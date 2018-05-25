Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Myles Anderson has left Chester FC and penned a deal with National League side Hartlepool United.

The 28-year-old initally joined the Blues on loan last November from Torquay United but was restricted to just two starts and a substitute appearance after suffering a head injury in training.

Following his release by Torquay, the defender signed a deal until the end of the season with the Blues in a campaign which ended with relegation to the National League North.

The former Blackburn and Aldershot player made a further 12 appearances for the club during his stay at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

And the Pools have now confirmed Anderson’s signature after beating off competition from several other clubs to become their first summer signing.

Hartlepool boss Matthew Bates told the club’s website: “We’re very pleased to get the deal done.

“Myles is someone we’ve been looking at for a few weeks now and he’s the type of character that we want to bring in to the club.

“He can play in a number of positions and he ticks all the boxes for us; I want to recruit players who can fit in to different formations and Myles can certainly do that.

“He’s a good age at 28, he’s got experience playing in Italy which is very good for a defender and he’s also got experience playing in the National League in recent seasons too.

“Myles is good on the ball and composed when there is time to be but he’s also very aggressive when needed so he’s exactly the type of defender I wanted to bring in.

“I know from speaking to him he’s a good lad and the type you want around the place.

“He’s very professional so that means he’ll not only be good for the team but also for the younger lads who can see how he is at training and follow his example.”

He is the second player to tie up a move away from the Blues this summer after Ryan Astles signed for Chester’s National League North rivals Southport earlier this month.

Chester FC took to social media to wish Anderson well.

The club said on Twitter: “We would like to thank Myles for his time and effort whilst at the Swansway, and wish him the very best for the future.”