A goal in each half from James Akintunde and Rhain Hellawell earned a youthful Chester FC a deserved 2-0 success at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Witton Albion.

After a flat performance at Altrincham on Tuesday, Chester were much improved agains Carl Macauley’s men and there were some impressive performances from some of the club’s fringe players and also members of the clubs academy set up.

With Jon McCarthy set to field his strongest line-up of pre-season so far when League One Walsall visit the Swansway Chester on Saturday the Blues boss took the decision to cast his eye over fringe players and trialists at Wincham Park.

There was, though, a place in the squad for Tom Shaw for the first time this pre-season campaign as he lined up in the centre of midfield having watched the previous five friendlies from the sidelines in his new capacity of player/assistant manager.

On a bright Cheshire evening it didn’t take long for Chester to take their position in the driving seat when Akintunde latched on to a Lucas Dawson pass, getting the better of Nick Ryan before firing across the despairing dive of Calvin Hare and in to the bottom corner.

Witton almost hit back immediately after the restart when Micah Evans broke free on the right and crossed for a home trialist who could only head wide when well placed.

And Evans almost levelled matters himself on 17 minutes when he cut inside the Chester trialist left back and fired an effort past the Blues trialist stopper that cannoned back off the inside of the post and bounced out to safety.

Three minutes later Akintunde could and should have doubled his tally and Chester’s lead when he latched on to a fine through ball from Shaw but he could only fire low at Hare when one-on-one.

Chester had further chances as the hsalf wore on with the lively Akintunde seeing an angled 12-yard strike saved by Hare’s legs before Liam Davies saw his wicked left foot effort well saved by the Witton keeper.

But Chester were good value for their lead at the break with Akintunde, Davies and Shaw particularly impressing out of the Blues permanent squad members while the trialist right back caught the eye with some solid work.

After the restart it was Witton who came closest when a pin-point Evans cross was met by the head of Will Jones but the home sub could only steer his header over the bar when he really should have hit the target.

With Chester ringing the changes at the break there was a lack of urgency and fluidity for the opening exchanges of second period and the Blues had to wait until just after the hour mark to threaten the hosts going forward.

Substitute Matty Waters, operating on the right of midfield, beat his marker before advancing and thundering an excellent effort just over from 30 yards.

The Blues started to dominate proceedings and almost doubled their lead on 69 minutes.

Nathan Brown was felled 25 yards out and Chester’s trialist midfielder stepped up to curl around the Witton wall and onto the foot of the left-hand post with the ball bouncing away to safety.

Chester’s trialist substitute keeper was called into action on 77 minutes when he produced a superb reaction save down low to deny what seemed a certain goal after Michael Wilson met a left wing cross with a close range header.

And the Blues made Witton pay for their profligacy two minutes later through one of their academy prospects.

A heavy spell of Blues pressure saw Hellawell fire a 20 yard effort at Wilson, but the teenager gathered the rebound and rifled home from distance, giving the Witton keeper no chance.

Chester looked to add to their tally and Waters went close with seven minutes remaining when he let fly from 20 yards after space opened up, but Witton’s trialist substitute keeper was down well to push it wide.

It was comfortable for the Blues in the end and a good work out with plenty of positives.

MATCH FACTS

Witton Albion: Hare, Gardner, Trialist, Ryan, Wilson, Haywood, Evans, Trialist, Hopley, Newby, Trialist. Subs: Jones, Lycett, Trialist, Trialist, Sloane, Trialist.

Goals:

Chester first half: Trialist, Trialist, Jones, Trialist, Trialist, Shaw, Joyce, Dawson, Davies, Bell, Akintunde.

Chester second half: Trialist, Thomson, Jones, Trialist, Waters, Trialist, Trialist, Hellawell, Marsh-Hughes, Brown.

Goals: Akintunde 3, Hellawell 79.