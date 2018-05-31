Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Chester FC joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have secured the first signings of their reign after landing Chorley attacker Matty Hughes, midfielder Gary Roberts and winger Nathan Brown.

Hughes, 25, who had appeared to be remaining with Chorley for next season, returns to the Blues having spent two loan spells with the club during the 2014/2015 season where he made 26 appearances and netted four times.

After starting out his career at Skelmersdale United, Hughes's prolific spell with Skem earned him a move to Fleetwood Town in January 2014.

He was released by Fleetwood in 2015 and joined AFC Fylde on a two-year deal before joining Chorley last summer, helping them reach the National League North play-offs. He has signed a one-year deal.

Roberts, 31, has agreed to extend his stay at Chester for another year.

The former England Youth international, whose Football League career took in spells with Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Rotherham United, impressed during his 12-game stint with the Blues last season and has penned another year with his home town club.

Guiseley, where former Blues boss Marcus Bignot is currently joint manager, had shown an interest in taking Roberts while York City were also linked. But the fans' favourite has opted to remain close to his Blacon home and will likely be a key cog in the Blues midfield next season.

And 19-year-old Brown has also signed a one-year deal with the club after impressing late on in the campaign.

Brown, who signed his first professional deal with the club last summer after progressing through the Academy, saw his sublime solo effort against Bromley in April crowned the Blues' goal of the season.

The North Walian attacker will be looking to make his mark in the National League North next season with Morley and Johnson having publicly stated their desire to ensure the pathway for youngsters to the first team remains.

Tom Crawford had been offered a deal for next season but made a move to League Two side Notts County on Wednesday while James Jones, currently part of Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy is mulling over his offer from the club before committing.