chesterchronicle
Load mobile navigation
News
Latest News
Chester & Cheshire News
Crime
Education
Health
Politics
Motors
History
Showbiz
Traffic & Travel
Expand
What's On
Latest What's On
Arts & Culture
Family & Kids
Food & Drink
Comedy
Music & Nightlife
Film & TV
Expand
Chester FC
Sport
Latest Sport
Chester FC
Vauxhall Motors FC
Football
Cheshire Phoenix
Rugby Union
Cricket
Amateur Sport
Junior Sport
Other Sport
Expand
Ellesmere Port
Traffic & Travel
Business
In Your Area
Chester
Ellesmere Port
Frodsham And Helsby
Neston
See all locations
Expand
Sign in
My Account
Sign Out
facebook
twitter
instagram
Jobs
Motors
Property
Directory
Dating
Family Notices
BuySell
Public Notices
Book an Ad
Buy Tickets
About Us
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
Terms & Conditions
Goal Time
How to Complain
Cookie Policy
Google Survey
Competition Rules
Corrections and Clarifications
Privacy Policy
© 2016 Trinity Mirror Merseyside
Ince
Northern Powerhouse minister in Ince to launch £170m Protos project
Andrew Percy MP said the energy park can attract 'significant investment'
Blacon
Blacon estate health centre plan is dead
But discussions are taking place over possible alternative surgery plan
Chester FC
Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1: Dave Powell's report and verdict
The play-off bid now seems a long shot after a second half to forget in Kent
Chester FC
Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1: RECAP The Blues go down in Kent
A disappointing second half costs the Blues at the Crabble
Cheshire
Cash support for Cheshire Search and Rescue team
Grant will help purchase a rescue boat and equipment
Cheshire Constabulary
A534 Broxton roundabout crash results in man being arrested
Incident led to closure of road between A41 and B5130 this afternoon
Little Sutton
Restoration of fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop could take months
Blaze ripped through Age UK on Chester Road on January 3
The Grange
Olympic rower inspires Hartford pupils
Matt Langridge is rowing coach at the Grange Junior School
Chester
Grant raises the roof at Kingsway Chapel in Chester
New roof will make Newton chapel more energy efficient
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cheshire West residents urged to have their say on council services
Authority launches survey being sent out to 16,000 randomly selected households
The Grange
Grange Junior School pupils visited by space ambassador
Youngsters take part in Tim Peake Primary Project
Chester
Chester scientists welcomes cash boost for cancer research
Charity and health institute to invest nearly £1.5m in centre's work
Grosvenor Museum
Exhibition of Victorian artist Louise Rayner opens at Grosvenor Museum, Chester
Watercolours present 'uniquely charming' vision of city in 19th and early 20th centuries
Chester
Erin Cross's name chanted by Britain's Got Talent audience
Chorus of thousands to make six-year-old Erin smile after her bone marrow transplant
Chester City Centre
Stanley Palace ghost investigators capture eerie piano playing in the night
Footsteps and piano can be heard in video posted by paranormal investigation group
Chester City Centre
Ricky Tomlinson to open Chester Wetherspoon's pub and hotel
TV star has connection with historic city centre pub long before Jim Royle was even created as a character
Crime
Chester man's depraved killer must spend the rest of his life behind bars
Keith Randles was one of depraved serial killer Peter Moore's four victims
Newton
New Brook Lane bridge lifted into place
Massive mobile crane is used for impressive operation
Chester City Centre
Is Chester's Northgate Development more than just a nice idea?
Future of city centre regeneration scheme questioned after drop-in sessions are cancelled
Lache
Fundraising begins for Lache toddler Erinn Taylor following rare leukaemia diagnosis
Twenty-month-old has just undergone a gruelling course of chemotherapy
Chester
Sadie Hartley's Chester killers spent £400k from public purse in legal aid
Sarah Williams and Katrina Walsh denied murdering innocent businesswoman in the face of overwhelming evidence against them
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Traveller family vacates former Chester waste depot
Caravans and vehicles leave ahead of today's scheduled court hearing
Chester
Chester's oldest church holds Holocaust Memorial Day service
St John's Church will tell story of Bergen Belsen liberation
Chester City Centre
Chester's new All Bar One opening in the spring
City's latest new bar will take place of popular restaurant
Cheshire Constabulary
Cheshire Constabulary fundraiser's £3,000 boost for Neuro Muscular Centre
Force held Christmas charity raffle and Quizmas event
Chester Racecourse
Chester Racecourse to host art and antiques fair
Renowned traders and dealers to be present at County Grandstand
Alexander's
Chester Alexander's welcomes folk duo for charity concert
Music For The Greater Good hosts Gary Edward Jones and Elfin Bow on February 2
Chester
Valentine's Day 2017: Plan your romantic night out in and around Chester
A guide to where to take your favourite person on February 14
University of Chester
Grab your partners for the Alder Hey Hoedown
University of Chester fundraising event will have a Country and Western theme
Sir John Deane's College
Superb Sir John Deane's Sixth Form students dominate national competition
Northwich school took 16 of the 25 winning places for the entire UK
Chester
Steam in to Wales on St David’s Day
The Cathedrals Express offers day trip on March 1
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Do you have what it takes to win Young Chef of the Year Challenge?
