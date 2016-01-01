chesterchronicle
Chester Crown Court
'Red mist descended' on Blacon man who drove his van at dad
Joseph Henry was jailed for 10 months for dangerous driving
Chester FC
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy signs new two-year deal
Blues manager has penned a new contract that will keep him at the club until May 2019
Chester City Centre
Hotel planned for Chester's inner ring road
Georgian buildings would be converted into a hotel and restaurant if planning permission is granted
Hoole
Married couple from Hoole in court over theft of copper cable worth £14k
Stephen and Claire Carter appeared before Chester Magistrates Court
Upton
Countess of Chester Country Park gets 2,000 more trees
Around 200 volunteers plant broadleaf trees including English oak, beech, silver birch, hornbeam, downy birch, and alder
Northwich
HGV driver in court over death of Northwich crash victim
Adam Jones, of Connah's Quay, is charged with causing the death of Dennis Heesom by dangerous driving
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port Police crack down on motorists using mobile phones
Cheshire Constabulary say it is 'vital' people are educated on the dangers
Frodsham and Helsby
New Frodsham coffee shop aims to introduce locals to Australian 'way of life'
Brew + Tucker has opened in Eddisbury Square in the town
Manchester Arena
Celine Dion announces first UK tour for eight years
The multi-million-selling artist will play Manchester as part of summer tour
St Oswald's CE Primary School
Charity funds new play area at Mollington school
Emily Ffion Trust donation leads to new performance space
The Queen's School
Former Queen's School pupil stars in English National Opera production
Angharad Lyddon plays Kate in the Mike Leigh production
Chester
Your Chester night out photos from the weekend
A gallery of photos from Cruise nightclub and Off The Wall on Saturday, January 21
Tarporley
Owner of Hoity Toity of Tarporley Tiffany Thomas: A Day in the Life
Thigh scraping boots, pies and talking Italian
Chester
Brutus the Morrisons cat – a celebration of his life
A look back at the popular puss's rise to stardom and the joy he brought to so many
A55
A55 motorists face delays as NINE WEEKS of roadworks begin
Tunnel upgrades cause headaches for those travelling along busy road
Frodsham and Helsby
Happy hospital wedding for Frodsham woman left paralysed during heart surgery
Tricia Lorenz, 64, married husband Steve at Southport Hospital
A55
Thoughtful 'gentleman' tows elderly woman's car off A55 – then makes her a brew
The vehicle broke down just before the junction with the busy M53
Rosies
Busted boys to DJ at Chester nightspot Rosies
Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson will entertain crowds with chart hits
Chester Magistrates Court
Sutton Weaver man spared jail after Frodsham assaults
Jack Lee Kay has been handed a community order by magistrates
Saltney
Brutus the Morrisons cat to be immortalised in supermarket statue
More than £1,000 has already been donated to JustGiving page in memory of popular puss
Chester Cathedral
Chester Cathedral opens its doors to the homeless
Weekly session has been developed in conjunction with Chester Share Shop and the Diocese of Chester
Chester FC
Chester FC charged by FA following brawl after Wrexham AFC clash
Blues have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge
Traffic and Travel
Thousands in Cheshire will not receive Mersey Gateway toll discounts
You'll have to pay to use both Runcorn-Widnes road crossings from the autumn
Broughton
Were you moo-ved by this A55 runaway?
Torchlit hunt to help hapless bull near Broughton
University of Chester
Could you handle these police fitness tests designed at the University of Chester?
They are now approved alternatives to the bleep test
Liverpool Empire
Review: Evita at the Empire Theatre, Liverpool
More than just a touch of star quality
Chester Cathedral
Chester Cathedral to host bell ringing competition
First ever North West 12 Bell Striking Competition takes place on January 28
Traffic and Travel
Speeding penalties are changing – and here's what you need to know
Penalties will get a lot tougher from April 24
Chester FC
Chester FC: 25 years on from breaking ground at the Deva Stadium
A saga that rumbled on for years and nearly brought about the end of the football club after Blues struggled to find a new home
Armed Forces
Bunbury man honoured for his role in the Second World War
Bill Corn is presented with France's highest honour
Huntington
Huntington mum beats the blues by becoming Weight Watchers leader
Rachel Fisher turned to group after suffering with anxiety and depression
University of Chester
University of Chester teaching partnership rated outstanding
Initial Teacher Education Partnership praised by Ofsted
Chester Zoo
Extraordinary Chester Zoo CCTV footage captures endangered elephant birth
See the herd rally round to help the little one get to its feet
Chester Zoo
Watch Chester Zoo's baby giraffe take his first steps outside
Youngster Murchison was born on Boxing Day
Chester
Erin Cross's name chanted by Britain's Got Talent audience
Chorus of thousands to make six-year-old Erin smile after her bone marrow transplant
Saltney
Your pictures of Brutus the Morrisons Cat
A gallery of photographs readers have posted of Saltney's famous feline
Christleton
Spot the problem with these Christleton road signs
Drivers were left puzzled by the 'dangerous' contradiction
Chester
Chester council takes legal action against Travellers
Head of family wants local authority's help in securing a house for his pregnant wife and children
Chester City Centre
Call for Chester to party in new-look Fiesta Havana
City centre Cuban-style venue has undergone a £145,000 revamp
Chester City Centre
Stanley Palace ghost investigators capture eerie piano playing in the night
Footsteps and piano can be heard in video posted by paranormal investigation group
Chester
Chester man wanted in connection with assault and theft
Cheshire Police are looking for Neil Shaw, 32, of Lincoln Road
Chester City Centre
Ricky Tomlinson to open Chester Wetherspoon's pub and hotel
TV star has connection with historic city centre pub long before Jim Royle was even created as a character
Blacon
Police hunt wanted man who has Blacon links
North Wales Police are appealing for information about Matthew Dean Jones' whereabouts
Chester
Chester based wind ensemble seeks new members
Con Fuoco raise cash for charities throughout the year
Chester Cathedral
Chester Cathedral reveals winners of Christmas tree festival
Festival featuring more than 50 trees ran throughout November and December
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Grosvenor Park Chester goes online to mark 150 years
New website launch is part of community plans for anniversary
University of Chester
Louise Minchin to host free lecture at University of Chester
TV presenter will be sharing her experiences at the Warrington campus
Chester
Chester divers film ghostly underwater footage of world's first steam powered submarine
Doomed vessel the Resurgam captured by British Sub-Aqua Club
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Safety warning after 12 tumble dryer fires in three months
Overheating, a build-up of fluff and electrical faults are all to blame
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cheshire West adult public health services face shake-up
Consultation launched concerning areas including sexual health, substance misuse and weight management
European Union
Supreme Court rules Government must hold Parliamentary vote to trigger Brexit
Theresa May now needs to win a Commons vote to enact Article 50
Education
Which primary school is the best in Cheshire?
