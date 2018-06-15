Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC defender Jordan Gough has signed for National League North outfit Boston United.

The 28-year-old left back was one of nine players released by the Blues at the beginning of this month as new managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson began preparations for next season.

Gough was signed by ex-Chester boss Marcus Bignot in October, joining from AFC Telford United on a deal to the end of the season. He had played for Bignot previously at Solihull Moors, winning the National League North title under his stewardship with Moors in 2016.

Gough started well, making his debut in the 3-2 win over Barrow in October, but injury saw his appearances limited after the turn of the year and he played 16 times in total for Chester as they ended up being relegated from the National League North.

He now links up with Craig Elliott's Boston side who last week added Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold to their squad.

Chester, meanwhile, are expected to add to their squad next week with a midfielder set to arrive while boss Johnson confirmed to the Chronicle that Stockport County striker Jason Oswell is a target .