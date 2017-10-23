Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have beaten off competition from Tranmere Rovers to land highly-rated striker Jordan Archer.

Manager Marcus Bignot, has also set signed AFC Telford United left back Jordan Gough, moved on the tall, physical Stourbridge striker Archer, with both expected to play some part against the Bluebirds tomorrow.

After the disappointing 2-1 defeat to Boreham Wood on Saturday, Bignot stated to the press that he was working to bring in two new faces, and he has now been successful in doing so.

Striker Archer, 22, who stands 6ft 3ins tall, is hot property in non-league circles. He has signed a deal at Chester until 2019.

The Stourbridge striker has nine goals to his name this season in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division under the stewardship of former Chester City man Gary Hackett and spent time on trial at League One side Walsall earlier in the campaign.

Tranmere Rovers were keen to take the powerful 22-year-old to Prenton Park and are understood to have put seven days notice in on him, but Chester have beaten them to the punch after making their intentions known last week.