James Alabi's second-half penalty denied the returning John Rooney the chance to get one over his former club as Chester FC drew 1-1 with rivals Wrexham.

The Blues, reduced to 10 men late on when Luke George was sent off for a second yellow card, went behind on 53 minutes when Rooney fired past Alex Lynch but Alabi levelled from the spot seven minutes later to bag a share of the spoils in a game where a draw was a fair result after a pulsating 90 minutes of football.

Much of the talk pre-match surrounded the return of Rooney, who made a controversial move to the Dragons from the Blues in the summer, and his every touch was met with a chorus of boos from the home faithful.

Jon McCarthy handed a start to right back Theo Vassell after he re-signed on loan from Walsall in midweek, with Luke George moving into midfield. Johnny Hunt, back from suspension, started in place of Evan Horwood.

If the 0-0 draw in the first meeting of the season between the two sides back in September was one to forget, this was a wholly different affair.

Chester started in positive fashion and Elliott Durrell saw a low effort drag wide from 20 yards before Ryan Astles saw his volley from a Durrell free-kick crash off the bar and away to safety on 11 minutes.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Astles and Durrell combined once more five minutes later when he headed over a cross from the Blues midfielder.

Chester had the ball in the net on 23 minutes when Alabi stabbed home a Durrell corner, but the big striker was, fairly, flagged for offside.

Wrexham went close at the other end when Izale McLeod blazed over from 12 yards from a neat James Jennings cut back, with the ex-MK Dons man really wasting a golden chance.

Vassell tested Chris Dunn from 25 yards shortly after with a stinging effort that the Dragons stopper did well to push behind while McLeod saw a 20 yarder gathered by Lynch at the second attempt.

Chester could count themselves a little unfortunate not to have headed into the break with the advantage but it was Wrexham who emerged the brighter of the two sides after the restart.

They pressed the Blues early doors and made the breakthrough on 53 minutes, with Rooney stunning the home faithful into silence and sending the Wrexham fans into raptures.

Rooney connected in with a cross from ex-Chester City winger Paul Rutherford, with the ball finding a way past Lynch at the near post.

Wrexham had their tails up and threatened to add to their tally as Chester failed to regroup following Rooney's goal, but it was Chester who would strike the next blow.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Alabi found the ball out on the right, cutting inside and doing a double stepover before being clattered by Jennings, with referee Craig Hicks pointing to the spot.

Alabi, who had to wrestle the duties away from Durrell, duly dispatched the spot kick to Dunn's right to silence the away fans and spark joyous scenes among the home congregation.

It was end-to-end stuff, with George rifling over from 20 yards before Lynch pulled off a superb save to deny Mark Carrington's 12 yard header from Anthony Barr's cross.

But Chester were handed a blow on 79 minutes when Vassell sold George short with a pass and the Blues skipper lunged to win the ball, earning a second yellow card in the process and being handed an early bath as Mr Hicks pulled out the red card.

Wrexham poured forward with the extra man and Jordan White went inches wide with a header before Rutherford fired wide after bursting into the area.

Substitute Ollie Shenton almost made himself a hero when he danced into the area only to be denied at the near post as the Dragons looked to grab a winner and break Chester hearts.

But the Blues hung on to a point from a pulsating encounter full of pride and passion. A good derby.

But it was soured somewhat by scenes following the final whistle when a melee broke out between the two sets of players with Dragons left-back Jennings allegedly throwing a punch at Kane Richards.

Star man

Ryan Astles: A colossus at the back for the entire 90 minutes and won everything that came his way. Could have bagged himself a goal, too, when he hit the bar.

Match facts

Chester: Lynch, Vassell, Hunt, Astles, Hudson, Shaw, Lloyd, George, Durrell, Richards, Alabi. Subs not used: Roberts, Waters, Horwood, Joyce, Mahon.

Bookings: George.

Sent off: George.

Goals: Alabi 59 (pen).

Wrexham: Dunn, Jennings, Riley, Tilt, Barry (Shenton 83), Carrington, Penn, Rutherford, Rooney, McLeod (Massanka 71), White. Subs not used: Jalal, Smith, Harry.

Bookings: Penn, Carrington.

Goals: Rooney 53.

Referee: Craig Hicks.

Attendance: 3,961.