By the time the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season comes to a close next April, Chester FC will have clocked up a staggering 7,524 miles on their travels.
Next season’s National League looks set to be one of the most gruelling for the Blues and their fans with the 24 teams spread far and wide across the country, clocking more miles than it would take to travel from Chester to Timbuktu and back again.
For northern sides in particular, the volume of southern clubs who will compete in the division next season means that the M1 and M4 motorways are likely to become all too familiar and Oxford and Watford Gap services are bound to see a fair number of blue and white shirts during the campaign.
Of the 23 other teams in the National League, 10 of them break the 200 mile barrier - and that’s just heading one way.
Sixteen clubs will see Blues fans have to travel well over 100 miles in each direction, with only Macclesfield Town Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham coming under the 50-mile mark one way.
Expectedly, Dover Athletic remain top of the list of long journeys with the trip to the Crabble from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium racking up 542 miles on a round trip.
A round trip to Maidstone United’s Gallagher Stadium will see the Blues travel 502 miles while a round trip to Torquay comes in at 500 miles.
North Ferriby United, Southport, York City and Braintree Town all dropped out of the division at the end of the last campaign and they have been replaced by Ebbsfleet United, Maidenhead United, AFC Fylde and FC Halifax Town.
Of those who came up from the National League South, Ebbsfleet is 221 miles each way from Chester while Maidenhead is slightly more kind, coming in at 182 miles each way.
It’s going to be a long haul.
Distances from Lookers Vauxhall Stadium
271 miles (542-mile round trip) - Dover Atheltic
251 miles (502-mile round trip) – Maidstone United
250 miles (500-mile round trip) - Torquay United
235 miles (470-mile round trip) – Bromley
221 miles (442-mile round trip) – Ebbsfleet United
218 miles (436-mile round trip) – Sutton United
217 miles (434-mile round trip) – Eastleigh
216 miles (432-mile round trip) – Dagenham and Redbridge
215 miles (430-mile round trip) – Aldershot Town
211 miles (422-mile round trip) – Leyton Orient
205 miles (410-mile round trip) – Woking
193 miles (386-mile round trip) - Gateshead
182 miles (364-mile round trip) – Boreham Wood
182 miles (364-mile round trip) – Maidenhead United
170 miles (340-mile round trip) – Hartlepool United
121 miles (242-mile round trip) – Barrow AFC
94 miles (188-mile round trip) – Guiseley
94 miles (188-mile round trip) – Solihull Moors
79 miles (158-mile round trip) – FC Halifax Town
67 miles (134-mile round trip) – AFC Fylde
39 miles (78-mile round trip) – Macclesfield Town
18 miles (36-mile round trip) - Tranmere Rovers
13 miles (26-mile round trip) - Wrexham