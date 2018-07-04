Today is the day that Chester FC fans have been waiting for a long time - and there is not long to go now before the National League North fixtures are officially revealed.

Fans of clubs in the Premier League and English Football League have known for a few weeks now the schedule their teams face from next month.

And Blues supporters will join them when the National League North fixture dates are announced from 1pm.

It will be the first time Chester have played in the division since the 2012/13 campaign, the last of three successive promotions under Neil Young since the club's reformation.

And with several new signings at the club, as well as appointing the men who won the National League North last season with Salford City in the form of Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, it promises to be an exciting campaign for the Blues in English football's sixth tier.

Keep up to speed with the fixture dates when they come out with our live blog.