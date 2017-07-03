Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tranmere Rovers have emerged as front runners in the race to sign former Chester FC striker James Alabi.

The 22-year-old was offered fresh terms at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium but opted to reject them after deciding his future lay elswhere following an impressive campaign with the Blues last season that saw him finish the season as the club’s leading scorer with 17 goals.

Tranmere, who narrowly missed out on promotion after losing out to Forest Green Rovers in the play-off final at the end of last season, are keen to bring Alabi to Prenton Park after losing forward Cole Stockton to Scottish Premiership side Hearts earlier in the summer.

Rovers did add young Chester-born striker George Waring, formerly of Stoke City, to their ranks last week, but it is understood that manager Mickey Mellon is keen to bring Alabi to the Wirral.

Chester will receive a fee for Alabi owing to him being under the age of 24 and an sum could be decided by a tribunal.

Alabi joined Chester in January 2016 having had a nomadic career that took in spells with Stoke City, Ipswich Town, Grimsby Town, Accrington Stanley, Celtic, Mansfield Town, Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe United.

However he found his goalscoring touch with the Blues and his form over the past 10 months has alerted numerous National League and Football League clubs, with League Two side Barnet having had a £10,000 bid rejected by Chester in January.

It isn’t just Tranmere who are in the hunt, though.

Football League sides AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town, Newport County, Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers have all been linked with the forward.

Chester are keen to see a conclusion to the matter as soon as possible so that money can be added to the budget to finish off their player recruitment, with a back-up goalkeeper and defensive cover a priority, as well as securing the services of Lucas Dawson on a permanent deal.