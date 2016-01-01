Load mobile navigation
Chester Crown CourtFormer Cheshire football coach Barry Bennell denies child sex abuse offences
The ex-Crewe Alex youth coach, 63, appeared at Chester Crown Court via video link
Traffic and TravelBrook Lane bridge in Chester vanishes overnight
Aging structure is removed ready for new bridge to be lifted into place  
MalpasFirefighters revive newborn lambs after barn fire in Malpas
The affected farm animals were given oxygen therapy
ElbowElbow announce summer Delamere Forest gig
Mercury Prize-winning band have had four top 10 albums
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port council homes decision day looms
Ten-year contract will include 5,500 properties in the former borough
Traffic and TravelRemoval of Brook Lane railway bridge hampered by high winds
Contractors decided it was unsafe to use giant crane in windy conditions 
Traffic and TravelRoadworks on A550 Welsh Road will last up to SIXTEEN weeks
Junction with Ledsham Road is being signalised
Chester City CentreChester ShareShop charity takes to city streets in van to help homeless
Initiative aims to keep rough sleepers alive during the cold winter months
Little MixLittle Mix to perform at Prenton Park and Colwyn Bay
Tickets are expected to sell out fast for the shows in Wirral and North Wales
Chester22 top tips for saving money in the new year
Here's how you can cut your Christmas debt or start saving for your 2017 dream
RosiesEastenders Phil Mitchell is coming to Chester later this month
Actor Steve McFadden will be holding a meet and greet at Rosies nightclub on January 25
EasterEaster eggs in Chester supermarket already!
No sooner have the Christmas decorations come down... and Easter is already being marketed by the retail giants
Chester FCChester FC boss Jon McCarthy on possibility of extending his deal
McCarthy's one-year deal expires in the summer and the club are keen to extend it
Traffic and TravelBrook Lane railway bridge being lifted out by giant crane
Work taking place to remove old structure ready for new bridge to be installed next weekend
Chester City CentreChester businessman may sue council over delayed Frodsham Street works
Project to improve Frodsham Street behind schedule partly due to stone sett supplier going bust
WaitroseWaitrose Chester targeted by animal rights activists
Demonstration inside and outside Boughton store sparked by accident involving lorry carrying pigs to slaughterhouse
ChesterWatch Chester sky fly by in this beautiful timelapse video
A night over the city in less than 90 seconds
Chester Magistrates CourtAnyone entering this Blacon house in the next three months could be arrested
Reports of 'persistent' drug dealing at the property in Hatton Road
EducationWhen are the school holidays in Chester and Ellesmere Port 2017?
Here are some important dates for parents' diaries
European UnionDozens of new Cheshire jobs created thanks to EU grant boost
Rural development projects benefit from £270,000 in additional funds
TravelWATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Cheshire ConstabularyAre you willing to pay more for policing in Cheshire?
Police and crime commissioner offering residents the choice of 2%, 1% or no increase in policing precept
TattenhallFormer Chester mayor recognised in New Year Honours
Tattenhall community stalwart may be in his 80s but he's still active in supporting his fellow man and woman
StoryhouseHow is the Chester Storyhouse build progressing?
Opening of long-awaited cultural centre is just months away
Chester FCChester FC 0 Forest Green Rovers 2: Dave Powell's report
The Blues bow out of the FA Trophy at the hands of big-spending Rovers.
Chester FCChester FC v Forest Green Rovers LIVE: The Blues look to progress in the FA Trophy
Blues aiming to end a run of eight successive defeats against Rovers
ChesterTributes pour in for Chester Labour stalwart John Crawford
Former mayor has passed away at the age of 101
Chester & Cheshire NewsCan you help British Transport Police find this woman?
CCTV footage of woman taken at Overpool station
Labour PartyChester and Ellesmere Port MPs under parliamentary standards investigation
Labour MPs have allegedly breached rules over registering interests
ChesterChester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
ChesterWhen the £1 coin in YOUR pocket will cease to be legal tender
Government launches awareness campaign as a new quid on the block is due
Little SuttonPolice reveal fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop was arson
Two men arrested as Age UK say the blaze has 'destroyed' all its stock
Erin CrossMystery Erin Cross bone marrow donor gives Chester schoolgirl second chance at life
Transplant is 'final piece of the jigsaw' as six-year-old fights leukaemia
Ellesmere PortShock as Ellesmere Port nursery to close for good at end of month
No warning of decision to shut Rivacre Academy, says parent

What's On

Telford's WarehouseChester Telford's Warehouse to welcome Luke Jackson and Amy Wadge
Dazzling double header comes to Tower Wharf venue on January 31
ChesterBlue Monday: 14 ways to stay cheery in Chester
Don't let this Monday bring you down – there are so many reasons to keep smiling!
StoryhouseWayWord festival returns for February half term
Storyhouse event is fun for all the family
Chester FC

Chester FCChester FC trying to secure return of Walsall defender Theo Vassell
Chester FC are hopeful of securing a deal to bring defender Theo Vassell back to the club.
Chester FCChester FC player ratings: Durrell and Waters impress in Forest Green defeat
The Blues exited the FA Trophy at the second-round stage at the hands of big-spending Rovers
Chester FC'Sometimes you have to say the other team are better': Chester FC manager and fan reaction to FA Trophy loss
Jon McCarthy and supporters shared the same view after the Blues were knocked out by bogey side Forest Green Rovers
Business

ChesterDog grooming van hits the streets of Chester
The animal salon is the brainchild of entrepreneur Liz Carter
HartfordTravel boss tells how he overcame fear of flying
Trevor Vanzie of The Perfect Getaway overcame fear to offer clients a bespoke service
ChesterWatch a Chester-based travel agent star in new Flight Centre ad
Tess McMinn was chosen from over 500 travel agents nationwide
Chester City CentreVeeno Chester opens in February
New venue will offer imported Italian wines as well as nibbles like bread, cheese and cold meats
Chester & Cheshire NewsChester firm's school playground design gets football star's approval
Creative Play project at Wirral school praised by captain of Tranmere Rovers

Sport

DartsAnastasia Dobromyslova's dreams of unique BDO World Darts Championship title dashed
Heavily pregnant Ellesmere Port ace loses semi-final clash to eventual runner-up Lisa Ashton
Politics

Antoinette SandbachEddisbury MP questions Prime Minister over rural schools funding 'discrepancies'
Antoinette Sandbach raises issue of controversial funding proposals in parliament
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port council housing decision due mid January
Change ahead as existing provider Plus Dane decides not to bid for new contract          
BlaconBlacon residents invited to 'keep dancing' at Strictly-inspired ballroom lessons
Expert coaching will be provided over 12 weekly sessions starting soon

History

ChesterChester author claims cold caused City Walls to fall down
Geoff Nelder's book Chester Climate: Past and Present has been reissued
ChesterAmazing footage shows how Chester's Northgate Street once looked
Stunning video takes us back to the early 17th century
RemembranceChester pub helps Churton War Memorial fund
Customers at The Albion raise cash to remember men who died in war
Christmas in ChesterChester Christmas parades reflect city's history
Roman Saturnalia Parade and Medieval Winter Watch to brighten city streets
NewsThe Real Schools Guide: Search for your primary school
We've analysed all the local government data to bring you the rundown on your local primary schools. You can see how each primary school compares against other schools in your area and across the UK. Data is available for comparison on everything from pupils' attainment and the quality of the teaching to when the school was lasted inspected and teacher to pupil ratio.
CheshireVisionary volunteers needed to shape future of region's canals
Deadline for applications is February 17
