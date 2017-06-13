Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have pulled off a transfer coup by re-signing Kingsley James.

The midfielder has penned a two-year deal with the Blues after his contract at league rivals Macclesfield Town expired.

James was a man in demand with Vanarama National League champions Lincoln City one of the clubs linked with his services.

But the 25-year-old has agreed to become busy Blues boss Jon McCarthy's eighth summer signing following the acquisitions of Harry White, Nyal Bell, Andy Halls, Ross Hannah, John McCombe, Paul Turnbull and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner.

Rotherham-born James originally moved to Chester in the summer of 2014 on a 12-month deal after leaving Hereford United.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

He scored three goals in 46 games for the Blues and his excellent form, particularly in the first half of the season, earned him an England C call-up.

James was tracked by Football League clubs before signing for Chester's league rivals FC Halifax Town, who were forced to pay £8,000 for his signature following a tribunal.

The former Sheffield United youth team captain won the FA Trophy and netted 11 goals in 57 appearances for Halifax but also suffered relegation.

James then moved to Moss Rose, where he was part of a Macclesfield side that finished ninth in the Vanarama National League last season and also reached the FA Trophy final, which they lost to York City.

He follows in the footsteps of McCombe and Halls in swapping the Silkmen for the Blues.

Stay tuned for Kingsley James' first interview with The Chronicle's Chester FC reporter Dave Powell since returning to the club.