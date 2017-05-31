Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have swooped to re-sign striker Ross Hannah from Barrow AFC on a two-year deal.

Hannah, a fans’ favourite during his previous spell, was Chester’s leading scorer with 23 National League goals during the 2015/16 campaign before departing for Holker Street in favour of a longer term full-time contract with the Bluebirds.

But he struggled to nail down a first team place during the season and Barrow boss Paul Cox hinted that Hannah may be allowed to leave the club after they signed former Wrexham striker Jordan White last week.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Chester boss Jon McCarthy has been working on bringing Hannah to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for a number of months and he has finally got his man after agreeing terms with the prolific 31-year-old, who scored five goals for Barrow last season, only starting 10 games.

The Chronicle understands that Hannah spurned the chance to sign for cross-border rivals Wrexham in favour of a return to the Blues after the Dragons and FC Halifax Town had also been trailing the striker.

Hannah’s arrival completes McCarthy’s strikeforce for next season, with James Akintunde and youngster Nathan Brown being joined by other new signings Harry White, from Solihull Moors, and Nyal Bell, signed on loan from Gateshead.

The signing of Hannah all but confirms the departure of last season’s top marksman James Alabi, with the 17-goal striker set to move to pastures new in the coming weeks.