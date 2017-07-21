Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is no point drawing too many conclusions over results in pre-season - it's what happens on the field come August 5 that will count for Chester FC .

However, one of the positives of the Blues' busy summer so far has not just been the number of youngsters who have been involved, but the nature of their performances.

The sale of academy graduate Sam Hughes to Leicester City and new commercial deals, like the sponsorship of the stadium and a stand within it , have enabled the club to hand Jon McCarthy a bigger budget than the one he operated with in his first full season in charge.

That in turn has enabled the Chester manager to sign proven National League performers Ross Hannah, Kingsley James, John McCombe, Andy Halls, Paul Turnbull, Harry White and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner on permanent deals.

The proof will be in the pudding, of course, but with two weeks to go until the start of the new campaign, there are few Blues supporters who would disagree that the squad looks to have more quality this season than it did last, in spite of the departures of Hughes and James Alabi .

That said there are still areas it could do with bolstering, particularly in the first third of the pitch, and McCarthy has been using the first of his side's six friendlies in the space of 11 days to run the rule over trialists.

However, it is also given him the opportunity to blood three academy graduates and seven members of the club's youth team.

McCarthy has proved that he is not afraid to give teenagers a chance. Hughes is the best and most obvious example of that and everything points to the forthcoming campaign being an important one in the development of Matty Waters, who academy chief Calum McIntyre believes 'has what it takes to break through into the first team and beyond' .

So, while there may be gaps in the squad, there is the chance for players within to plug them.

Waters and new professionals James Jones, Nathan Brown and Tom Crawford will, naturally, be further ahead in the queue, but as pre-season has shown, there are more hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Rhain Hellawell, who joined the club from Stockport Town in January, completed the scoring in Thursday's 2-0 win at Witton Albion , while Lloyd Marsh-Hughes, a recent arrival from Llandudno Junction, also got on the scoresheet in Monday's 3-1 victory at Bala Town . Five of their youth team-mates have seen action, too.

That could well change when the Blues welcome League One outfit Walsall to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday (July 22) for their first home friendly of the summer (3pm kick-off).

It is expected that McCarthy will select a strong side, but no doubt the young guns have given him plenty to ponder for the future.

Chester's under-18s are also in action on Saturday (July 22). They welcome Morecambe to Christleton High School (10.30am kick-off).

Next month the youth team will compete at the Moneygram EU Cup of Nations in Poland after winning the UK round.

Also featuring at the tournament, which takes place on Saturday, August 5, will be RSD Alcala (Spain), Gwardia Warszawa (Poland), FC Garges (France), TSG Wieseck (Germany), RW Molenbeek (Belgium), USD Nuova Tre Teste (Italy) and De Foresters (Holland).

Entry for Saturday's first-team friendly with Walsall costs £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £2 for U16s. Blues fans will be able to use both the Harry McNally Terrance and the Red Insure East Stand.