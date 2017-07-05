Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will begin their 2017/18 Vanarama National League campaign away at Solihull Moors.

The Blues will head to Damson Park on Saturday, August 5 (3pm kick-off) before two home games on the bounce against teams promoted from the National League North.

AFC Fylde will pay a visit on Tuesday, August 8, before FC Halifax Town make the journey the following Saturday (August 12).

Chester face a former Football League foe in Hartlepool United when they travel to Victoria Park on Tuesday, August 15. Pools, relegated from the Football League at the end of last season, are now managed by ex-Airbus UK Broughton and TNS boss Craig Harrison and have former Blues skipper Luke George in their ranks.

A tough opening month sees the Blues take on Sutton United (H), Aldershot Town (A) and Macclesfield Town (H).

September sees Chester clock up the miles with trips to Torquay United, Dover Athletic, Gateshead and Eastleigh.

As for the derbies, Wrexham visit Chester on Saturday, November 11, with the reverse fixture taking place at the Racecourse on Saturday, March 10.

Leyton Orient are another familiar name to the Blues and after their relegation from the Football League they will be hosting Chester on a Tuesday night (November 21) before being the visitors on Tuesday, February 20.

Chester FC fixtures 2017/18

Sat Aug 5 Solihull Moors A

Tue Aug 8 AFC Fylde H

Sat Aug 12 FC Halifax Town H

Tue Aug 15 Hartlepool United A

Sat Aug 19 Sutton United H

Sat Aug 26 Aldershot Town A

Mon Aug 28 Macclesfield Town H

Sat Sep 2 Torquay United A

Sat Sep 9 Ebbsfleet United H

Tue Sep 12 Gateshead A

Sat Sep 16 Dover Athletic A

Sat Sep 23 Maidenhead United H

Sat Sep 30 Eastleigh A

Tue Oct 3 Woking H

Sat Oct 7 Tranmere Rovers A

Sat Oct 14 Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 21 Boreham Wood H

Tue Oct 24 Barrow H

Sat Oct 28 Maidstone United A

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Wrexham H

Sat Nov 18 Bromley A

Tue Nov 21 Leyton Orient A

Sat Nov 25 Dagenham and Redbridge H

Sat Dec 2 AFC Fylde A Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 9 Solihull Moors H

Sat Dec 16 Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 23 FC Halifax Town A

Tue Dec 26 Guiseley H

Sat Dec 30 Hartlepool United H

Mon Jan 1 Guiseley A

Sat Jan 6 Ebbsfleet United A Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 13 Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Jan 20 Gateshead H

Sat Jan 27 Maidenhead United A Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 3 Dover Athletic H Buildbase FA Trophy 3

Sat Feb 10 Woking A

Sat Feb 17 Eastleigh H Emirates FA Cup 5

Tue Feb 20 Leyton Orient H

Sat Feb 24 Dagenham and Redbridge A Buildbase FA Trophy 4

Sat Mar 3 Bromley H

Sat Mar 10 Wrexham A

Sat Mar 17 Aldershot Town H Emirates FA Cup 6/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 1

Sat Mar 24 Sutton United A Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 2

Fri Mar 30 Torquay United H

Mon Apr 2 Macclesfield Town A

Sat Apr 7 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Apr 14 Boreham Wood A

Sat Apr 21 Maidstone United H Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 28 Barrow A