Winner will be judged at Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Traffic and Travel
Friends and Family Railcard - how to get yours cheaper
Apply from February 3-20 and get a 20% discount
News
Changes to practical driving test coming into effect
New technology and more realistic driving scenarios taken into account
Chester City Centre
Barlounge Chester relaunch party has loads of fizz
Revamp of venue which brought style, service and sophistication to Chester after opening in 2000
Chester
Chester March of the Mods heading for The Live Rooms
Cash from the March 25 fundraiser will go to Teenage Cancer Trust and autism awareness
A55
A55 motorists face delays as NINE WEEKS of roadworks begin
Tunnel upgrades cause headaches for those travelling along busy road
Vauxhall
Ellesmere Port-made Vauxhall Astra wins Car of the Year in 'toughest class of all'
Astra wins at the WhatCar? awards for the second year in a row
Chester Zoo
Chester Zoo celebrates birth of squirrel triplets
First time Prevost's squirrels have been born at the tourist attraction
Cheshire West and Chester Council
How Cheshire West and Chester Council's £271m budget breaks down
Your council tax makes up more than 50%
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Chester council issues fresh warning over sky lanterns
Lanterns are popular at New Year and special occasions but pose a fire hazard and a danger to wildlife
Education
Cheshire West schools could be hit by massive £22m cuts plan
Days in classroom could be reduced from five to four to save money
Oakmere
Petition to improve Oakmere road junction signed by hundreds
Campaign under way to make junction on busy A556 safer
What's On
Ed Sheeran UK tour announced: here's how to get tickets
Pop superstar comes to Manchester as part of tour for new album
University of Chester
Paralympian to launch University of Chester Diversity Festival
Jade Jones will give keynote speech on February 27
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cheshire West customers urged to consider switching power suppliers
Ready to Switch? is the collective energy switching scheme run by Cheshire West and Chester Council
Chester
Chester to host its first chilli festival this summer
The Chester Chilli Fiesta is set for August 12 outside the town hall
Manchester Arena
Celine Dion announces first UK tour for eight years
The multi-million-selling artist will play Manchester as part of summer tour
St Oswald's CE Primary School
Charity funds new play area at Mollington school
Emily Ffion Trust donation leads to new performance space
Frodsham and Helsby
New Frodsham coffee shop aims to introduce locals to Australian 'way of life'
Brew + Tucker has opened in Eddisbury Square in the town
The Queen's School
Former Queen's School pupil stars in English National Opera production
Angharad Lyddon plays Kate in the Mike Leigh production
Chester
Edgar House in Chester named Europe's most romantic hotel
Love is in the air as city claims coveted honour
Frodsham and Helsby
Happy hospital wedding for Frodsham woman left paralysed during heart surgery
Tricia Lorenz, 64, married husband Steve at Southport Hospital
A55
Thoughtful 'gentleman' tows elderly woman's car off A55 – then makes her a brew
The vehicle broke down just before the junction with the busy M53
Rosies
Busted boys to DJ at Chester nightspot Rosies
Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson will entertain crowds with chart hits
Chester Zoo
Watch Chester Zoo's baby giraffe take his first steps outside
Youngster Murchison was born on Boxing Day
What's On
Chester Racecourse
Chester Racecourse to host art and antiques fair
Renowned traders and dealers to be present at County Grandstand
University of Chester
Life's a stage at the University of Chester's Kingsway Campus
Comedy, music and cabaret events this term are open to public
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Chester Food Drink and Lifestyle Festival announce sausage competition details
Who will win the champion sausage of 2017 title?
Alexander's
Chester Alexander's welcomes folk duo for charity concert
Music For The Greater Good hosts Gary Edward Jones and Elfin Bow on February 2
Chester
Valentine's Day 2017: Plan your romantic night out in and around Chester
A guide to where to take your favourite person on February 14
Chester FC
Chester FC
Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1: Dave Powell's report and verdict
The play-off bid now seems a long shot after a second half to forget in Kent
Chester FC
Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1: RECAP The Blues go down in Kent
A disappointing second half costs the Blues at the Crabble
Chester FC
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy on the chance of new deals for his squad
Blues boss extended his deal yesterday and will now look to tie down some of his squad
Chester FC
Why Jon McCarthy is the biggest signing Chester FC could make
Blues reporter Dave Powell on how the club have done right to get their manager on a longer deal
Chester FC
Jon McCarthy on his new Chester FC deal and vision of a Football League return
The Blues boss has penned a new two-and-a-half year deal with the club
Business
Tarporley CE Primary School
Tarporley pupils enjoy VIP tour
Youngsters learn about home building from sponsors of school festival
Chester City Centre
Is Chester's Northgate Development more than just a nice idea?
