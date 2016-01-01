chesterchronicle
Erin Cross
Amazing moment Erin Cross rings End of Treatment Bell following leukaemia battle
Happy milestone for the Chester schoolgirl and her family
Chester
15 memorable Chester pictures from the archives
Hands up if you remember cheese rolling round Eastgate Street
Chester
Chester actor weds bride after car crash which left him with appalling injuries
Former Upton-by-Chester High School student was hit head-on by motorist driving without a licence
Louise Minchin
Concern for Chester-based BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin as she disappears mid broadcast
Presenter tweets that she is 'much better' after her unscheduled departure this morning
Cheshire weather
Storm Doris to swerve Chester and Ellesmere Port as weather warning cancelled
But it could still be wet and windy this weekend
Chester Childbirth Appeal
Threatened Chester charity hopes city hospital will think again
Peace talks held after Countess managers talked of suing in-house charity as 'trespassers'
Chester FC
Chester FC rejected bids for Sam Hughes and James Alabi
CEO Mark Maguire says club were in receipt of offers from Football League sides for the duo during the transfer window
NHS
Countess of Chester Hospital introduces new nursing role
Nursing associates will support existing nursing staff
Traffic and Travel
Ryanair route from Liverpool to Milan revealed
Flights will start later this year
Chester
Samaritans of Chester & District celebrate half a century of good work
Charity seeks past volunteers to help celebrate anniversary
Chester
Chester celebrates the Chinese Year of the Rooster
Colourful parade brightens up a wet day in the city
Hartford
Hartford travel company makes dreams come true for woman with cerebral palsy
Perfect Getaway's support for Speed of Sight helps people with disabilities
Chester
Russian ballet dancer hosts workshops at Chester's Hammond School
Irek Mukhamedov is a patron at the school and visits every two years
Chester FC
Chester FC: 25 years on from breaking ground at the Deva Stadium
A saga that rumbled on for years and nearly brought about the end of the football club after Blues struggled to find a new home
Chester
Chester to host its first chilli festival this summer
The Chester Chilli Fiesta is set for August 12 outside the town hall
Little Sutton
Restoration of fire-ravaged Little Sutton charity shop could take months
Blaze ripped through Age UK on Chester Road on January 3
Chester City Centre
Is Chester's Northgate Development more than just a nice idea?
Future of city centre regeneration scheme questioned after drop-in sessions are cancelled
Lache
Fundraising begins for Lache toddler Erinn Taylor following rare leukaemia diagnosis
Twenty-month-old has just undergone a gruelling course of chemotherapy
Chester
John Lewis in Chester slashes 'no quibbles' return policy
Here are the changes to the premium department store's refund rules
Grosvenor Shopping Centre
Chester shop closures - but retail business is booming
Visitors to the Grosvenor Shopping Centre increased by 31% this festive season
Chester
Cellar Bar named best Chester pub for second year running
City's beer scene has been celebrated once again
Cheshire
Deafness charity turns over a New Leaf to support those looking for work
Initiative from Deafness Support Network is for anyone aged 15 or above
Chester Chronicle
Anonymous Chronicle reader apologises for 'making a pass' at woman on New Year's Eve
The man felt compelled to write the letter as he was 'unable to forgive himself'
Traffic and Travel
Posthouse Roundabout traffic jam after crash for second night in a row
Eastbound lane closed on A55
Ellesmere Port
Which Comic Con convention will you be going to?
Ellesmere Port, Chester, Wrexham and Liverpool are all hosting events this year
Chester
Win a Medispa body and skin rejuvenation programme
Prize worth £600 up for grabs
Emma Watson
Watch Disney's Beauty and the Beast final trailer
The remake of the classic fairytale is coming to cinemas in March
Manley
Manley pupil has designs on half marathon t-shirt
Sam Milward wins Essar Four Villages half marathon t-shirt competition
Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day 2017 - Chester hotel offers
Our pick of the best romantic breaks around Chester this Valentine's Day
Chester
Valentine's Day 2017: Plan your romantic night out in and around Chester
A guide to where to take your favourite person on February 14
Chester City Centre
New Chester guesthouse receives top honour from Booking.com
80 Watergate Street wins highest accolade possible from website
Ellesmere Port
Ian Prowse and Amsterdam to play biggest ever show
Tickets on sale now for the 02 Academy Liverpool performance
Education
Cheshire West schools could be hit by massive £22m cuts plan
Days in classroom could be reduced from five to four to save money
Chester
Sadie Hartley's Chester killers spent £400k from public purse in legal aid
Sarah Williams and Katrina Walsh denied murdering innocent businesswoman in the face of overwhelming evidence against them
The Queen's School
Former Queen's School pupil stars in English National Opera production
Angharad Lyddon plays Kate in the Mike Leigh production
Chester
Your Chester night out photos from the weekend
A gallery of photos from Cruise nightclub and Off The Wall on Saturday, January 21
Chester City Centre
Chester's new All Bar One opening in the spring
City's latest new bar will take place of popular restaurant
Garden Quarter
Chester pub now offers Sunday roasts delivered to your door
City alehouse reckons its service is unique in Chester
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cheshire fire chiefs get another cash windfall
Cheshire Fire Brigades Union expresses anger as firefighters get below-inflation rise
Chester Cathedral
Jail for bungling thief who swapped Chester Cathedral icon with cheap angel decoration
Vasilijs Apilats' obsession with religious artifacts has put him behind bars
Broughton
Broughton Shopping Park to welcome new branch of JD Sports
The sports fashion retailer will create 20 jobs with the new outlet
Countess of Chester Hospital
Angel takes flight at Countess of Chester Hospital
Charity presents hospital staff with lottery-funded bike
Chester City Centre
Chester hosting anti-Trump protest later this week
City centre rally will oppose Trump's travel ban and 'UK complicity'
Chester
Edgar House in Chester named Europe's most romantic hotel
Love is in the air as city claims coveted honour
Ellesmere Port
Scot performs Burns poem at Endeavour Social Hub
Billy recites 'Address to a Haggis' in celebration of Burns Night
Chester
Exciting programme announced for Chester International Film Festival
31st festival to show seven films from seven countries
Traffic and Travel
Friends and Family Railcard - how to get yours cheaper
Apply from February 3-20 and get a 20% discount
Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival
Chester Food Drink and Lifestyle Festival announce sausage competition details
Who will win the champion sausage of 2017 title?
