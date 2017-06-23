Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a quiet week on the Chester FC front but, with Jon McCarthy having all but completed his summer transfer business, it was always going to be.

But that's not been the case with their rivals from across the Vanarama National League...

Leyton Orient

But we'll start with a takeover.

Newly relegated Leyton Orient have been bought out by a consortium led by Baskin Robbins and Dunkin' Donuts chief executive Nigel Travis.

The deal brings to an end three years of disastrous ownership under Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti that had parallels to the dying days of Chester City FC.

Travis, a 'lifelong' Orient fan, will act as the club's chairman, a second investor, Kent Teague, has been named a director, local businessman Marshall Taylor will take over the chief executive role on an interim basis, while a fan representative will also be appointed to the board.

It's great news for O's fans, whose spirits have been further lifted by the news that the club's well-liked former manager Martin Ling is returning as director of football.

With just six weeks until the start of the season, Ling has a big job on his hands. As well as finding a first-team coach, he will have to help build a squad that currently contains just 15 senior players, the oldest of which is 20-year-old Charlie Grainger.

Barrow AFC

To the signings - and Barrow have made three.

Having lost a number of members of the squad that missed out on a play-off place last season, the Cumbrians have snapped up young Grimsby Town full-back Dan Jones, and experienced midfield duo Asa Hall and Bedsente Gomis from Cheltenham Town and Sutton United respectively.

Gomis and Hall are direct replacements for Paul Turnbull , who followed Ross Hannah in signing for Chester earlier this month.

Tranmere Rovers

No further additions for last season's losing play-off finalists just yet.

But Tranmere are being strongly linked with a move for Portsmouth's former Accrington Stanley defender Tom Davies.

On his way out of Prenton Park is midfielder Steven Jennings. He's joined Mark Wright and Co at Southport.

AFC Fylde

Davies would be a good signing for Rovers.

And newly promoted Fylde, managed by Tranmere old boy Dave Challinor, looks to have made one of his own.

Challinor has completed the capture for ex-Wales Under-21 international midfielder Henry Jones from Welsh Premier League outfit Bangor City, for whom Blacon Youth hotshot Sam Henry is a summer acquisition.

Wrexham

A double deal is on the cards for our rivals from down the road.

A midfielder is set to sign for the Dragons today (Friday) while a forward - Andy Mangan has been rumoured - is expected to follow next week.

Hartlepool United

Craig Harrison isn't hanging around.

Saughall -based Harrison has made Hamilton Academical full-back Blair Adams his sixth summer signing since taking over relegated Hartlepool.

Macclesfield Town

After a slow start that saw more outgoings than incomings, Macc are also getting their act together.

They have signed Torquay United captain Courtney Richards and, as we reported on Thursday , fellow midfielder Ryan Lloyd, whose hopes of joining the Blues on a permanent basis were dashed after McCarthy moved to bring in Kingsley James and Turnbull.

Best of the rest

Woking have completed the permanent signings of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Joe Ward, who had a loan spell at Lincoln City last season, and Braintree Town midfielder Chez Isaac, as well as bringing in teenage Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on loan and tying forward Fabio Saraiva down to a new contract.

Eastleigh have re-signed goalkeeper Ross Flitney and striker Chris Zebroski and saw their former centre-back Connor Essam link back up with Dover Athletic .

Dagenham & Redbridge have suffered a blow with the conformation that highly rated young defender Josh Staunton has turned down a new deal.

Better news for newly promoted Ebbsfleet United , who have signed midfielder Jack Payne, after he helped Blackpool win promotion, and agreed fresh terms with veteran captain Danny Kedwell.

Former Chester trialist Cliff Moyo has penned a new contract with National League North play-off winners FC Halifax Town while Solihull Moors have got goalkeeper Nathan Vaughan, described by his boss as one of the best in the league, to commit to another rseason.

Boreham Wood have signed ex-Barnet and Cambridge United midfielder Tom Champion while Bromley have boosted their ranks with the addition of ex-Nottingham Forest and Arsenal youth midfielder Josh Rees.

And, finally, Maidstone United have swooped for goalscoring winger Tom Wraight from East Thurrock United.