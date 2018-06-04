Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The National League North make up has been decided and Chester FC know the trips they will be making in the upcoming season.

The Blues will be joined in the division by Guiseley after both were relegated from non-league’s top tier last season.

Altrincham and Ashton United will also be part of the action after both winning promotion from the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

And Hereford will be among the Blues’ southernmost trips in a few months time after they were placed in the league from the Southern Football League Premier Division.

With last season done and dusted, the Blues have been busy preparing for the upcoming campaign in English football’s sixth tier.

And Chester’s new management team Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley – who won the National League North last season in charge of Salford City – have been active in the past week after the club announced its retained list last Friday .

Gary Roberts and youngster Nathan Brown have been confirmed on one-year deals for next season, as has Matty Hughes who has rejoined the club from Chorley for his third spell at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

On Saturday, the club confirmed deals for former Salford and Southport defender Steve Howson , as well as a contract for ex-Ramsbottom goalkeeper Grant Shenton .

With summer recruitment now in full swing at the Swansway Chester Stadium, Blues fans might be wondering when the fixtures for the National League North will be released.

And the league has confirmed the release date is currently set for Wednesday, July 4, in a month’s time.

Action is due to start again on the first weekend in August.

The Blues had a delayed start to competitive football last season when the opening day trip to Solihull Moors was called off just 24 hours before kick off due to issues with the West Midlands side’s stadium.