Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The transfer window remains in full swing around the National League North as clubs Chester FC will soon be taking on continue to form their squads.

But it’s not just players on the move over the summer, as managers also switch clubs for a fresh challenge at pastures new.

So below is a round-up of what’s happened over a busy few days in the division.

Boston United

There will be at least two Blues players from last season’s squad on the books of the Pilgrims when the National League North kicks off in August.

Ex-Blues skipper John McCombe penned a one-year deal with Boston earlier this month.

And former Chester defender Jordan Gough was confirmed on Friday evening to have agreed a contract at York Street for the upcoming season.

He was released by the Blues at the end of last month, but will be facing off against them in a few months time.

You can read our story HERE.

Hereford FC

Another Blues player released by the new management duo of Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson will also be coming up against his former club.

Harry White has been unveiled by Hereford FC.

The 23-year-old played 30 times for the Blues last season and found the back of the net five times.

But he has been snapped up by the Bulls following his release from the Swansway Chester Stadium.

You can read our story HERE.

Nuneaton Borough

One of the Blues National League North rivals have announced a new boss – but it’s been far from straightforward.

Nuneaton Borough appointed former Barnsley defender Nicky Eaden as manager last week and announced his arrival on their club website.

However, here was no mention on the future of former Aston Villa defender Gary Charles, who had been managing the side since the end of March.

It meant Charles found out he was no longer in charge of the club through Twitter, which has led to the club saying it ‘regrets the confusion’ caused.

You can read our story HERE.

Alfreton Town

Billy Heath has certainly been busy since becoming Alfreton boss.

More than a dozen players have joined the North Street outfit in recent weeks.

And the Reds ranks have been swelled with the signature today of forward Declan Bacon from Bottesford Town.

He has penned a one-year deal and found the back of the net 45 times last season in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Heath told the club website: “He’s come from the lower leagues and I knew him last year and he scored 45 goals last season which definitely turned heads.

“There were a few clubs also interested in him but Dec chose us which was great. He is eager to get going, it’s a big challenge for him to make the step up from the Northern Counties League but it’s a challenge he is excited for.

“Dec coming in gives us another attacking option, he is tremendously fit, lots of energy, makes good runs in behind and plays off the front man. We are delighted to have him.”

AFC Telford United

Gavin Cowan has also been busy at AFC Telford since being announced as the new Bucks boss last month.

And the recruitment at the New Bucks Head has continued with the arrival of ex-Kidderminster Harriers midfielder James McQuilkin.

He has spent the previous three seasons at the National League North outfit, racking up more than a century of appearences in the process.

And Cowan has spoke of the important role he sees the attacking midfielder fufilling in the upcoming campaign.

He told the club website: “James is a player who is highly regarded in this league having been a star performer at Kidderminster making the team of the year last year and playing a huge part in their close success the season just gone

“He is a real coup for the football club and optimises how I want us to play next season, high energy, quality in possession, intelligence, and a desire to achieve.

“His availability came as somewhat of a surprise, but we were able to act quickly to get him signed and over the line.

“It’s another player who desperately wants to be part of what me and my staff want to achieve and its desire that will see us be competitive.”

Darlington

Another side to add to their ranks is Darlington, who have announced the signing of Jordan Nicholson.

His career has included spells at Eynesbury Rovers, Peterborough United, Nuneaton, Barnet, and Brackley Town before moving to the Quakers.

Darlington boss Tommy Wright told the club website: “Delighted to get my man, he’s a player I’ve been working on since January when his loan from Peterborough to Nuneaton came to an end but at the time he favoured a move to Barnet in League Two.

“He now links up with former team mates Reece Styche, Luke Trotman, Ben O’Hanlon and Mitchell Glover so he will settle in quickly.

“Jordan adds goals, he is also a creator and his work ethic matches that of the group. He will be a fans favourite with his style of play and I can’t wait to integrate him into the group.”