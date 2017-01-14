Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was no disgrace in this result but Chester FC were nevertheless left disappointed as they bowed out of the FA Trophy at the hands of big spending Forest Green Rovers.

Two superb Marcus Kelly strikes either side of the break proved decisive as the visitors booked their place in the last 16 of the competition and, in doing so, extended their winning streak over the Blues to eight straight games.

Matty Waters, who made an impressive contribution from the bench in the 2-1 win at Braintree Town seven days previous, was handed a start in place of the injured Jordan Chapell while there was a welcome return to the bench for winger Craig Mahon after a lengthy lay off.

Forest Green were dealt a blow before the game as news filtered through that striker Kieffer Moore had agreed a deal with Championship side Ipswich Town while winger Elliott Frear, so often a menace for Chester in previous encounter, signalled his intention to not play for the club again and wasn't involved in the match day squad.

The game took it's time to get going with Forest Green seeing the lion's share of the ball and Chester seeming happy to let them have it.

Kelly flashed a strike across the face of goal as the visitor's camped themselves on the edge of the Blues area without really making any inroads.

Chester went close when an Elliott Durrell free-kick on the left hand touchline was pawed away at the far post by Rovers keeper Sam Russell but it was a rare foray into their opponents half.

Rob Sinclair's clipped free kick just after the half hour mark was met by the head of striker Christian Doidge, with the striker almost catching Blues keeper Alex Lynch out with a looped effort.

Lynch pulled off a stunning reactionary save to deny Fabien Robert's point-blank half volley from 10 yards to keep things level while Durrell fired just over at the other end after receiving a delightful flick from James Alabi.

But Chester's resolve was broken two minutes before the break when Kelly found a yard of space on the egde of the area to turn his marker and curl a splendid effort beyond Lynch's grasp and into the back of the net.

Chester were far brighter in the opening exchanges of the second half as they looked to find a way back into the contest.

Tom Shaw almost prodded home a Durrell cross from the left after a mix up in the Forest Green defence but Russell managed to do enough to deny the Blues midfielder from close range.

Kane Richard then went close as he checked back onto his right foot in the area but Russell held his strike from 10 yards.

But Chester's task was made twice as hard on 58 minutes when Kelly added his second of the game to double Forest Green's advantage.

Against the run of play, Kelly managed once more to find space 20 yards out and, in what was a carbon copy of his first, bent the ball beyond the diving Lynch.

Chester huffed and puffed as they looked to find a way back into the contest and keep their FA Trophy hopes alive but Forest Green were comfortable in possession and rarely looked like relinquishing their advantage.

The Blues did try to reduce the arrears, though, as Alabi fired over from distance, Richards curled one wide and Shaw looped an effort just over Russell's crossbar from the edge of the area.

There was a positive sign for the Blues when Craig Mahon, out since the beginning of December through injury, emerged as a substitute in place of Waters, who had put in a good shift on the left.

But there was to be no late drama at the Deva and the wealthy visitors booked their place in the last 16 of the competition, but they didn't have it all their own way and there can be a few crumbs of comfort for Chester boss JonMcCarthy.

Star man: Elliott Durrell – The busiest Chester player on the park and always looked to make something happen.

Match facts

Chester: Lynch, George, Hudson, Astles, Horwood, Shaw, Lloyd, Durrell, Richards, Waters (Mahon 82), Alabi. Subs: Roberts, Joyce, Evans, Mahon.

Bookings: None

Goals: None

Forest Green: Russell, Monthe, Clough, Bennett, Kelly, Carter (Noble 80), Wishart (Pinnock 60), Doidge, Sinclair, Cooper (Wedgbury 89), Robert. Subs: Marsh-Brown, Traore.

Bookings: None

Goals: Kelly 43, 58.

Attendance: 1,250.

Referee: Matthew Smith.