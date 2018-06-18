Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Chester FC 's National League North rivals say they regret the confusion over the departure of their manager after he found out his fate on social media.

Nuneaton Borough appointed former Barnsley defender Nicky Eaden as manager last week and announced his arrival on their club website, but there was no mention on the future of former Aston Villa defender Gary Charles, who had been managing the side since the end of March.

But Charles took to social media over the weekend to state he found out he was no longer in charge of the club on Twitter and had received no contact from Town chairman Lee Thorn.

He wrote: "Found out through Twitter that I am no longer manager at Nuneaton Borough FC.

“Not had any contact with the chairman to let me know so I just want to say thank you to the fans for your fantastic support, to the players and staff I wish you all the best for future.”

Charles’ first game was a 1-1 draw at Alfreton Town on Good Friday before going on to lead the side to a 13th place finish in the division - he had been planning for the new campaign.

But Eaden will be in charge for next season and the club moved to address the handling of the matter.

"In the light of the recent announcement of Nicky Eaden as the club's new Manager, Nuneaton Borough have clarified the status of Gary Charles' position whilst with the club," a statement read.

"Gary never had a contract and was working for the club on an informal basis to guide them through to the end of the season. We believed that the situation was clear and regret that it has led to such confusion.

"We'd like to thank Gary for his time and wish him all of the best for the future."

Charles had been the director of football at the University of Nottingham for the last four years and was assistant manager at Lincoln City, but was yet to take charge of a senior club, prior to his appointment at Liberty Way.