Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By the time the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season comes to a close next April, Chester FC will have clocked up a staggering 7,524 miles on their travels.

Next season’s National League looks set to be one of the most gruelling for the Blues and their fans with the 24 teams spread far and wide across the country, clocking more miles than it would take to travel from Chester to Timbuktu and back again.

For northern sides in particular, the volume of southern clubs who will compete in the division next season means that the M1 and M4 motorways are likely to become all too familiar and Oxford and Watford Gap services are bound to see a fair number of blue and white shirts during the campaign.

Of the 23 other teams in the National League, 10 of them break the 200 mile barrier - and that’s just heading one way.

Sixteen clubs will see Blues fans have to travel well over 100 miles in each direction, with only Macclesfield Town Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham coming under the 50-mile mark one way.

Expectedly, Dover Athletic remain top of the list of long journeys with the trip to the Crabble from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium racking up 542 miles on a round trip.

A round trip to Maidstone United’s Gallagher Stadium will see the Blues travel 502 miles while a round trip to Torquay comes in at 500 miles.

North Ferriby United, Southport, York City and Braintree Town all dropped out of the division at the end of the last campaign and they have been replaced by Ebbsfleet United, Maidenhead United, AFC Fylde and FC Halifax Town.

Of those who came up from the National League South, Ebbsfleet is 221 miles each way from Chester while Maidenhead is slightly more kind, coming in at 182 miles each way.

It’s going to be a long haul.

Distances from Lookers Vauxhall Stadium

271 miles (542-mile round trip) - Dover Atheltic

251 miles (502-mile round trip) – Maidstone United

250 miles (500-mile round trip) - Torquay United

235 miles (470-mile round trip) – Bromley

221 miles (442-mile round trip) – Ebbsfleet United

218 miles (436-mile round trip) – Sutton United

217 miles (434-mile round trip) – Eastleigh

216 miles (432-mile round trip) – Dagenham and Redbridge

215 miles (430-mile round trip) – Aldershot Town

211 miles (422-mile round trip) – Leyton Orient

205 miles (410-mile round trip) – Woking

193 miles (386-mile round trip) - Gateshead

182 miles (364-mile round trip) – Boreham Wood

182 miles (364-mile round trip) – Maidenhead United

170 miles (340-mile round trip) – Hartlepool United

121 miles (242-mile round trip) – Barrow AFC

94 miles (188-mile round trip) – Guiseley

94 miles (188-mile round trip) – Solihull Moors

79 miles (158-mile round trip) – FC Halifax Town

67 miles (134-mile round trip) – AFC Fylde

39 miles (78-mile round trip) – Macclesfield Town

18 miles (36-mile round trip) - Tranmere Rovers

13 miles (26-mile round trip) - Wrexham