Tarporley CE Primary School
Tarporley pupils enjoy VIP tour
Youngsters learn about home building from sponsors of school festival
The King's School
King’s School Chester team in F1 final at Silverstone
Team Phoenix to compete at iconic race track in March
Chester City Centre
Call for Chester to party in new-look Fiesta Havana
City centre Cuban-style venue has undergone a £145,000 revamp
Chester
Generous Chester businesses help roof scam victim
Two Jays Roofing and Hoole Building Supplies are assisting the elderly gent for free
Chester Zoo
Chester Zoo celebrates birth of squirrel triplets
First time Prevost's squirrels have been born at the tourist attraction
Cheshire West and Chester Council
How Cheshire West and Chester Council's £271m budget breaks down
Your council tax makes up more than 50%
Traffic and Travel
Speeding penalties are changing – and here's what you need to know
Penalties will get a lot tougher from April 24
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Chester council issues fresh warning over sky lanterns
Lanterns are popular at New Year and special occasions but pose a fire hazard and a danger to wildlife
Chester celebrates the Chinese Year of the Rooster
Colourful parade brightens up a wet day in the city
Ryanair route from Liverpool to Milan revealed
Flights will start later this year
Chester
Russian ballet dancer hosts workshops at Chester's Hammond School
Irek Mukhamedov is a patron at the school and visits every two years
Ellesmere Port
Which Comic Con convention will you be going to?
Ellesmere Port, Chester, Wrexham and Liverpool are all hosting events this year
Garden Quarter
Chester pub now offers Sunday roasts delivered to your door
City alehouse reckons its service is unique in Chester
Refreshing openness, youth scenes, and well in the Blues: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Wednesday, February 1
Chester FC
Chester FC rejected bids for Sam Hughes and James Alabi
CEO Mark Maguire says club were in receipt of offers from Football League sides for the duo during the transfer window
Chester FC
All quiet on Deva front, Taylor crosses divide and Rooney clause: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Tuesday, January 31
Chester FC
What does Chester FC's manager want to happen on transfer deadline day?
The transfer window for Football League clubs closes at 11pm tonight
Sport
Why did Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy recall keeper Liam Roberts?
Macca explains thinking behind decision to replace Alex Lynch with Roberts for Dover defeat
Hartford travel company makes dreams come true for woman with cerebral palsy
Perfect Getaway's support for Speed of Sight helps people with disabilities
Business
Probe into fire at Shotton paper mill
Six crews were in attendance at last night's blaze at its height
Tarporley CE Primary School
Tarporley pupils enjoy VIP tour
Youngsters learn about home building from sponsors of school festival
Chester City Centre
Is Chester's Northgate Development more than just a nice idea?
Future of city centre regeneration scheme questioned after drop-in sessions are cancelled
Chester City Centre
Hotel planned for Chester's inner ring road
Georgian buildings would be converted into a hotel and restaurant if planning permission is granted
Refreshing openness, youth scenes, and well in the Blues: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Wednesday, February 1
Chester FC
Chester FC rejected bids for Sam Hughes and James Alabi
CEO Mark Maguire says club were in receipt of offers from Football League sides for the duo during the transfer window
Chester FC
All quiet on Deva front, Taylor crosses divide and Rooney clause: Chester FC daily digest
All your Blues news from Tuesday, January 31
West Cheshire League
Upton snatch point, Clubbies and Blacon progress, and Malpas cause shock
Results and scorers from the local football scene
Chester FC
What does Chester FC's manager want to happen on transfer deadline day?
The transfer window for Football League clubs closes at 11pm tonight
Concern for Chester-based BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin as she disappears mid broadcast
Presenter tweets that she is 'much better' after her unscheduled departure this morning
Traffic and Travel
Mersey Gateway tolls mean commuters 'need a hefty pay rise just to stand still’
Chester MP says charges are a 'broken promise' for motorists
Politics
How many Cheshire West people have signed a petition against Donald Trump's state visit?
Overall the list has more than a million signatures
Ellesmere Port
Scot performs Burns poem at Endeavour Social Hub
Billy recites 'Address to a Haggis' in celebration of Burns Night
Ince
Northern Powerhouse minister in Ince to launch £170m Protos project
Andrew Percy MP said the energy park can attract 'significant investment'
Bunbury man honoured for his role in the Second World War
Bill Corn is presented with France's highest honour
Grosvenor Hotel
Chester Grosvenor Hotel staff seek wedding memories
City's 5-star establish is celebrating 151 years of marriage at hotel
Travel
WATCH: First pictures and video of Titanic 2 ahead of 2018 maiden launch
Haunting images show how closely the new vessel will resemble tragic liner
Chester
Chester's lost pubs: How many of these do you remember?
Many of you will have magical (if slightly blurry) memories of these old city boozers
Chester
Chester author claims cold caused City Walls to fall down
Geoff Nelder's book Chester Climate: Past and Present has been reissued