Future of city centre regeneration scheme questioned after drop-in sessions are cancelled
Chester City Centre
Hotel planned for Chester's inner ring road
Georgian buildings would be converted into a hotel and restaurant if planning permission is granted
Chris Matheson
Chester MP arranges event for businesses in response to Brexit proposals
Guest speaker will be shadow Brexit secretary of state Sir Keir Starmer
Restaurants in Chester
Chester city centre to welcome Parisian-style bistro in the spring
Restaurant will offer classic French dishes like beef bourguinon and rump of lamb
Sport
Chester FC
Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1: Dave Powell's report and verdict
The play-off bid now seems a long shot after a second half to forget in Kent
Chester FC
Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1: RECAP The Blues go down in Kent
A disappointing second half costs the Blues at the Crabble
Chester FC
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy on the chance of new deals for his squad
Blues boss extended his deal yesterday and will now look to tie down some of his squad
Chester FC
Why Jon McCarthy is the biggest signing Chester FC could make
Blues reporter Dave Powell on how the club have done right to get their manager on a longer deal
Chester FC
Jon McCarthy on his new Chester FC deal and vision of a Football League return
The Blues boss has penned a new two-and-a-half year deal with the club
Politics
Ince
Northern Powerhouse minister in Ince to launch £170m Protos project
Andrew Percy MP said the energy park can attract 'significant investment'
Education
Cheshire West schools could be hit by massive £22m cuts plan
Days in classroom could be reduced from five to four to save money
Education
Chester students to decide whether they want to remain part of NUS
Referendum sparked by controversies involving National Union of Students officials
Traffic and Travel
Thousands in Cheshire will not receive Mersey Gateway toll discounts
You'll have to pay to use both Runcorn-Widnes road crossings from the autumn
Chester Cathedral
Chester Cathedral opens its doors to the homeless
Weekly session has been developed in conjunction with Chester Share Shop and the Diocese of Chester
History
Armed Forces
Bunbury man honoured for his role in the Second World War
Bill Corn is presented with France's highest honour
Grosvenor Hotel
Chester Grosvenor Hotel staff seek wedding memories
City's 5-star establish is celebrating 151 years of marriage at hotel
Travel
WATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Chester
Chester author claims cold caused City Walls to fall down
Geoff Nelder's book Chester Climate: Past and Present has been reissued
Home
all
Most Read
Most Recent
Chester
Chester drivers warned of road closures for A556 works
Highways England is building a new link road between the M6 and the M56
Ince
Northern Powerhouse minister in Ince to launch £170m Protos project
Andrew Percy MP said the energy park can attract 'significant investment'
Chester
Chester scientists welcomes cash boost for cancer research
Charity and health institute to invest nearly £1.5m in centre's work
Cheshire Constabulary
A534 Broxton roundabout crash results in man being arrested
Incident led to closure of road between A41 and B5130 this afternoon
Chester FC
Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1: Dave Powell's report and verdict
The play-off bid now seems a long shot after a second half to forget in Kent
Chester
Chester scientists welcomes cash boost for cancer research
Charity and health institute to invest nearly £1.5m in centre's work
The Grange
Olympic rower inspires Hartford pupils
Matt Langridge is rowing coach at the Grange Junior School
Grosvenor Museum
Exhibition of Victorian artist Louise Rayner opens at Grosvenor Museum, Chester
Watercolours present 'uniquely charming' vision of city in 19th and early 20th centuries
Chester
Grant raises the roof at Kingsway Chapel in Chester
New roof will make Newton chapel more energy efficient
The King's School
King’s School Chester team in F1 final at Silverstone
Team Phoenix to compete at iconic race track in March
Most Read
Most Recent
Chester
Chester drivers warned of road closures for A556 works
Highways England is building a new link road between the M6 and the M56
Ince
Northern Powerhouse minister in Ince to launch £170m Protos project
Andrew Percy MP said the energy park can attract 'significant investment'
Chester
Chester scientists welcomes cash boost for cancer research
Charity and health institute to invest nearly £1.5m in centre's work
Cheshire Constabulary
A534 Broxton roundabout crash results in man being arrested
Incident led to closure of road between A41 and B5130 this afternoon
Chester FC
Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1: Dave Powell's report and verdict
The play-off bid now seems a long shot after a second half to forget in Kent
Chester
Chester scientists welcomes cash boost for cancer research
Charity and health institute to invest nearly £1.5m in centre's work
The Grange
Olympic rower inspires Hartford pupils
Matt Langridge is rowing coach at the Grange Junior School
Grosvenor Museum
Exhibition of Victorian artist Louise Rayner opens at Grosvenor Museum, Chester
Watercolours present 'uniquely charming' vision of city in 19th and early 20th centuries
Chester
Grant raises the roof at Kingsway Chapel in Chester
New roof will make Newton chapel more energy efficient
The King's School
King’s School Chester team in F1 final at Silverstone
Team Phoenix to compete at iconic race track in March
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices
here
.
Close cookie policy overlay