visits will begin in February
Rosies
Busted boys to DJ at Chester nightspot Rosies
Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson will entertain crowds with chart hits
Chester
Planting a Chester tree will fill you full of glee
Residents invited to tree panting event at Countess of Chester Country Park this weekend
Education
Which primary school is the best in Cheshire?
Find out how your child's school rates using our interactive tool
Chester Zoo
Watch one-year-old rhino Gabe at Chester Zoo
Take a look at some of his most adorable moments from the past year
Chester FC
Police commissioner hopes this will be the last Chester FC/Wrexham AFC 'bubble match'
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones believes a return to 'normality' is on the cards
Elbow
Elbow announce summer Delamere Forest gig
Mercury Prize-winning band have had four top 10 albums
Chester City Centre
Chester ShareShop charity takes to city streets in van to help homeless
Initiative aims to keep rough sleepers alive during the cold winter months
Cheshire
Cheshire employers among most LGBT inclusive in Britain
Police, fire service and council hit the top 100 list for 2017
Restaurants in Chester
Chester city centre to welcome Parisian-style bistro in the spring
Restaurant will offer classic French dishes like beef bourguinon and rump of lamb
Labour Party
Chester anti-Trump protesters to hang banner from Eastgate Clock
Members of Momentum Cheshire West and Chester will 'send a message to the world'
Frodsham
Halton Curve site investigations 'starting this month'
Rail campaigners say preparation works are imminent
Chester FC
'I get what this means to the fans': Chester FC v Wrexham big game guide
The manager views, the team news, the form, the odds and how to follow today's derby
Friends of North Chester Greenbelt
TV appearance for Chester activists worried about 1,450 homes plan
Campaigners fear Wrexham Road could grind to a halt when new housing estate is built on former green belt land
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Fire Fit volunteers wanted to make a difference
Cheshire Fire and Rescue: scheme offers full training
Tip Top Productions
Tip top joy at panto success
Company looks forward to 2017 and 10th anniversary in Chester theatre space
Chester
Volunteer lock keepers sought for Cheshire canals
Applicants must be at least 18-years-old
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Top training for Cheshire firefighters
Safety first at McCarthy and Stone development in Hartford
Westminster Park
Chester brain tumour survivor Hannah Jones backs early diagnosis campaign
Charity drive HeadSmart relaunches to raise awareness of the symptoms of brain tumours
Carden Park
Carden Park Hotel wedding planner Madeleine Ellis: A Day in the Life
Presentation, pampering and the apocalypse
Chester
How long have you got to spend your old fivers?
Almost 165 million old £5 notes are yet to be withdrawn
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
The search is on for Cheshire's best young baker
Chester Food and Drink Festival contest is open to the under-12s
Education
When are the school holidays in Chester and Ellesmere Port 2017?
Here are some important dates for parents' diaries
Rosies
Eastenders Phil Mitchell is coming to Chester later this month
Actor Steve McFadden will be holding a meet and greet at Rosies nightclub on January 25
Little Mix
Little Mix to perform at Prenton Park and Colwyn Bay
Tickets are expected to sell out fast for the shows in Wirral and North Wales
European Union
Dozens of new Cheshire jobs created thanks to EU grant boost
Rural development projects benefit from £270,000 in additional funds
Travel
WATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Traffic and Travel
Long delays on M53 at Ellesmere Port after two-car crash
Rush-hour incident causing long queues
Christleton
Spot the problem with these Christleton road signs
Drivers were left puzzled by the 'dangerous' contradiction
Vauxhall
Chester FC v Wrexham: How many tickets have been sold?
It is the final day of sales for tomorrow's all-ticket clash at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium
Chester FC
Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy on return of John Rooney - as a Wrexham player
Midfielder makes first trip back to the Deva after controversial summer switch to rivals Wrexham
Weaverham
Thai street dog Pizza needs your help to be able to see again
Weaverham couple brought Pizza to the UK for a new life but he desperately needs surgery for his cataracts
Elton
Elton scrap metal collector's farm death was 'misadventure'
Edward Evans, 52, was killed when his crane struck overhead lines in Ince
Countess of Chester Hospital
Final call for Chester Santa Dash sponsorship money
Participants are asked to pay in charity cash by January 31
Chester Railway Station
Chester station wins Queen's award
Cheshire Best Kept Stations Awards have been presented
Chester
Tax rebates: Seven ways you can get hundreds of pounds back from the taxman
Millions of pounds of entitlement goes unclaimed each year, expert says
Chester City Centre
Chester's new-look Barlounge will be unwrapped this Friday
Venue which brought style and great service to the city centre is having a make-over throughout
Telford's Warehouse
Chemistry Lane to play at Telford's this Saturday
Gig comes ahead of debut album release
Saltney
Your pictures of Brutus the Morrisons Cat
A gallery of photographs readers have posted of Saltney's famous feline
Chester Cycling Campaign
Morrisons Saltney is top store for cyclists
Second win for supermarket
Chester
Chefs and celebrities line up for Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Event at Chester Racecourse runs over Easter weekend
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Chester
22 top tips for saving money in the new year
Here's how you can cut your Christmas debt or start saving for your 2017 dream
Tattenhall
Former Chester mayor recognised in New Year Honours
Tattenhall community stalwart may be in his 80s but he's still active in supporting his fellow man and woman
Chester
When the £1 coin in YOUR pocket will cease to be legal tender
Government launches awareness campaign as a new quid on the block is due
Little Sutton
Police reveal fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop was arson
Two men arrested as Age UK say the blaze has 'destroyed' all its stock
Sandstone Trail
Sandstone Trail walk to feature on ITV series
Episode of Britain's Best Walks will visit Cheshire
Chester FC
Chester FC
Macca praises board plus good governance and bad owners: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Friday, January 20
Chester
Cheers to a new language learning initiative in Chester
Combine study with food, wine and socialising
Chester
Dog grooming van hits the streets of Chester
The animal salon is the brainchild of entrepreneur Liz Carter
Hartford
Travel boss tells how he overcame fear of flying
Trevor Vanzie of The Perfect Getaway overcame fear to offer clients a bespoke service
Chester FC
Cheshire Phoenix
'It will show us where we're at': New Cheshire Phoenix coach ready for big test
Returning Robbie Peers take his Nix team to high-flying Leicester Riders this evening
Labour Party
Friends of North Chester Greenbelt
Countess of Chester Hospital
Bishop of Chester, Lord Cholmondeley, MPs and doctors back threatened Countess charity cafe
Hospital boss says closure of the Comfort Zone comes against backdrop of 'financial challenge' for NHS
Chester
Chester
Chester author claims cold caused City Walls to fall down
Geoff Nelder's book Chester Climate: Past and Present has been reissued
Chester
Amazing footage shows how Chester's Northgate Street once looked
Stunning video takes us back to the early 17th century
Remembrance
Chester pub helps Churton War Memorial fund
Customers at The Albion raise cash to remember men who died in war
