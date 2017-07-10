Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tranmere Rovers have completed the signing of former Chester FC striker James Alabi on a two-year deal.

Alabi, 22, scored 17 goals for the Blues last season and rejected the offer of a new deal and has now sealed a switch to their National League rivals, beaten in the play-off final last season.

The former Stoke City and Ipswich Town man had been the subject of plenty of interest during the summer with Football League sides including AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town all linked.

But Alabi has now put pen to paper on a deal with Mickey Mellon’s Prenton Park outfit and will line up against Chester next season.

Chester have not yet been contacted by Tranmere over a fee, with the Blues due compensation owing to him being under 24 and having been credited by the player as playing a key role in his development.

Should it go to a tribunal then Chester will look to recoup in excess of the £10,000 they were offered by League Two side Barnet in January, an offer rejected as ‘derisory’.