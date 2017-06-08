Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy has secured his second signing of the week after landing midfielder Paul Turnbull from Vanarama National League rivals Barrow AFC.

The 28-year-old central midfielder has penned a two-year contract at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

His arrival comes hot on the heels of the capture of centre-back John McCombe, who joined the Blues on a one-year deal on Tuesday after rejecting the offer of fresh terms with Macclesfield Town.

Wilmslow-based Turnbull further bolsters a Chester squad that has also been boosted by the signings of McCombe, Andy Halls, Ross Hannah, Harry White and Nyal Bell this summer.

Turnbull, who had the option of another season at Barrow, began his career at Stockport County in 2005 and went on to make over 130 appearances in all competitions during his time at Edgeley Park.

Two years at Northampton Town followed before he enjoyed loan spells back at Stockport and a temporary switch to Lincoln City.

Turnbull signed for Macclesfield in August 2013 and made almost 120 appearances for the Silkmen before joining Barrow last summer where he went on to make 31 appearances for Paul Cox’s men.