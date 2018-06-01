Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matty Hughes has revealed he wants to help Chester FC get back to where the club belongs and has set his sights on promotion from the National League North with the Blues.

The 25-year-old joined the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit for a third time yesterday from Chorley and has penned a one-year deal at the club.

He had two loan spells with the Blues during the 2014/2015 season where he made 26 appearances and found the back of the net four times.

The forward joined the Blues yesterday, as Gary Roberts and youngster Nathan Brown also penned one-year deals at the club for next season in the National League North.

And Hughes has revealed his agent spoke to the club’s new managerial duo of Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson – who won the division last season at the helm of Salford City – and the Chester bosses wanted the 25-year-old to join as one of their first signings.

“My agent reached out to Bernard and Jonno and they would like me on board, and it’s happened and I can’t wait to get back going,” he told Chester FC TV.

“I’m sure things will change this season for the better.

“They’re basically the main men in this league. They’ve won it last year and that’s what I’m looking to do again, I know we are.”

Hughes began his career at Skelmersdale United and a prolific spell with them earned him a move to Fleetwood Town in January 2014.

He was released by Fleetwood in 2015 and joined AFC Fylde on a two-year deal before joining Chorley last summer, helping them reach the National League North play-offs.

And after being part of the Fylde squad which gained promotion to the National League with Fylde in the 2016/17 season, coupled with helping previous club Chorley into the National League North play-offs in the campaign which has recently finished, Hughes feels he has the knowledge to help the Blues get out of a league they have not graced since 2013.

“I think obviously because it’s been a while since they’ve been in this league again, and I’ve got the know how with Fylde winning the league and Chorley in the play-offs,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get this club back to where it belongs.”