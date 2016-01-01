chesterchronicle
Ellesmere Port
Student fractures spine at Flip Out Chester trampoline park
George Magraw faces months of recovery after undergoing surgery
Chester
Demonstrators come together in Chester against Donald Trump
Protesters met outside Chester Town Hall on Friday evening
What's On
Cheshire Bluedot Festival at Jodrell Bank to welcome The Pixies and Orbital
Tickets on sale now for festival staged in the shadow of the iconic Lovell Telescope in July
Chester City Centre
Organiser of tonight's anti-Trump Chester protest speaks out
Chester resident says prime minister Theresa May should not be holding hands with President Trump
Chester
Chester girl's beloved puppy goes missing as she recovers from open heart surgery
Can you help find Bo?
Cheshire West and Chester
Cheshire West residents are less happy but not as anxious - stats reveal blues in the borough
Life satisfaction and feelings of self worth in the borough are lower than the majority of Brits
Nantwich
Snugburys Peter Rabbit fire being treated as suspected arson
Cheshire police launch investigation into the cause of the blaze, which is believed to have been caused deliberately
Chester
How you can earn a tenner for snapping dodgy parking jobs
But private car park firm has come under fire for offering £10 for photos of illegally parked cars
Deeside Ice Rink
Deeside ice show is a musical extravaganza
Skating club presents Musical Through the Decades on February 4 and 5
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port to host Jason Manford Comedy Club
First class line-up of comedians coming to Civic Hall on March 17
Restaurants in Chester
Anyone for brunch at Restaurant 1539?
New American import will be on offer at weekends starting February 4
Chester Music Society
Chester Music Society Celebrity Concerts welcome Italian pianist
Alessandro Taverna comes to St Mary’s Creative Space on February 8
Education
Watch Chester schools join Young Voices choir at Manchester Arena
A gallery of photographs and video from the Manchester event
Chester & Cheshire News
How to get your David Bowie stamps
Royal Mail is dedicating a collection of stamps to an individual musician for the first time in history
Blacon
Watch: police taser man in Blacon
Cheshire Constabulary releases statement after videos of incident shared on social media
Chester FC
Wrexham charged by Welsh FA for brawl following draw with Chester
James Jennings also charged for alleged violent conduct
Grosvenor Museum
Exhibition of Victorian artist Louise Rayner opens at Grosvenor Museum, Chester
Watercolours present 'uniquely charming' vision of city in 19th and early 20th centuries
Chester Racecourse
Chester Racecourse to host art and antiques fair
Renowned traders and dealers to be present at County Grandstand
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Chester Northgate development signs up House of Fraser as flagship store
New four-star Crowne Plaza hotel also confirmed as long-awaited scheme takes significant step forward
Nantwich
Snugburys honour demise of Peter Rabbit with free ice cream
Get your free extra scoop by visiting the Nantwich ice cream store today
Nantwich
Investigation after Snugburys' Peter Rabbit destroyed by fire
Cause of blaze so far unknown
Chester
Becnicks Wonder Emporium to close Chester shop and sell online instead
Vintage boutique's new business model will see launch of creative community fairs
Chester
Bogus builders target elderly in Chester suburbs
Homes across the city have been targeted in the cold calling scam
Chester FC
Chester FC's James Alabi is the hottest striker in the National League
Statistics underline why the Blues' top-scorer was coveted in the January transfer window
Sir John Deane's College
Sir John Deane's students have all that jazz
Concert in Tarporley is full of soul
Chester
New-look Chester Lush store unveiled
Transformation revealed after month-long refit
Upton-by-Chester High School
Billy Elliot rehearsals are under way at Upton High School
Pupils will perform the popular show at the Chester school from February 14-16
Chester
New speech therapy business gets Chester families talking
Chester Speech Therapy launches in city
Chester
Talented musicians hit the right notes in their examinations
Edsential pupils pass ABRSM exams
Chester
Your Chester night out photos from the weekend
A gallery of photos from you Saturday night out on January 28
NHS
Countess of Chester Hospital introduces new nursing role
Nursing associates will support existing nursing staff
Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day 2017 - Chester hotel offers
Our pick of the best romantic breaks around Chester this Valentine's Day
Lache
Fundraising begins for Lache toddler Erinn Taylor following rare leukaemia diagnosis
Twenty-month-old has just undergone a gruelling course of chemotherapy
Ince
Northern Powerhouse minister in Ince to launch £170m Protos project
Andrew Percy MP said the energy park can attract 'significant investment'
University of Chester
Grab your partners for the Alder Hey Hoedown
