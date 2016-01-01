chesterchronicle
Cheshire Constabulary
Cheshire cops feature in Channel 5 Police Interceptors special
Cheshire Constabulary will star in main series starting next week
Ellesmere Port
Student fractures spine at Flip Out Chester trampoline park
George Magraw faces months of recovery after undergoing surgery
Chester FC
WATCH Chester FC boss proud in face of gut-wrenching defeat
Jon McCarthy praises players after Blues suffer late loss at Dagenham & Redbridge
Chester FC
Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Chester FC 2: Report and verdict
Superb Blues have hearts broken by late Daggers winner
Chester
Demonstrators come together in Chester against Donald Trump
Protesters met outside Chester Town Hall on Friday evening
What's On
Cheshire Bluedot Festival at Jodrell Bank to welcome The Pixies and Orbital
Tickets on sale now for festival staged in the shadow of the iconic Lovell Telescope in July
Chester City Centre
Organiser of tonight's anti-Trump Chester protest speaks out
Chester resident says prime minister Theresa May should not be holding hands with President Trump
Chester
Join a Cheshire Cookery School masterclass at festival
Spices, meze and frying fish are all on the menu at Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
The King's School
King's School Chester pupil is en route to Europe
Anna Harris will compete in Belgium
Tarporley High School
A wizard time was had at Tarporley High School
More than 100 pupils present The Wizard of Oz
Abbey Gate College
Michael Owen and Beth Tweddle at Abbey Gate College to launch new all-weather pitch
Facility will benefit community as well as students
Clutton
Clutton parents do the maths
Maths workshops for parents prove a success at primary school
Cheshire Oaks
Mitchell Mazda sings out to support Neuro Therapy Centre
Sing Your Heart Out event raises cash for Saltney centre
Chester & Cheshire News
How to get your David Bowie stamps
Royal Mail is dedicating a collection of stamps to an individual musician for the first time in history
Blacon
Watch: police taser man in Blacon
Cheshire Constabulary releases statement after videos of incident shared on social media
Chester FC
Wrexham charged by Welsh FA for brawl following draw with Chester
James Jennings also charged for alleged violent conduct
Grosvenor Museum
Exhibition of Victorian artist Louise Rayner opens at Grosvenor Museum, Chester
Watercolours present 'uniquely charming' vision of city in 19th and early 20th centuries
Chester Racecourse
Chester Racecourse to host art and antiques fair
Renowned traders and dealers to be present at County Grandstand
Chester
Chester girl's beloved puppy goes missing as she recovers from open heart surgery
Can you help find Bo?
Cheshire West and Chester
Cheshire West residents are less happy but not as anxious - stats reveal blues in the borough
Life satisfaction and feelings of self worth in the borough are lower than the majority of Brits
Nantwich
Snugburys Peter Rabbit fire being treated as suspected arson
Cheshire police launch investigation into the cause of the blaze, which is believed to have been caused deliberately
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Chester Northgate development signs up House of Fraser as flagship store
New four-star Crowne Plaza hotel also confirmed as long-awaited scheme takes significant step forward
Nantwich
Snugburys honour demise of Peter Rabbit with free ice cream
Get your free extra scoop by visiting the Nantwich ice cream store today
Nantwich
Investigation after Snugburys' Peter Rabbit destroyed by fire
Cause of blaze so far unknown
Chester
Valentine's Day gift ideas for men
A guide to finding the perfect Valentine's gift for your man
Chester
Home Instead Chester expands its team
Newly trained caregivers join fast growing care company
Chester
How you can earn a tenner for snapping dodgy parking jobs
But private car park firm has come under fire for offering £10 for photos of illegally parked cars
Deeside Ice Rink
Deeside ice show is a musical extravaganza
Skating club presents Musical Through the Decades on February 4 and 5
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port to host Jason Manford Comedy Club
First class line-up of comedians coming to Civic Hall on March 17
Restaurants in Chester
Anyone for brunch at Restaurant 1539?
New American import will be on offer at weekends starting February 4
Chester Music Society
Chester Music Society Celebrity Concerts welcome Italian pianist
Alessandro Taverna comes to St Mary’s Creative Space on February 8
Education
Watch Chester schools join Young Voices choir at Manchester Arena
A gallery of photographs and video from the Manchester event
Lache
Fundraising begins for Lache toddler Erinn Taylor following rare leukaemia diagnosis
Twenty-month-old has just undergone a gruelling course of chemotherapy
Ince
Northern Powerhouse minister in Ince to launch £170m Protos project
Andrew Percy MP said the energy park can attract 'significant investment'
University of Chester
Grab your partners for the Alder Hey Hoedown
University of Chester fundraising event will have a Country and Western theme
Chester Pride
Pride in the Past uncovers Cheshire's LGBT history
The exhibition will be held at the Grosvenor Museum and Chester Market in February
Chester
Steam in to Wales on St David’s Day
The Cathedrals Express offers day trip on March 1
Chester
Becnicks Wonder Emporium to close Chester shop and sell online instead
Vintage boutique's new business model will see launch of creative community fairs
Chester
Bogus builders target elderly in Chester suburbs
Homes across the city have been targeted in the cold calling scam
Chester FC
Chester FC's James Alabi is the hottest striker in the National League
Statistics underline why the Blues' top-scorer was coveted in the January transfer window
Chester
Eastgate Clock and Chester Town Hall to turn green for charity
Chester supports Clatterbridge's cancer hospital campaign this February
Politics
Chris Matheson and Justin Madders cleared by parliamentary investigation
Chester and Ellesmere Port MPs hit out at 'petty' complaint over parking permits
Crime
Chester fuel thefts spark police warning for lorry drivers
HGV drivers given advice on how to protect their vehicles when parked up
Sir John Deane's College
Sir John Deane's students have all that jazz
Concert in Tarporley is full of soul
Chester
New-look Chester Lush store unveiled
Transformation revealed after month-long refit
Upton-by-Chester High School
Billy Elliot rehearsals are under way at Upton High School
Pupils will perform the popular show at the Chester school from February 14-16
Chester
New speech therapy business gets Chester families talking
Chester Speech Therapy launches in city
Chester
Talented musicians hit the right notes in their examinations
Edsential pupils pass ABRSM exams
Chester
Your Chester night out photos from the weekend
A gallery of photos from you Saturday night out on January 28
NHS
Countess of Chester Hospital introduces new nursing role
Nursing associates will support existing nursing staff
Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day 2017 - Chester hotel offers
Our pick of the best romantic breaks around Chester this Valentine's Day
Chester
Sadie Hartley's Chester killers spent £400k from public purse in legal aid
Sarah Williams and Katrina Walsh denied murdering innocent businesswoman in the face of overwhelming evidence against them
Blacon
Blacon estate health centre plan is dead
But discussions are taking place over possible alternative surgery plan
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Do you have what it takes to win Young Chef of the Year Challenge?
