Chester FC ’s home will be renamed the Swansway Chester Stadium next season after the club finalised a major sponsorship deal.

Car dealership Swansway, who previously held the rights between 2013 and 2015, return as sponsor on an initial two-year agreement and take over the naming rights from Lookers Vauxhall.

Swansway Garages Motor Group was founded in 2003 and represents several different car brands; including in Chester Peugeot, Citroen, DS, FIAT, Jeep, Abarth and Alfa Romeo.

Most recently they opened a new Citroen/FIAT showroom multi-brand dealership opposite the stadium.

Blues chief executive Mark Maguire said: “I am absolutely delighted to have secured Swansway Chester as a partner once again.

“Discussions have been taking place for quite some time and I would like to thank Andrew (Wakelin, operations director for the Swansway Garages Chester sites) for his commitment to getting the deal done and I feel very strongly that we have resurrected a relationship which will be really important for the long-term future of the club.

“The deal represents significant investment into Chester FC at a time when I believe things are progressing across the club.

“I’m excited to take on the challenge of delivering real commercial value to Swansway and it is a really good indication of where we are that Swansway can see the progress made and the direction in which we are travelling and want to be associated with it over the next few years.”

The branding for the stadium will be introduced over the coming weeks and visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium will enjoy a new look in terms of the signage.

Wakelin said: “Swansway Motor Group is a family owned and run business and we’re always keen to be in involved with the local communities where we operate. Our close neighbour, Chester FC, is a progressive club and shares the Swansway values of caring, honest and proud, and we’re looking forward to working with them again.”