University of Chester fundraising event will have a Country and Western theme
Chester Pride
Pride in the Past uncovers Cheshire's LGBT history
The exhibition will be held at the Grosvenor Museum and Chester Market in February
Chester
Steam in to Wales on St David’s Day
The Cathedrals Express offers day trip on March 1
Chester
Eastgate Clock and Chester Town Hall to turn green for charity
Chester supports Clatterbridge's cancer hospital campaign this February
Politics
Chris Matheson and Justin Madders cleared by parliamentary investigation
Chester and Ellesmere Port MPs hit out at 'petty' complaint over parking permits
Crime
Chester fuel thefts spark police warning for lorry drivers
HGV drivers given advice on how to protect their vehicles when parked up
Neston
'Scream' mask robber and accomplice hold up Neston corner shop
Raiders threatened member of staff with a knife before fleeing with cash and cigarettes
Louise Minchin
BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin given the week off to recover
Louise disappeared from the sofa midway through the Wednesday morning show
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port man arrested after drugs raid
Suspect questioned following seizure of Class A drugs
Traffic and Travel
Ryanair route from Liverpool to Milan revealed
Flights will start later this year
Chester
Valentine's Day 2017: Plan your romantic night out in and around Chester
A guide to where to take your favourite person on February 14
Chester
Samaritans of Chester & District celebrate half a century of good work
Charity seeks past volunteers to help celebrate anniversary
Chester
Chester celebrates the Chinese Year of the Rooster
Colourful parade brightens up a wet day in the city
Hartford
Hartford travel company makes dreams come true for woman with cerebral palsy
Perfect Getaway's support for Speed of Sight helps people with disabilities
Chester
Russian ballet dancer hosts workshops at Chester's Hammond School
Irek Mukhamedov is a patron at the school and visits every two years
Ellesmere Port
Which Comic Con convention will you be going to?
Ellesmere Port, Chester, Wrexham and Liverpool are all hosting events this year
Chester
Win a Medispa body and skin rejuvenation programme
Prize worth £600 up for grabs
Chester
Sadie Hartley's Chester killers spent £400k from public purse in legal aid
Sarah Williams and Katrina Walsh denied murdering innocent businesswoman in the face of overwhelming evidence against them
Blacon
Blacon estate health centre plan is dead
But discussions are taking place over possible alternative surgery plan
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Do you have what it takes to win Young Chef of the Year Challenge?
Winner will be judged at Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Chester
Chester to host its first chilli festival this summer
The Chester Chilli Fiesta is set for August 12 outside the town hall
Little Sutton
Restoration of fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop could take months
Blaze ripped through Age UK on Chester Road on January 3
Business
Hartford
Hartford travel company makes dreams come true for woman with cerebral palsy
Perfect Getaway's support for Speed of Sight helps people with disabilities
Business
Probe into fire at Shotton paper mill
Six crews were in attendance at last night's blaze at its height
Chester City Centre
New Chester guesthouse receives top honour from Booking.com
80 Watergate Street wins highest accolade possible from website
Tarporley CE Primary School
Tarporley pupils enjoy VIP tour
Youngsters learn about home building from sponsors of school festival
Chester City Centre
Is Chester's Northgate Development more than just a nice idea?
Future of city centre regeneration scheme questioned after drop-in sessions are cancelled
Politics
Chester City Centre
Organiser of tonight's anti-Trump Chester protest speaks out
Chester resident says prime minister Theresa May should not be holding hands with President Trump
Politics
Chris Matheson and Justin Madders cleared by parliamentary investigation
Chester and Ellesmere Port MPs hit out at 'petty' complaint over parking permits
Louise Minchin
Concern for Chester-based BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin as she disappears mid broadcast
Presenter tweets that she is 'much better' after her unscheduled departure this morning
Traffic and Travel
Mersey Gateway tolls mean commuters 'need a hefty pay rise just to stand still’
Chester MP says charges are a 'broken promise' for motorists
Politics
How many Cheshire West people have signed a petition against Donald Trump's state visit?
Overall the list has more than a million signatures
History
Armed Forces
Bunbury man honoured for his role in the Second World War
Bill Corn is presented with France's highest honour
Grosvenor Hotel
Chester Grosvenor Hotel staff seek wedding memories
City's 5-star establish is celebrating 151 years of marriage at hotel
Travel
WATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Chester
Chester author claims cold caused City Walls to fall down
Geoff Nelder's book Chester Climate: Past and Present has been reissued
