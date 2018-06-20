Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC striker James Akintunde has joined National League side Maidenhead United.

The 22-year-old was released by the Blues earlier this summer after new joint bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson were appointed at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Akintunde spent two seasons with Chester where he made a total of 56 appearances, netting 11 times, after securing a deal in 2016 following a successful trial spell.

And he has now joined Alan Devonshire’s side, who finished 12th in last season’s National League.

The striker said on Twitter: “Just want to say a huge thank you to @ChesterFC fans & everyone were amazing, wish you all the best in the future but time to face a new challenge @MUFCYorkRoad can’t wait to get going.”

The striker began his career at Cambridge United before having loan spells at AFC Sudbury and Histon.

He is the latest ex-Blues player from last season’s squad to move to pastures new in recent weeks.

Ryan Astles joined National League North side Southport , while Myles Anderson penned a deal with Hartlepool United .

Academy graduate Tom Crawford earned a move to League Two side Notts County .

And over the past week two more players from last season’s squad have joined new clubs, both in the National League North, where the Blues will be plying their trade in the upcoming campaign.

Defender Jordan Gough has joined Boston United – where he will link up with ex-Chester captain John McCombe – while striker Harry White has made the move to Hereford FC .