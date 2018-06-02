Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Howson has become the latest summer signing at Chester FC after penning a one-year deal with the Blues.

The defender had previously played under Blues joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson during their time as Salford City managers.

And Howson will be working under his former bosses once more at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

His previous clubs include Prestwich Heys, Radcliffe Borough, Australian team Bunbury Force and Ramsbottom United.

He joined the Moor Lane outfit in 2015 and the centre-half spent a few seasons with the Ammies, his time at the club including a promotion to the National League North and a memorable FA Cup run to the second round which captivated the nation as they knocked out Football League side Notts County.

He moved last summer to Curzon Ashton – who the Blues will be playing this season in English football’s sixth tier – before heading to Southport last November on a free transfer for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

He departed the Sandgrounders in May after not being announced on their retained list.

But he has now been snapped up and reunited with Morley and Johnson as the Blues joint bosses press ahead with their recruitment drive.

The defender has followed Chorley’s Matty Hughes to the club, who has joined the Blues for a third spell.

Academy graduate Nathan Jones and midfielder Gary Roberts are among those from last season’s squad to pen new one-year deals at the club.

The Blues confirmed their retained list on Friday, where it was confirmed eight players would leave the Swansway Chester Stadium for pastures new.

Professional terms have also been offered to ‘a number of’ Blues Academy players, with an announcement made in due course.