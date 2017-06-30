Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is hard not to feel the wave of momentum that has built up over the summer at Chester FC.

And that does not just apply to the first team, but to the club's thriving academy too.

First came the news that the academy would launch a scholarship programme in time for the start of next season.

Then came the announcement that youth team trio Nathan Brown, Tom Crawford and James Jones had signed their first professional contracts with the Blues.

That was followed by the sale of academy graduate Sam Hughes to Leicester City for a fee that will earn the club around £130,000 in the short term and potentially much, much more in the future.

(Photo: Duncan Cowley)

And then this week came the confirmation that Calum McIntyre, who runs the academy with the help of a team of highly-skilled volunteer coaches, had secured his own future.

McIntyre, thanks to the support of long-term backers Swettenham Chemists, has signed a permanent employment contract with Chester.

That means he can now focus on taking the academy to the 'next level'.

The scholarship programme, in which under-18 players will train and be educated full-time at the club, will certainly do that.

And one of the benefits is that it will allow the youth team to play at a higher standard in the National League Under-19 Alliance, matches for which are held on Wednesday afternoons.

"Gaining entry into the National League U19 Alliance was another important development for the academy," said McIntyre, who led the Blues' youth team to the third round of last season's FA Youth Cup.

"In establishing our scholarship programme, we now meet the requirements to enter the league and are delighted that we have done so.

"Our scholarship programme is very much part of a long-term strategy to continue to develop players. In having a full-time programme, we gain more time with our individual players which maximises the opportunity to help them achieve their potential.

"The National League Alliance gives us a high quality programme to achieve this aim. It is important to note the importance of our education programme to our scholarship proposal as we continue to ensure we produce the right kind of people as well as the right kind of players."

Hughes was certainly the right kind of person and the right kind of player.

But McIntyre believes more will follow in the footsteps of the defender who, within the space of five years of joining the academy, was deemed good enough to be signed by the former Premier League champions and last season's Champions League quarter-finalists.

"I think the sale of Sam Hughes will hopefully show the world that what we are doing really can be successful," said McIntyre.

"We have worked hard to show that we are as good as anything out there at our level and I think all that's gone on in the last 12 months probably highlights that.

"I truly believe there is a conveyor belt of talent ready at the club now and it's going to be exciting to see these players come through.

"The next off that conveyor belt could well be Matty Waters.

The cultured midfielder is, like Hughes, an academy graduate, and he will be pushing to play a bigger role in Jon McCarthy's first team next season.

"I really believe he will be the next to kick on," said McIntyre.

"He is technically phenomenal and a real, real talent. With his attitude and the way he is, he has what it takes to break through into the first team and beyond, which is so exciting for the club.

"We have signed three more academy graduates this season and it's exciting times for the young players at this club.

"The gaffer has ensured there is a pathway for players and that is ultimately the biggest piece of the jigsaw."

The 2017-18 National League U19 Alliance season starts on Wednesday, September 13.