Chester FC defender Sam Hughes has completed his transfer to former Premier League champions Leicester City.

The 20-year-old centre-back has signed a three-year contract with last season's Champions League quarter-finalists.

It represents a great move for the player and for the club where he has developed his trade.

The fee for his signature is undisclosed.

But it is believed to be in the region of £130,000 with adds-on also included in the deal.

Hughes signed for Chester when he was 15 and, after rising through the academy ranks, he went on to make 64 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals.

The West Kirby-born youngster also became the club's youngest ever captain when he led the Blues out against his hometown club Tranmere Rovers.

Hughes' performances this season has led to a string of interest from outfits in the Premier League and the Championship.

Barnsley made a bid, understood to be worth up to £80,000, for his services in January.

But Chester turned it down in the belief they would get close to their asking price in the summer.

Hughes was out of contract.

But a potential tribunal was avoided after the Blues came to an agreement with Leicester over a fee.

It will be the biggest fee the fan-owned club has received since its reformation seven years ago.

The previous record was set when Antoni Sarcevic signed for Fleetwood Town.

Chester eventually banked close to £120,000 for the midfielder.