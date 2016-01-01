Load mobile navigation
CourtsElton men on trial over rape of Deeside girl 'filmed on mobile phone'
The case against six men, including two from Elton, has opened at Mold Crown Court
UptonTravellers leave Chester Morrisons car park
Caravans went from car park over the weekend after legal action was threatened
Gary BarlowGary Barlow's talent show blasted by critics but it proves a ratings hit
Let It Shine, dubbed 'awkward' and 'low rent', beats ITV rival in ratings war
Chester'Blizzard conditions' and lightning storms forecast for Chester and Ellesmere Port
Weather warning issued as chilliest spell of the season is on it way
North Wales PoliceMissing teenager has links to Chester and Deeside
North Wales Police widening search for 15-year-old Jade Howarth
EltonIdentities of tragic Elton twins found dead at Dover cliffs revealed
Pair's deaths are not being treated as suspicious, police say
BroughtonPedestrian hit by van in Broughton dies in hospital
The man was hit by a Ford Transit van on Saturday night
NewsBest music festivals in 2017: Glastonbury, Creamfields, Isle of Wight and more - who is headlining and how can I buy tickets?
Here is everything you need to know about this year's top music events
EasterEaster eggs in Chester supermarket already!
No sooner have the Christmas decorations come down... and Easter is already being marketed by the retail giants
European UnionDozens of new Cheshire jobs created thanks to EU grant boost
Rural development projects benefit from £270,000 in additional funds
Cheshire ConstabularyAre you willing to pay more for policing in Cheshire?
Police and crime commissioner offering residents the choice of 2%, 1% or no increase in policing precept
TattenhallFormer Chester mayor recognised in New Year Honours
Tattenhall community stalwart may be in his 80s but he's still active in supporting his fellow man and woman
NewtonChester residents disturbed by late night fireworks
Celebration keeps some householders awake on a Sunday night
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port council housing decision due mid January
Change ahead as existing provider Plus Dane decides not to bid for new contract          
Traffic and TravelMisery for Chester rail commuters
Monday morning blues just got worse with problems on the railway
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle FestivalChester food and drink festival tickets on sale now
Chester Racecourse event expected to be the biggest ever
BlaconBlacon residents invited to 'keep dancing' at Strictly-inspired ballroom lessons
Expert coaching will be provided over 12 weekly sessions starting soon
ChesterLegacy of Chester fundraiser Margaret McKeegan lives on through granddaughter
Cassie Simpson vows to continue to support charities in memory of her nan
ChesterAmazing footage shows how Chester's Northgate Street once looked
Stunning video takes us back to the early 17th century
Chester22 top tips for saving money in the new year
Here's how you can cut your Christmas debt or start saving for your 2017 dream
RosiesEastenders Phil Mitchell is coming to Chester later this month
Actor Steve McFadden will be holding a meet and greet at Rosies nightclub on January 25
Chester ZooThis adorable Chester Zoo newborn giraffe has been given a fitting name
Staff 'absolutely delighted' with the new arrival
Ellesmere PortPolice reveal fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop was arson
Two men arrested as Age UK say the blaze has 'destroyed' all its stock
Chester ZooChester Zoo visitor numbers break national records
Figures are the highest in the attraction's 85-year history
University of ChesterStruggling University of Chester Academies Trust comes under fire
Ofsted say all but one of the seven schools in the academy chain require improvement
NorthwichThe Northwich link at the heart of £2k Beatles 'forgery'
Newspaper front page signed by John Lennon goes under the hammer, but there's a local connection
Cheshire Fire and Rescue ServiceCheshire Fire Service slammed by union over 'worse' service despite millions spent
West Cheshire Trades Union Council claims new fire stations can't make up for delays in getting enough firefighters on scene
Chester City CentreChester mocked by Kiwi cousins over 'steepest street' claim
Dunedin hits back in tongue-in-cheek article after Chester data analyst queried New Zealand city's Guinness World Record 
Chester FC'Alabi is proving his critics wrong': Chester FC manager, player and fan reaction from Braintree win
Macca deflects praise on to his players but there's also plenty of credit for the Blues boss
ChesterChester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Erin CrossMystery Erin Cross bone marrow donor gives Chester schoolgirl second chance at life
Transplant is 'final piece of the jigsaw' as six-year-old fights leukaemia
Cheshire OaksCheshire Oaks' Christmas Corner to run until Sunday
Outlet village's busy two-month festive season is almost over
Ellesmere PortShock as Ellesmere Port nursery to close for good at end of month
No warning of decision to shut Rivacre Academy, says parent
ChesterWhen the £1 coin in YOUR pocket will cease to be legal tender
Government launches awareness campaign as a new quid on the block is due

