The wait is over and Chester FC's fixtures for the 2017-18 Vanarama National League have been released.

Yes, yes, we know we have to play everyone twice, and we know months that look tough on paper could turn out to be anything but and vice versa.

But that will not stop us from poring over the fixtures today and in the weeks leading up to the big kick-off at Solihull Moors on Saturday, August 5.

So, to help, we have picked out some of the key dates and key talking points.

Wrexham and Tranmere dates

It's the first question on most supporters' lip after who the Blues will face on the opening day: When do we play Wrexham?



Well, the answer to that is Jon McCarthy's men will welcome the Dragons to the Deva on Saturday, November 11 before making the return trip to the Racecourse on Saturday, March 10.

The last meeting between the rivals, back in January, proved to be a cracker.

But it's fair to say that the cross-border derby hasn't always lived up to expectations in recent years.

That certainly wasn't the case with Chester's clashes with Tranmere Rovers last season.

This season, the Blues will travel to Prenton Park on Saturday, October 7 before entertaining the 2016-17 beaten play-off finalists, who are favourites to sign a certain James Alabi, on Saturday, April 7.

Long September

We recently reported the staggering mileage Chester fans will clock up this season.

But September is really taking the biscuit.

The Blues will make their way to Torquay United on Saturday, September 2, Gateshead on Tuesday, September 12, Dover Athletic on Saturday, September 16 and then Eastleigh on Saturday, September 30.

Tuesday travels

The fixture computer certainly hasn't been kind to the Blues when it comes to midweek away matches.

Along with the aforementioned encounter at Gateshead, Chester also face long Tuesday trips to relegated duo Hartlepool United on Tuesday, August 15 and Leyton Orient on Tuesday, November 21 before Christmas.

Festive 'derbies'

Speaking of Christmas.

It had been established that the Blues could face up to five league games in the space of two weeks over the holiday period.

But, partly because of the make-up of the league, not one of those games could be considered a 'festive derby'.

Chester will travel to FC Halifax Town on Saturday, December 23, then host Guiseley on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26) and Hartlepool on Saturday, December 30, before making their way to Guiseley on New Year's Day (Monday, January 1) and Ebbsfleet United on Saturday, January 6.

That Ebbsfleet match, however, will be postponed if either club make it to the FA Cup third-round proper.

Chester FC 2017/18 Vanarama National League fixtures

Sat Aug 5 Solihull Moors A

Tue Aug 8 AFC Fylde H

Sat Aug 12 FC Halifax Town H

Tue Aug 15 Hartlepool United A

Sat Aug 19 Sutton United H

Sat Aug 26 Aldershot Town A

Mon Aug 28 Macclesfield Town H

Sat Sep 2 Torquay United A

Sat Sep 9 Ebbsfleet United H

Tue Sep 12 Gateshead A

Sat Sep 16 Dover Athletic A

Sat Sep 23 Maidenhead United H

Sat Sep 30 Eastleigh A

Tue Oct 3 Woking H

Sat Oct 7 Tranmere Rovers A

Sat Oct 21 Boreham Wood H

Tue Oct 24 Barrow H

Sat Oct 28 Maidstone United A

Sat Nov 11 Wrexham H

Sat Nov 18 Bromley A

Tue Nov 21 Leyton Orient A

Sat Nov 25 Dagenham and Redbridge H

Sat Dec 2 AFC Fylde A

Sat Dec 9 Solihull Moors H

Sat Dec 23 FC Halifax Town A

Tue Dec 26 Guiseley H

Sat Dec 30 Hartlepool United H

Mon Jan 1 Guiseley A

Sat Jan 6 Ebbsfleet United A

Sat Jan 20 Gateshead H

Sat Jan 27 Maidenhead United A

Sat Feb 3 Dover Athletic H

Sat Feb 10 Woking A

Sat Feb 17 Eastleigh H

Tue Feb 20 Leyton Orient H

Sat Feb 24 Dagenham and Redbridge A

Sat Mar 3 Bromley H

Sat Mar 10 Wrexham A

Sat Mar 17 Aldershot Town H

Sat Mar 24 Sutton United A

Fri Mar 30 Torquay United H

Mon Apr 2 Macclesfield Town A

Sat Apr 7 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Apr 14 Boreham Wood A

Sat Apr 21 Maidstone United H

Sat Apr 28 Barrow A