Today is the day that Chester FC fans have been waiting for a long time - and there is not long to go now before the National League North fixtures are officially revealed.
Fans of clubs in the Premier League and English Football League have known for a few weeks now the schedule their teams face from next month.
And Blues supporters will join them when the National League North fixture dates are announced from 1pm.
It will be the first time Chester have played in the division since the 2012/13 campaign, the last of three successive promotions under Neil Young since the club's reformation.
And with several new signings at the club, as well as appointing the men who won the National League North last season with Salford City in the form of Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, it promises to be an exciting campaign for the Blues in English football's sixth tier.
The National League North fixtures are out there for next season and the Blues will begin life in English football's sixth tier at home against Spennymoor Town under new joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.
Plans in the pipeline
One of the benefit of away days near a big city like Newcastle.
Lack of midweek games - so far
Most of the games scheduled in the National League North fall on a Saturday at the moment.
But with cup games and postponements from adverse weather conditions or unplayable pitches which will almost inevitably come to pass, it’s a fairly safe bet that there could be some games which need to be rescheduled at a later date.
Happy with the start
The first three games of the season has been given the seal of approval by this Blues supporter.
The Aggborough pie
The early February trip to Aggborough and Kidderminster Harriers has one benefit - the legendary Aggborough pie.
Nice fixture calendar
The club has also done a nice list of the games by each month. August looks very busy.
Full story and fixture breakdown
So the cat is now out of the bag and we know how Chester FC will begin life in the National League North.
It begins with a home game against Spennymoor Town before back-to-back away trips to Curzon Ashton and Blyth Spartans.
Fixtures at the Swansway Chester Stadium then follow against Kidderminster Harriers and FC United of Manchester with games against AFC Telford United and Hereford in a busy August.
Fixtures confirmed!
Here they all are Blues fans - COYB!
Full 2018/19 fixture list for Chester FC
Sat Aug 4 - Spennymoor Town (H)
Mon Aug 6 - Curzon Ashton (A)
Sat Aug 11 - Blyth Spartans (A)
Tue Aug 14 - Kidderminster Harriers (H)
Sat Aug 18 - FC United Of Manchester (H)
Sat Aug 25 - AFC Telford United (A)
Mon Aug 27 - Hereford (H)
Sat Sep 1 - Guiseley (A)
Sat Sep 8 - Bradford Park Avenue (H)
Sat Sep 15 - Boston United (A)
Sat Sep 22 - Emirates FA Cup 2Q
Sat Sep 29 Chorley (A)
Sat Oct 6 - Emirates FA Cup 3Q
Sat Oct 13 - Nuneaton Borough (H)
Sat Oct 20 - York City (A) Emirates FA Cup 4Q
Sat Oct 27 - Alfreton Town (H)
Tue Oct 30 - Ashton United (H)
Sat Nov 3 - Brackley Town (A)
Sat Nov 10 - Altrincham (H) Emirates FA Cup 1
Sat Nov 17 - Leamington (A)
Sat Nov 24 - Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q
Sat Dec 1 - Darlington (H) Emirates FA Cup 2
Sat Dec 8 - Stockport County (A)
Sat Dec 15 - Buildbase FA Trophy 1
Sat Dec 22 - AFC Telford United (H)
Wed Dec 26 - Southport (A)
Sat Dec 29 - Hereford (A)
Tue Jan 1 - Southport (H)
Sat Jan 5 - FC United Of Manchester (A) Emirates FA Cup 3
Sat Jan 12 - Guiseley (H) Buildbase FA Trophy 2
Sat Jan 19 - Curzon Ashton (H)
Sat Jan 26 - Spennymoor Town (A) Emirates FA Cup 4
Sat Feb 2 - Blyth Spartans (H) Buildbase FA Trophy 3
Sat Feb 9 - Kidderminster Harriers (A)
Sat Feb 16 - Boston United (H) Emirates FA Cup 5
Sat Feb 23 - Bradford Park Avenue (A) Buildbase FA Trophy 4
Sat Mar 2 - Altrincham (A)
Sat Mar 9 - Leamington (H)
Sat Mar 16 - Darlington (A) Emirates FA Cup 6/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi(1)
Sat Mar 23 - Stockport County (H) Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final(2)
Sat Mar 30 - Chorley (H)
Sat Apr 6 - Nuneaton Borough (A) Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Sat Apr 13 - York City (H)
Sat Apr 20 - Ashton United (A)
Mon Apr 22 - Brackley Town (H)
Sat Apr 27 - Alfreton Town (A)
Sat May 18 - Emirates FA Cup Final
Sun May 19 - Buildbase FA Trophy Final
Fewer than 10 minutes to go until the fixtures are released, and when they are, we’d love to get your thoughts on them.
James and Hannah off the books
Two players who will not be taking on the National League North with the Blues are Ross Hannah and Kingsley James after the players came to a mutual agreement to cancel their existing contracts.
The duo were under contract for the upcoming season and had taken part in pre-season training with Chester, but have now been moved on by the club, which will enable Blues joint bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley to have a more competitive budget this campaign.
Will kick-off on Saturday be moved?
After England’s dramatic penalty shootout win over Colombia sealed a place in the World Cup quarter-final last night, it was confirmed the Three Lions will take on Sweden this Saturday at 3pm UK time.
But that means the England game will clash with Chester’s much anticipated friendly against Premier League giants Liverpool.
Chester FC chairman David Harrington-Wright has told the Chronicle that it is ‘highly unlikely’ that the kick-off time will be moved for Saturday’s eagerly anticipated friendly clash at home to Liverpool, although it is understood dialogue is still be had between the two clubs over the matter.
New kit out soon
We already know who the Blues will be warming up for the National League North against, with a high profile game against Liverpool FC on Saturday.
And before that game, Chester fans will be able to buy the new kit, which was unveiled at a City Fans United meeting earlier this year.
Brush up on your grounds
There will be some grounds we’ve graced recently, like Guiseley and York City in the National League, while there might be those which we’ve not been to in a while.
It’s always worth brushing up on stadiums across the division, and we’ve come up with a quiz where you can test your knowledge of National League North grounds.
What away days have we got?
There’s a bit of time to go until the schedule is released, but no doubt fans will have plans of which away days they fancy heading to in a few months time.
And if there is anything which can be described as a silver lining to relegation, then the increased number of trips closer to Chester within a hour or so’s drive from the city is surely it.
Less than an hour until we find out the schedule facing Chester FC in the National League North in the upcoming season.
Here’s hoping we see images like this come the end of next April!