Find out how your child's school rates using our interactive tool
Chester City Centre
Kuckoo Chester springs into 2017 with £50K refurbishment
Newly revamped venue reopens on Friday with luxurious leather and velvet seating areas, new washrooms and granite floor
Education
The Cheshire West secondary schools Ofsted has graded 'outstanding'
Is your child's school among them?
Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port tattooist Jay Hutton is judge for new E4 show
The TV star with a studio in the town heads up series which will look for the UK's best tattooists
Hoole
Hoole traders say traffic stopping ban is 'very sad day' for suburb
Shop owners fear new restrictions on Faulkner Street and Charles Street could adversely affect business
What's On
Frodsham and Helsby
New Frodsham coffee shop aims to introduce locals to Australian 'way of life'
Brew + Tucker has opened in Eddisbury Square in the town
Chester
Your Chester night out photos from the weekend
A gallery of photos from Cruise nightclub and Off The Wall on Saturday, January 21
Liverpool Empire
Review: Evita at the Empire Theatre, Liverpool
More than just a touch of star quality
Manchester Arena
Celine Dion announces first UK tour for eight years
The multi-million-selling artist will play Manchester as part of summer tour
Chester Cathedral
Chester Cathedral to host bell ringing competition
First ever North West 12 Bell Striking Competition takes place on January 28
Chester FC
Chester FC
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy signs new two-year deal
Blues manager has penned a new contract that will keep him at the club until May 2019
Chester FC
Charges, bans, nostalgia and the Paul Futcher Fund: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Wednesday, January 25
Chester FC
Chester FC charged by FA following brawl after Wrexham AFC clash
Blues have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge
Chester FC
Chester FC: 25 years on from breaking ground at the Deva Stadium
A saga that rumbled on for years and nearly brought about the end of the football club after Blues struggled to find a new home
Chester FC
Play-off talk, Michael Owen, Lowe blow, and wins at the double: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Tuesday, January 24
Business
Chester City Centre
Hotel planned for Chester's inner ring road
Georgian buildings would be converted into a hotel and restaurant if planning permission is granted
Chris Matheson
Chester MP arranges event for businesses in response to Brexit proposals
Guest speaker will be shadow Brexit secretary of state Sir Keir Starmer
Chester City Centre
Kuckoo Chester springs into 2017 with £50K refurbishment
Newly revamped venue reopens on Friday with luxurious leather and velvet seating areas, new washrooms and granite floor
Chester
Cheers to a new language learning initiative in Chester
Combine study with food, wine and socialising
Chester
Dog grooming van hits the streets of Chester
The animal salon is the brainchild of entrepreneur Liz Carter
Sport
Chester FC
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy signs new two-year deal
Blues manager has penned a new contract that will keep him at the club until May 2019
Chester FC
Charges, bans, nostalgia and the Paul Futcher Fund: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Wednesday, January 25
Rugby Union
In-form Chester RUFC leave it late to win at Hinckley
Guy Ford scores deciding try with five minutes to play as Hare Lane boys extend winning run
Chester FC
Chester FC charged by FA following brawl after Wrexham AFC clash
Blues have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge
Chester FC
Chester FC: 25 years on from breaking ground at the Deva Stadium
A saga that rumbled on for years and nearly brought about the end of the football club after Blues struggled to find a new home
Politics
Traffic and Travel
Thousands in Cheshire will not receive Mersey Gateway toll discounts
You'll have to pay to use both Runcorn-Widnes road crossings from the autumn
Chester Cathedral
Chester Cathedral opens its doors to the homeless
Weekly session has been developed in conjunction with Chester Share Shop and the Diocese of Chester
University of Chester
Louise Minchin to host free lecture at University of Chester
TV presenter will be sharing her experiences at the Warrington campus
Chester City Centre
Ricky Tomlinson to open Chester Wetherspoon's pub and hotel
TV star has connection with historic city centre pub long before Jim Royle was even created as a character
European Union
Supreme Court rules Government must hold Parliamentary vote to trigger Brexit
Theresa May now needs to win a Commons vote to enact Article 50
History
Armed Forces
Bunbury man honoured for his role in the Second World War
Bill Corn is presented with France's highest honour
Grosvenor Hotel
Chester Grosvenor Hotel staff seek wedding memories
City's 5-star establish is celebrating 151 years of marriage at hotel
Travel
WATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Chester
Chester author claims cold caused City Walls to fall down
Geoff Nelder's book Chester Climate: Past and Present has been reissued