Cinema2017 films not to be missed on the big screen
Michael Green makes his personal choice of the movie gems coming our way in the next 12 months
LiverpoolDisney Magic cruise ship returns to Liverpool in 2017
Here's everything you need to know about the latest visit
NewsBest music festivals in 2017: Glastonbury, Creamfields, Isle of Wight and more - who is headlining and how can I buy tickets?
Here is everything you need to know about this year's top music events
The LowryThe Lowry to stage hit play by Caryl Churchill
Escaped Alone comes to Salford Quays venue from March 7-11
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle FestivalChester food and drink festival tickets on sale now
Chester Racecourse event expected to be the biggest ever

Chester FCTwitter chancers, derby tickets, Crewe strife, and last-gasp wins: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Monday, January 9
Chester FCWhat's happening with Chester FC duo James Alabi and Sam Hughes?
Social media rife with rumours of potential exit for Blues striker, but don't panic just yet
Chester FCChester FC player ratings: Alabi's star turn helped the Blues turn it around at Braintree Town
The Blues overcame a lacklustre first half in Essex to register their first win of 2017
Chester FC'He's a step ahead': Chester FC boss praises 'special' Elliott Durrell
James Alabi may have grabbed the glory in Braintree Town win but Jon McCarthy was quick to hail playmaker too
Chester FC'Alabi is proving his critics wrong': Chester FC manager, player and fan reaction from Braintree win
Macca deflects praise on to his players but there's also plenty of credit for the Blues boss

Chester & Cheshire NewsChester firm's school playground design gets football star's approval
Creative Play project at Wirral school praised by captain of Tranmere Rovers
Little SuttonEllesmere Port wedding stylist heads for national final
Gillian Roslan runs Kreative Hairdressing in Little Sutton
Save the FamilyChester charity Save The Family welcomes gift donations from Sykes Cottages
Holiday rental agency teamed up with family charity to ensure children would get a gift at Christmas
Grosvenor Shopping CentreChester Grosvenor Shopping Centre welcomes new street art inspired sneaker store
Grafficks has moved into St Michael's Row in the city centre
ChesterChester award-winner provides support for mums in business
Business mastermind Nicola Huelin presented with Mentor of the Year award

Chester FCTwitter chancers, derby tickets, Crewe strife, and last-gasp wins: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Monday, January 9
Chester FCWhat's happening with Chester FC duo James Alabi and Sam Hughes?
Social media rife with rumours of potential exit for Blues striker, but don't panic just yet
Chester FCChester FC player ratings: Alabi's star turn helped the Blues turn it around at Braintree Town
The Blues overcame a lacklustre first half in Essex to register their first win of 2017
Cheshire PhoenixClub legend Robbie Peers makes return to Cheshire Phoenix
Peers, who led the Chester Jets to unprecedented success in the early 2000s, is the new head coach of the BBL side
Chester FC'He's a step ahead': Chester FC boss praises 'special' Elliott Durrell
James Alabi may have grabbed the glory in Braintree Town win but Jon McCarthy was quick to hail playmaker too

Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port council housing decision due mid January
Change ahead as existing provider Plus Dane decides not to bid for new contract          
BlaconBlacon residents invited to 'keep dancing' at Strictly-inspired ballroom lessons
Expert coaching will be provided over 12 weekly sessions starting soon
Ellesmere PortFormer Chester Grosvenor Hotel head waiter awarded British Empire Medal
Sean Boyle honoured for promotion of British business and his charity work
Vicars CrossChester's Centurion pub is 50 not out
Pub once threatened by bulldozer celebrates its half century and coming runner-up in national competition
Chris MathesonChester MP to Boris Johnson: 'You sir, are a snollygoster!'
Chris Matheson uses term to criticise Vote Leave campaigners including foreign secretary

ChesterAmazing footage shows how Chester's Northgate Street once looked
Stunning video takes us back to the early 17th century
RemembranceChester pub helps Churton War Memorial fund
Customers at The Albion raise cash to remember men who died in war
Christmas in ChesterChester Christmas parades reflect city's history
Roman Saturnalia Parade and Medieval Winter Watch to brighten city streets
Chester AmphitheatreHas a brutal Chester Amphitheatre execution mystery been solved?
New scientific tests carried out on 13th century jawbone produce surprise results
FarndonMetal detectorist in Farndon found beautiful Roman pendant covered in mud
Lee Sansom discovered the piece, which is set with a stunning carnelian gemstone
