Former Chester FC captain John McCombe has left Harrogate Town following their promotion to the National League.

The veteran centre-back signed for the Blues last summer on a one-year deal and turned out 23 times in the league for the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit.

But he left the club by mutual consent in February and later joined then-National League North side Harrogate until the end of the season.

Town won promotion to English football’s fifth tier last month after beating Brackley Town 3-0 in the play-off final.

But McCombe will not be playing for the Yorkshire side in the National League next season after the club confirmed its retained list and that the 33-year-old had left Wetherby Road following the expiration of his contract after playing 16 times in total for Harrogate, scoring once.

Another former Blues player from last season meanwhile will be plying his trade in the Northern Premier League Premier Division next campaign.

Winger Jordan Chapell has joined Matlock Town.

The 26-year-old left the Blues by mutual consent in March as part of an exodus from the club following the club’s dismal finances being laid bare at a City Fans United meeting in January which prompted Chester FC to make savings.

He scored eight goals in 78 appearances for the Blues since 2015 and had been without a club since leaving Chester.

But he has now signed for Dave Hoole and assistant Shaun Harrad’s side.

A statement on the Matlock website said: “Matlock Town is pleased to announce the signing of 26-year-old winger Jordan Chapell who most recently played for Chester FC.

“Chapell would spend three years at the Deva Stadium which included a loan spell with Stalybridge Celtic towards the tail end of last season where he would score four times in nine appearances.

“Chapell would leave Chester FC by mutual consent on March 9 after 78 appearances in all competitions – scoring eight goals and now joins the Hoole and Harrad revolution.”