Winner will be judged at Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Chester
Chester to host its first chilli festival this summer
The Chester Chilli Fiesta is set for August 12 outside the town hall
Little Sutton
Restoration of fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop could take months
Blaze ripped through Age UK on Chester Road on January 3
What's On
Chester
Join a Cheshire Cookery School masterclass at festival
Spices, meze and frying fish are all on the menu at Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Race For Life Chester
Sign up now for Chester Race for Life
Do your bit to raise cash for Cancer Research UK
Manchester
Manchester date for rising US country star Canaan Smith
Singer-songwriter who supported The Shires last year will be at Deaf Institute on March 16
Chester
Valentine's Day gift ideas for men
A guide to finding the perfect Valentine's gift for your man
What's On
Cheshire Bluedot Festival at Jodrell Bank to welcome The Pixies and Orbital
Tickets on sale now for festival staged in the shadow of the iconic Lovell Telescope in July
Chester FC
Chester FC
WATCH Chester FC boss proud in face of gut-wrenching defeat
Jon McCarthy praises players after Blues suffer late loss at Dagenham & Redbridge
Chester FC
Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Chester FC 2: Report and verdict
Superb Blues have hearts broken by late Daggers winner
Chester FC
Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Chester FC 2 RECAP: How it happened
Late drama as the Blues are beaten in heartbreaking fashion
Chester FC
Chester FC daily digest: Forest Green post £2.5m loss, Keates contracts conundrum, Tranmere allocation
All your Blues news from Friday, February 3
Chester FC
Conference Call: Where does Hannah fit in, N'Gala farce, and Wrexham cash boost
All the latest transfer news from Chester FC's Vanarama National League rivals
Business
Hartford
Hartford travel company makes dreams come true for woman with cerebral palsy
Perfect Getaway's support for Speed of Sight helps people with disabilities
Business
Probe into fire at Shotton paper mill
Six crews were in attendance at last night's blaze at its height
Chester City Centre
New Chester guesthouse receives top honour from Booking.com
80 Watergate Street wins highest accolade possible from website
Tarporley CE Primary School
Tarporley pupils enjoy VIP tour
Youngsters learn about home building from sponsors of school festival
Chester City Centre
Is Chester's Northgate Development more than just a nice idea?
Future of city centre regeneration scheme questioned after drop-in sessions are cancelled
Sport
Chester FC
WATCH Chester FC boss proud in face of gut-wrenching defeat
Jon McCarthy praises players after Blues suffer late loss at Dagenham & Redbridge
Cheshire Phoenix
Robbie Peers believes the future is bright for Cheshire Phoenix
The Nix aim to make it back-to-back wins at neighbours Manchester Giants tonight
Chester FC
Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Chester FC 2: Report and verdict
Superb Blues have hearts broken by late Daggers winner
Chester FC
Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Chester FC 2 RECAP: How it happened
Late drama as the Blues are beaten in heartbreaking fashion
West Cheshire AC
West Cheshire AC star races to regional title
Anest Muller wins age group prize at North Wales Cross Country Championship
Politics
Chester City Centre
Organiser of tonight's anti-Trump Chester protest speaks out
Chester resident says prime minister Theresa May should not be holding hands with President Trump
Politics
Chris Matheson and Justin Madders cleared by parliamentary investigation
Chester and Ellesmere Port MPs hit out at 'petty' complaint over parking permits
Louise Minchin
Concern for Chester-based BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin as she disappears mid broadcast
Presenter tweets that she is 'much better' after her unscheduled departure this morning
Traffic and Travel
Mersey Gateway tolls mean commuters 'need a hefty pay rise just to stand still’
Chester MP says charges are a 'broken promise' for motorists
Politics
How many Cheshire West people have signed a petition against Donald Trump's state visit?
Overall the list has more than a million signatures
History
Armed Forces
Bunbury man honoured for his role in the Second World War
Bill Corn is presented with France's highest honour
Grosvenor Hotel
Chester Grosvenor Hotel staff seek wedding memories
City's 5-star establish is celebrating 151 years of marriage at hotel
Travel
WATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Chester
Chester author claims cold caused City Walls to fall down
Geoff Nelder's book Chester Climate: Past and Present has been reissued
Home
all
Chester FC
WATCH Chester FC boss proud in face of gut-wrenching defeat
Jon McCarthy praises players after Blues suffer late loss at Dagenham & Redbridge
