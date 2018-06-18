Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC striker Harry White will be facing his former employers next season after signing for Hereford FC.

Chester-based White, 23, was released last month after a difficult season following his switch to the Blues from Solihull Moors last summer, netting five times in 30 National League games as the Blues were relegated to the National League North.

And the former Barnsley striker, who struggled for injury and form for Chester last season, has signed for Peter Beadle's Bulls side, who were promoted from the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League last season.

The Bulls were in need of a striker after talismanic John Mills opted to seek pastures new, and Beadle has looked to White to provide their firepower next season.

“Harry is a great prospect who thrives on confidence, he’s a great age, his gameplay is good and he know’s how to score goals," Bulls boss Beadle told Hereford's official website.

"He got taken on by Barnsley when they were in League One, but his spell didn’t work out as well as he would have wanted.

"He thrives on confidence, as all strikers do, and he needs to have an arm around him. His all-round game is very good, and he’s got a great attitude. He’s another player who comes to us with a lot of raw talent, a bit of a rough diamond, and it’s up to us to help him grow into the player we know he can be.”

“Despite being young he know’s this level of football, he’s had decent spells with Solihull Moors and Chester and he has proved he can score goals at this level. He had a decent spell in a difficult season for Chester last season, and we’re looking for him to really push on now he’s with us.”