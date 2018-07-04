Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC chairman David Harrington-Wright says that it is 'highly unlikely' that the kick-off time will be moved for Saturday's eagerly anticipated friendly clash at home to Liverpool, although it is understood dialogue is still be had between the two clubs over the matter.

Jurgen Klopp is bringing a strong team to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday (3pm) for the all-ticket game with the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Adam Lallana and Gini Wijnaldum possibly involved for the Premier League giants.

But England's dramatic penalty shootout win over Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday night saw the Three Lions book a date with Sweden in the quarter final on Saturday, a game which also kicks off at 3pm.

It provides a dilemma for fans who had bought tickets for the game.

But Chester, who will receive 100% of the gate receipts from the sell-out game, had tried to move kick off to an earlier time but the Reds, who are now in full swing in their pre-season programme, were not keen to change their plans as they look to get their side ready for a tilt at the Premier League in August.

The chance of moving the clash hasn't been altogether written off, though, with dialogue understood to be still taking place between the two clubs.

"When the fixture was first discussed there was a possible clash with an England quarter final in the World Cup," said Harrington-Wright.

"We requested a kick off change then but that was the only time Liverpool could do. Premier League players are like racehorses and pre-season training is something that is planned to the very last detail, so a change in times would disrupt their plans.

"It has been mentioned since then but it is highly unlikely to be moved. At this late stage the logistics of it would be difficult too. We know it provides a dilemma to fans and we fully expect the crowd to be less on Saturday.

"But it is important to remember that Liverpool have been very good to us with this friendly. A strong team is coming and we will keep all the gate receipts from the clash. We have sold the tickets and received the money, so there is no loss to the football club from a business point of view really."

Saturday will be Chester bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley first game in charge of the Blues, with eight new signings likely to be on show.

And while it may not be the 4,500 crowd that was expected, Harrington-Wright hopes it will still prove a memorable occasion.

"It's not everyday that Liverpool come and visit," he said.

"The revenue from this game alone is three times what we would usually get for the entire pre-season schedule. Whether there is 2,000 or 4,000 it will be a great day and one that greatly benefits this football club."