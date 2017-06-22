Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town have completed the signing of former Chester FC midfielder Ryan Lloyd on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who made 71 appearances for the Blues during two loan spells between 2015 and 2017, has joined the Silkmen after his release from Port Vale at the end of the season.

Lloyd was a integral part of the Chester squad last season and was one of the star performers during the first half of the campaign before, like many, fading in the second half.

While on loan at Chester last season Lloyd, who can play either in the centre of midfield or on the left, was the subject of a bid from then National League rivals Southport, managed at the time by former Chester boss Steve Burr, as they looked to tie up a deal with the Valiants.

But Lloyd rejected that offer and opted to remain with Chester for the remainder of the campaign but was released by Vale last month.

Chester were still keen on Lloyd and had offered him the chance to return earlier in the summer but, as time passed, other transfer targets came to the fore for the Blues and they snapped up Paul Turnbull and Kingsley James, the latter from Lloyd’s new club Macclesfield.

“It’s not nice not knowing that you might not have a job but now we have got things sorted we can look forward to the future and hopefully do well here,” Lloyd told the Macclesfield website.

“Hopefully I can fit in quite well and help this team go where they want to go.”