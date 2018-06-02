Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Grant Shenton on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old is the latest player to be unveiled by the Blues ahead of this season’s National League North campaign and moves to the Swansway Chester Stadium from Northern Premier League Division One North outfit Trafford FC.

Goalkeeper has been a problem position for the Blues for quite some time after the men inbetween the sticks for much of last season either moved on or returned to their parent clubs.

Alex Lynch was the Blues number one but left the club for Welsh Premier League side Llandudno after he became one of those required to leave Chester FC as part of a cost-cutting exercise which was necessary after the club’s dire financial situation became public in January.

Sam Hornby was signed on loan by former boss Marcus Bignot but was recalled by parent club Port Vale in February , while Andy Firth joined the Blues from Premier League giants Liverpool and made 11 appearances for the club.

And the new Chester management team Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have moved quickly to sign Shenton to fill the void, a player they know well from their time at Ramsbottom United.

His previous clubs include FC United of Manchester and Ramsbottom, where he made 278 appearances and won two promotions as he kept a total of 67 clean sheets during his time with the Rams.

He later moved to Stalybridge Celtic and later to Trafford FC, where it was announced on Friday that he would leave the club.

Trafford FC manager Tom Baker said: “Grant wanted to stay at the club and expressed his desire for that to happen and that it would take a really good opportunity to arise for him to leave and that’s exactly what has happened.

“Grant leaves with my best wishes – he has been exceptional last season and my relationship with him has been fantastic.

“I would personally like to wish Grant all the very best for the future and we all hope to watch him progress on to bigger and better things.”

Shenton has followed Chorley’s Matty Hughes to the club, who has joined the Blues for a third spell, and former Salford City defender Steve Howson, who has signed a one-year deal at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Academy graduate Nathan Jones and midfielder Gary Roberts are among those from last season’s squad to pen new one-year deals at the club.