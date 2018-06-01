Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson are planning a massive rebuild at Chester FC after eight players were shown the door as preparations begin for the 2018/19 National League North season.

The Blues, relegated from the National League at the end of last season, have finally revealed their retained list with James Jones offered a new deal.

But heading out of the Swansway Chester Stadium are Andy Halls, Lucas Dawson, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, James Akintunde, Harry White, Dominic Vose, Karl Cunningham and Jordan Gough.

Yesterday, the Blues announced that Gary Roberts and Nathan Brown had both signed new one-year deals with the club, while Matty Hughes, who has had two previous loan spells with Chester, joined for the upcoming campaign from Chorley.

Halls joined on a one-year deal from Macclesfield Town last summer, making 39 appearances for the Blues, and in the wake of the financial crisis agreed to waiver a clause in his contract back in February that would have seen him automatically earn a one-year extension.

Striker Akintunde ends his Blues stay after two seasons where he made a total of 56 appearances, netting 11 times, after securing a deal in 2016 following a successful trial spell.

Midfielder Dawson, who joined the club towards the end of the 2016/17 season, has also been released, as has ex-Torquay United defender Rowe-Turner and full-back Gough, who joined the Blues from AFC Telford United in October 2017.

Also leaving the club is striker White, who netted five times in 30 appearances since arriving from Solihull Moors last season.

Vose and Cunningham were both on non-contract terms with the Blues towards the end of the campaign and have left the club.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Ryan Astles had been offered fresh terms with Chester but opted to make the move to fellow National League North outfit Southport last month.

Myles Anderson, 28, who was having his wages paid for by a sponsor, was signed by National League side Hartlepool United last week.

Teenage midfielder Tom Crawford shone for the Blues after breaking into the side towards the end of the campaign and had been offered a new deal, but left to join League Two side Notts County earlier this week, with the Blues receiving an undisclosed fee for the talented youngster. The deal also includes a sell-on clause.

Jones, another academy graduate, is part of Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy and looking to impress scouts, and could also join Crawford in heading for pastures new.

Brown, who signed professional terms last summer along with Jones and Crawford, netted Chester's goal of the season in the 3-2 win over Bromley towards the end of the campaign and signed a new one-year deal yesterday after being offered fresh terms.

Jordan Archer, Craig Mahon, Matty Waters, Ross Hannah and Kingsley James all have another year left on their current deals, although Hannah and James, two of the club's biggest earners, are expected to depart for pastures new with the club unable to accommodate their full-time wages on next season's budget, which will be offering part-time football.

(Image: Terry Marland)

The club has also revealed that professional terms have been offered to 'a number of' Chester FC Academy players and an announcement will be made in due course.

A club statement said: "With some players having already secured moves to other clubs, we can confirm that the remainder of the squad from the 2017/18 season will not be offered new deals and have departed the club.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to those leaving the Swansway for their time and efforts – and wish them the very best in the future."

Offered deals

James Jones.

Released

Lucas Dawson, Harry White, James Akintunde, Andy Halls, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, Jordan Gough, Dominic Vose, Karl Cunningham.

On contract for next season

Ross Hannah, Kingsley James, Jordan Archer, Craig Mahon, Matty Waters.