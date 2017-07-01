Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wait is nearly over.

Chester FC's 2017-18 Vanarama National League fixtures will be announced at 1pm on Wednesday (July 5).

And Blues players and supporters better brace themselves for a packed festive schedule.

As there is set to be up to five games in the space of two weeks over the Christmas and New Year period.

There are definitely league fixtures scheduled for Saturday, December 23, Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26), Saturday, December 30 and New Year's Day (Monday, January 1).

And, should Chester progress to the third round for the first time since the club reformed, they will be in FA Cup action on Saturday, January 6.

If not, they are likely to be in league combat on the same day.

It's in stark contrast to last season when Jon McCarthy's men played just two games over the festive period and one on the first weekend after New Year.

Who will the Blues face? We'll find out soon enough.