Derby County striker Offrande Zanzala is unlikely to be returning on loan to Chester FC , according to Blues boss Marcus Bignot.

The Congo-born 21-year-old arrived at the Blues from the Championship outfit prior to the miserable FA Cup fourth qualifying round loss to Kidderminster Harriers last month in order to boost a frontline that was struggling to deal with injuries to Ross Hannah and Harry White.

But with the signing of Jordan Archer and the return to fitness of White and Hannah, as well as having James Akintunde and Nyal Bell also on the books, Bignot says he couldn't guarantee minutes for Zanzala.

"We’ve lost Offrande Zanzala who has gone back to Derby now," said Bignot.

"There are individual reasons why you bring players in. At that time we had to put Harry White in against Kidderminster sooner than we wanted to because we had lost Ross Hannah. He (Zanzala) was suspended at Derby at the time and it worked out for both parties. We have got Ross back, Harry back, Aki (James Akintunde) back and we have Nyal Bell as well.

"Offrande Zanzala would certainly have started against Eastleigh, and knowing how he would have performed he would have probably started against Wrexham as well. But he felt ill (prior to Eastleigh) and missed his opportunity there.

“But Offrande is at the level now where he needs to play and you have to be fair to the player and the parent club but we couldn’t guarantee him minutes.”

Zanzala arrived at Chester having shone for the Rams' under-23 side in the Premier League 2 competition.

He was on the fringes of the first team set up prior to suffering an ACL injury last season that saw him miss most of the campaign, and his spell at Chester was to be part of a programme to help him get back the levels he had previously been reaching at Derby.